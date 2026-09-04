2026 Kia Sorento Variant-Wise Powertrain Options Explained

The newly launched Kia Sorento brings interesting powertrain options to the segment. Launched at Rs 27.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, it gets the only strong hybrid petrol engine and the largest diesel engine among its peers. And more interestingly, they are available with AWD drivetrain options as well. This is a taste of Kia trying to enter a segment with a strategy of merciless disruption.

The new Sorento was launched with a starting price of Rs 27.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It includes nine variants, and we discuss the powertrain options available with each variant in detail:

Variant Strong-hybrid Diesel FWD AWD FWD AWD HTE ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ HTE(O) ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ HTK ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ HTK(A) ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ HTK(A) Black Line ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ HTX ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ HTX Black Line ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ HTX(A) ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ HTX(A) Black Line ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅

The Sorento is available in a range of 9 distinct variants, which give buyers plenty of options to choose from.

From the base HTE to the mid-spec HTK(A) Black Line variant, a FWD setup comes standard with both powertrains.

The higher variants get an AWD setup as standard, which will be useful to tackle rough roads.

Powertrain Options

The Sorento comes with the most unique powertrain specifications in the segment. It is available with a 1.6-litre turbo petrol strong hybrid with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. You also get a 2.2-litre diesel engine with a 8-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

Powertrain specifications are as follows:

Engine 2.2-litre Diesel 1.6-litre turbo-petrol Hybrid Power 202 PS 180 PS (Petrol) 65 PS (Electric) Torque 441 Nm 265 Nm (Petrol) 264 Nm (Electric) Transmission 8-speed DCT 6-speed AT Drivetrain FWD / AWD FWD / AWD

DCT - Dual-Clutch Transmission (Automatic), eCVT - Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic) / AWD - All-Wheel Drive

Features And Safety

The Sorento is packed with a long list of safety features as expected for a Kia. Highlights include, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The driver also gets a 12.3-inch digital display. This is also paired with a 12-speaker Bose sound system. The Sorento also includes a panoramic sunroof, connected car technology, powered and ventilated front seats, a powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, a cabin air purifier and a smart key system.

Safety-wise, the Sorento includes 10 airbags, ABS with EBD, a 360-degree camera, front, side and rear parking sensors, hill-hold control, Level-2 ADAS, an electronic parking brake (EPB) and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Price And Rivals

The Sorento is priced at Rs 27.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. This puts it against the likes of the Mahindra XUV 7XO, MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV, Jeep Meridian, and the Tata Safari.

CarDekho Says…

Kia’s new Sorento is a clear disruption when it comes to the price-to-size factor. The big premium SUV is available with hybrid and diesel powertrains and with the flexibility of AWD options. Whether there are enough people who need AWD is a question only time will tell.

With the wide range of options from the sub-4-metre segment to a premium 7-seater hybrid AWD SUV, they are looking to capture the widest audience shopping for the most premium-feeling SUV in the segment.