New Maruti Celerio, Wagon R, And Baleno Get Costlier By Up To Rs 22,000

Published On Apr 19, 2022 01:20 PM By Rohit for Maruti Baleno

The carmaker has even hiked prices of almost all models in its Arena and NEXA lineup, save for the recently launched facelifted Ertiga

  • Maruti now retails the new Celerio from Rs 5.25 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

  • The facelifted Baleno is now priced between Rs 6.49 lakh and Rs 9.71 lakh.

  • New prices of the facelifted Wagon R range from Rs 5.48 lakh to Rs 7.20 lakh.

  • Maruti has increased prices of other Arena and NEXA cars by up to Rs 15,000.

Maruti is the latest car manufacturer to have increased prices of its models. The price increment is applicable to both its Arena and NEXA products. With this price hike, the introductory prices of the facelifted Baleno have gone up as well. Furthermore, Maruti had launched the second-gen Celerio and facelifted Wagon R in recent times.

Here’s a look at their updated variant-wise prices:

Second-gen Celerio

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

LXi

Rs 5.15 lakh

Rs 5.25 lakh

+Rs 10,000

VXi

Rs 5.63 lakh

Rs 5.74 lakh

+Rs 11,000

VXi CNG

Rs 6.58 lakh

Rs 6.69 lakh

+Rs 11,000

VXi AMT

Rs 6.13 lakh

Rs 6.24 lakh

+Rs 11,000

ZXi

Rs 5.94 lakh

Rs 5.94 lakh

No change

ZXi AMT

Rs 6.44 lakh

Rs 6.44 lakh

No change

ZXi+

Rs 6.44 lakh

Rs 6.50 lakh

+Rs 5,000

ZXi+ AMT

Rs 6.94 lakh

Rs 7 lakh

+Rs 6,000

  • Prices of the Celerio have been increased by up to Rs 11,000. However, the second-from-top ZXi trim has been spared from the increment.

  • Maruti has hiked the price of the Celerio CNG by Rs 11,000.

Facelifted Baleno

maruti baleno

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Sigma

Rs 6.35 lakh

Rs 6.49 lakh

+Rs 14,000

Delta

Rs 7.19 lakh

Rs 7.33 lakh

+Rs 14,000

Delta AMT

Rs 7.69 lakh

Rs 7.83 lakh

+Rs 14,000

Zeta

Rs 8.09 lakh

Rs 8.26 lakh

+Rs 17,000

Zeta AMT

Rs 8.59 lakh

Rs 8.76 lakh

+Rs 17,000

Alpha

Rs 8.99 lakh

Rs 9.21 lakh

+Rs 22,000

Alpha AMT

Rs 9.49 lakh

Rs 9.71 lakh

+Rs 22,000

  • Maruti has increased prices of the new Baleno by up to Rs 22,000.

  • The top-spec Alpha trim gets the maximum increment.

Facelifted Wagon R

maruti wagon r

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

1-litre

LXi

Rs 5.40 lakh

Rs 5.48 lakh

+Rs 8,000

LXi CNG

Rs 6.35 lakh

Rs 6.43 lakh

+Rs 8,000

VXi

Rs 5.86 lakh

Rs 5.91 lakh

+Rs 5,000

VXi CNG

Rs 6.81 lakh

Rs 6.86 lakh

+Rs 5,000

VXi AMT

Rs 6.36 lakh

Rs 6.41 lakh

+Rs 5,000

1.2-litre

ZXi

Rs 6 lakh

Rs 6.10 lakh

+Rs 10,000

ZXi AMT

Rs 6.50 lakh

Rs 6.60 lakh

+Rs 10,000

ZXi+

Rs 6.48 lakh

Rs 6.58 lakh

+Rs 10,000

ZXi+ AMT

Rs 6.98 lakh

Rs 7.08 lakh

+Rs 10,000

ZXi+ Dual Tone

Rs 6.60 lakh

Rs 6.70 lakh

+Rs 10,000

ZXi+ AMT Dual Tone

Rs 7.10 lakh

Rs 7.20 lakh

+Rs 10,000

  • Maruti’s compact hatchback has become pricier by up to Rs 10,000.

  • With this increment, the facelifted Wagon R’s introductory prices have come to an end.

Also ReadMaruti Sees Potential For A Rs 10 Lakh EV In The Future Under One Condition

Prices of other Arena and NEXA models have been increased as well. Here’s a look at their revised price ranges:

Arena

Model

Old Price Range

New Price Range

Difference

Alto

Rs 3.25 lakh to Rs 4.95 lakh

Rs 3.39 lakh to Rs 5.03 lakh

+Rs 8,000

S-Presso

Rs 3.86 lakh to Rs 5.56 lakh

Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5.64 lakh

+Rs 8,000

Eeco

Rs 4.53 lakh to Rs 5.89 lakh

Rs 4.63 lakh to Rs 5.94 lakh

Up to Rs 10,000

Swift

Rs 5.90 lakh to Rs 8.77 lakh

Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 8.85 lakh

Up to Rs 8,000

Dzire

Rs 6.09 lakh to Rs 9.13 lakh

Rs 6.24 lakh to Rs 9.18 lakh

Up to Rs 15,000

Vitara Brezza

Rs 7.69 lakh to Rs 11.34 lakh

Rs 7.84 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh

+Rs 15,000

  • All variants of the Alto and S-Presso are now available only as the (O) trims as they get standard dual airbags.

  • The facelifted Ertiga, which was launched recently with prices ranging from Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh, has been spared from this round of price revision.

NEXA

Model

Old Price Range

New Price Range

Difference

Ignis

Rs 5.25 lakh to Rs 7.62 lakh

Rs 5.35 lakh to Rs 7.72 lakh

Up to Rs 10,000

Ciaz

Rs 8.87 lakh to Rs 11.86 lakh

Rs 9 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh

+Rs 13,000

S-Cross

Rs 8.80 lakh to Rs 12.77 lakh

Rs 8.95 lakh to Rs 12.92 lakh

+Rs 15,000

  • Prices of NEXA’s three models, viz. the Ignis, Ciaz, and S-Cross have been increased by up to Rs 15,000.

  • The XL6 will soon rejoin the lineup in the facelifted avatar.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

