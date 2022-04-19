New Maruti Celerio, Wagon R, And Baleno Get Costlier By Up To Rs 22,000
Published On Apr 19, 2022 01:20 PM By Rohit for Maruti Baleno
The carmaker has even hiked prices of almost all models in its Arena and NEXA lineup, save for the recently launched facelifted Ertiga
-
Maruti now retails the new Celerio from Rs 5.25 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.
-
The facelifted Baleno is now priced between Rs 6.49 lakh and Rs 9.71 lakh.
-
New prices of the facelifted Wagon R range from Rs 5.48 lakh to Rs 7.20 lakh.
-
Maruti has increased prices of other Arena and NEXA cars by up to Rs 15,000.
Maruti is the latest car manufacturer to have increased prices of its models. The price increment is applicable to both its Arena and NEXA products. With this price hike, the introductory prices of the facelifted Baleno have gone up as well. Furthermore, Maruti had launched the second-gen Celerio and facelifted Wagon R in recent times.
Here’s a look at their updated variant-wise prices:
Second-gen Celerio
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
LXi
|
Rs 5.15 lakh
|
Rs 5.25 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
VXi
|
Rs 5.63 lakh
|
Rs 5.74 lakh
|
+Rs 11,000
|
VXi CNG
|
Rs 6.58 lakh
|
Rs 6.69 lakh
|
+Rs 11,000
|
VXi AMT
|
Rs 6.13 lakh
|
Rs 6.24 lakh
|
+Rs 11,000
|
ZXi
|
Rs 5.94 lakh
|
Rs 5.94 lakh
|
No change
|
ZXi AMT
|
Rs 6.44 lakh
|
Rs 6.44 lakh
|
No change
|
ZXi+
|
Rs 6.44 lakh
|
Rs 6.50 lakh
|
+Rs 5,000
|
ZXi+ AMT
|
Rs 6.94 lakh
|
Rs 7 lakh
|
+Rs 6,000
-
Prices of the Celerio have been increased by up to Rs 11,000. However, the second-from-top ZXi trim has been spared from the increment.
-
Maruti has hiked the price of the Celerio CNG by Rs 11,000.
Facelifted Baleno
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Sigma
|
Rs 6.35 lakh
|
Rs 6.49 lakh
|
+Rs 14,000
|
Delta
|
Rs 7.19 lakh
|
Rs 7.33 lakh
|
+Rs 14,000
|
Delta AMT
|
Rs 7.69 lakh
|
Rs 7.83 lakh
|
+Rs 14,000
|
Zeta
|
Rs 8.09 lakh
|
Rs 8.26 lakh
|
+Rs 17,000
|
Zeta AMT
|
Rs 8.59 lakh
|
Rs 8.76 lakh
|
+Rs 17,000
|
Alpha
|
Rs 8.99 lakh
|
Rs 9.21 lakh
|
+Rs 22,000
|
Alpha AMT
|
Rs 9.49 lakh
|
Rs 9.71 lakh
|
+Rs 22,000
-
Maruti has increased prices of the new Baleno by up to Rs 22,000.
-
The top-spec Alpha trim gets the maximum increment.
Facelifted Wagon R
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
1-litre
|
LXi
|
Rs 5.40 lakh
|
Rs 5.48 lakh
|
+Rs 8,000
|
LXi CNG
|
Rs 6.35 lakh
|
Rs 6.43 lakh
|
+Rs 8,000
|
VXi
|
Rs 5.86 lakh
|
Rs 5.91 lakh
|
+Rs 5,000
|
VXi CNG
|
Rs 6.81 lakh
|
Rs 6.86 lakh
|
+Rs 5,000
|
VXi AMT
|
Rs 6.36 lakh
|
Rs 6.41 lakh
|
+Rs 5,000
|
1.2-litre
|
ZXi
|
Rs 6 lakh
|
Rs 6.10 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
ZXi AMT
|
Rs 6.50 lakh
|
Rs 6.60 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
ZXi+
|
Rs 6.48 lakh
|
Rs 6.58 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
ZXi+ AMT
|
Rs 6.98 lakh
|
Rs 7.08 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
ZXi+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 6.60 lakh
|
Rs 6.70 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
ZXi+ AMT Dual Tone
|
Rs 7.10 lakh
|
Rs 7.20 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
-
Maruti’s compact hatchback has become pricier by up to Rs 10,000.
-
With this increment, the facelifted Wagon R’s introductory prices have come to an end.
Also Read: Maruti Sees Potential For A Rs 10 Lakh EV In The Future Under One Condition
Prices of other Arena and NEXA models have been increased as well. Here’s a look at their revised price ranges:
Arena
|
Model
|
Old Price Range
|
New Price Range
|
Difference
|
Alto
|
Rs 3.25 lakh to Rs 4.95 lakh
|
Rs 3.39 lakh to Rs 5.03 lakh
|
+Rs 8,000
|
S-Presso
|
Rs 3.86 lakh to Rs 5.56 lakh
|
Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5.64 lakh
|
+Rs 8,000
|
Eeco
|
Rs 4.53 lakh to Rs 5.89 lakh
|
Rs 4.63 lakh to Rs 5.94 lakh
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Swift
|
Rs 5.90 lakh to Rs 8.77 lakh
|
Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 8.85 lakh
|
Up to Rs 8,000
|
Dzire
|
Rs 6.09 lakh to Rs 9.13 lakh
|
Rs 6.24 lakh to Rs 9.18 lakh
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Vitara Brezza
|
Rs 7.69 lakh to Rs 11.34 lakh
|
Rs 7.84 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
-
All variants of the Alto and S-Presso are now available only as the (O) trims as they get standard dual airbags.
-
The facelifted Ertiga, which was launched recently with prices ranging from Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh, has been spared from this round of price revision.
NEXA
|
Model
|
Old Price Range
|
New Price Range
|
Difference
|
Ignis
|
Rs 5.25 lakh to Rs 7.62 lakh
|
Rs 5.35 lakh to Rs 7.72 lakh
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Ciaz
|
Rs 8.87 lakh to Rs 11.86 lakh
|
Rs 9 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh
|
+Rs 13,000
|
S-Cross
|
Rs 8.80 lakh to Rs 12.77 lakh
|
Rs 8.95 lakh to Rs 12.92 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
-
Prices of NEXA’s three models, viz. the Ignis, Ciaz, and S-Cross have been increased by up to Rs 15,000.
-
The XL6 will soon rejoin the lineup in the facelifted avatar.
All prices, ex-showroom Delhi
