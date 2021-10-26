Published On Oct 26, 2021 01:12 PM By Rohit for Maruti Celerio 2021

The images reveal body-coloured bumpers and ORVM housing while the spied model missed out on fog lights and a rear wiper and washer

Maruti is likely to launch the 2021 Celerio on November 10.

The second-gen model will be underpinned by the Wagon R’s HEARTECT platform.

Its higher trims are expected to come with auto AC, a touchscreen unit, and alloy wheels.

Maruti could offer it with two petrol engines: a 1-litre unit and the other a 1.2-litre unit.

Expect the 2021 Celerio to be priced from Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom).

After a series of delays, the second-gen Maruti Celerio is likely to go on sale on November 10. Now, ahead of its November launch, one of the lower-spec variants of the hatchback has been spied in a white shade. The new Celerio will be based on the same HEARTECT platform as the Wagon R.

From the images, we can see that the 2021 Celerio’s lower-spec trim will have body-coloured bumpers and ORVM (outside rearview mirror) housing as well but was seen without fog lamps. While the spied variant seems to have no wheel covers, we believe Maruti will provide them on the higher-spec trims of the new Celerio.

The cabin sports an all-black layout with silver accents around the gear lever and on the centre console. The major tell-tale signs of this being a lower-spec trim is the inclusion of a manual AC, and the absence of even a simple music or infotainment system, a rear wiper and washer, and steering-mounted controls. All these features are expected to be on offer in the higher-spec variants of the 2021 Celerio. That said, its safety kit is likely to include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Under the hood, the second-gen Celerio will get the current model’s 1-litre petrol engine (68PS/91Nm). It could also come with the Wagon R’s 1.2-litre unit (83PS/113Nm). Transmission options are expected to be the same as before: a 5-speed manual and the optional 5-speed AMT. A CNG-powered version of the new hatchback is also on the cards.

Maruti retails the existing Celerio between Rs 4.65 lakh and Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the 2021 model is expected to command a small premium over these prices. The new Celerio will continue to take on the Tata Tiago, Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, and Datsun GO. There are no details of the second-gen hatchback’s X version being launched as yet.

