New Maruti Celerio, Wagon R, And Baleno Get Costlier By Up To Rs 22,000

The carmaker has even hiked prices of almost all models in its Arena and NEXA lineup, save for the recently launched facelifted Ertiga

Maruti now retails the new Celerio from Rs 5.25 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

The facelifted Baleno is now priced between Rs 6.49 lakh and Rs 9.71 lakh.

New prices of the facelifted Wagon R range from Rs 5.48 lakh to Rs 7.20 lakh.

Maruti has increased prices of other Arena and NEXA cars by up to Rs 15,000.

Maruti is the latest car manufacturer to have increased prices of its models. The price increment is applicable to both its Arena and NEXA products. With this price hike, the introductory prices of the facelifted Baleno have gone up as well. Furthermore, Maruti had launched the second-gen Celerio and facelifted Wagon R in recent times.

Here’s a look at their updated variant-wise prices:

Second-gen Celerio

Variant Old Price New Price Difference LXi Rs 5.15 lakh Rs 5.25 lakh +Rs 10,000 VXi Rs 5.63 lakh Rs 5.74 lakh +Rs 11,000 VXi CNG Rs 6.58 lakh Rs 6.69 lakh +Rs 11,000 VXi AMT Rs 6.13 lakh Rs 6.24 lakh +Rs 11,000 ZXi Rs 5.94 lakh Rs 5.94 lakh No change ZXi AMT Rs 6.44 lakh Rs 6.44 lakh No change ZXi+ Rs 6.44 lakh Rs 6.50 lakh +Rs 5,000 ZXi+ AMT Rs 6.94 lakh Rs 7 lakh +Rs 6,000

Prices of the Celerio have been increased by up to Rs 11,000. However, the second-from-top ZXi trim has been spared from the increment.

Maruti has hiked the price of the Celerio CNG by Rs 11,000.

Facelifted Baleno

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Sigma Rs 6.35 lakh Rs 6.49 lakh +Rs 14,000 Delta Rs 7.19 lakh Rs 7.33 lakh +Rs 14,000 Delta AMT Rs 7.69 lakh Rs 7.83 lakh +Rs 14,000 Zeta Rs 8.09 lakh Rs 8.26 lakh +Rs 17,000 Zeta AMT Rs 8.59 lakh Rs 8.76 lakh +Rs 17,000 Alpha Rs 8.99 lakh Rs 9.21 lakh +Rs 22,000 Alpha AMT Rs 9.49 lakh Rs 9.71 lakh +Rs 22,000

Maruti has increased prices of the new Baleno by up to Rs 22,000.

The top-spec Alpha trim gets the maximum increment.

Facelifted Wagon R

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 1-litre LXi Rs 5.40 lakh Rs 5.48 lakh +Rs 8,000 LXi CNG Rs 6.35 lakh Rs 6.43 lakh +Rs 8,000 VXi Rs 5.86 lakh Rs 5.91 lakh +Rs 5,000 VXi CNG Rs 6.81 lakh Rs 6.86 lakh +Rs 5,000 VXi AMT Rs 6.36 lakh Rs 6.41 lakh +Rs 5,000 1.2-litre ZXi Rs 6 lakh Rs 6.10 lakh +Rs 10,000 ZXi AMT Rs 6.50 lakh Rs 6.60 lakh +Rs 10,000 ZXi+ Rs 6.48 lakh Rs 6.58 lakh +Rs 10,000 ZXi+ AMT Rs 6.98 lakh Rs 7.08 lakh +Rs 10,000 ZXi+ Dual Tone Rs 6.60 lakh Rs 6.70 lakh +Rs 10,000 ZXi+ AMT Dual Tone Rs 7.10 lakh Rs 7.20 lakh +Rs 10,000

Maruti’s compact hatchback has become pricier by up to Rs 10,000.

With this increment, the facelifted Wagon R’s introductory prices have come to an end.

Prices of other Arena and NEXA models have been increased as well. Here’s a look at their revised price ranges:

Arena

Model Old Price Range New Price Range Difference Alto Rs 3.25 lakh to Rs 4.95 lakh Rs 3.39 lakh to Rs 5.03 lakh +Rs 8,000 S-Presso Rs 3.86 lakh to Rs 5.56 lakh Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5.64 lakh +Rs 8,000 Eeco Rs 4.53 lakh to Rs 5.89 lakh Rs 4.63 lakh to Rs 5.94 lakh Up to Rs 10,000 Swift Rs 5.90 lakh to Rs 8.77 lakh Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 8.85 lakh Up to Rs 8,000 Dzire Rs 6.09 lakh to Rs 9.13 lakh Rs 6.24 lakh to Rs 9.18 lakh Up to Rs 15,000 Vitara Brezza Rs 7.69 lakh to Rs 11.34 lakh Rs 7.84 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh +Rs 15,000

All variants of the Alto and S-Presso are now available only as the (O) trims as they get standard dual airbags.

The facelifted Ertiga, which was launched recently with prices ranging from Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh, has been spared from this round of price revision.

NEXA

Model Old Price Range New Price Range Difference Ignis Rs 5.25 lakh to Rs 7.62 lakh Rs 5.35 lakh to Rs 7.72 lakh Up to Rs 10,000 Ciaz Rs 8.87 lakh to Rs 11.86 lakh Rs 9 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh +Rs 13,000 S-Cross Rs 8.80 lakh to Rs 12.77 lakh Rs 8.95 lakh to Rs 12.92 lakh +Rs 15,000

Prices of NEXA’s three models, viz. the Ignis, Ciaz, and S-Cross have been increased by up to Rs 15,000.

The XL6 will soon rejoin the lineup in the facelifted avatar.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

