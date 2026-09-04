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    2026 Kia Sorento Variant-Wise Powertrain Options Explained

    The Sorento could be the only hybrid AWD SUV available in India.

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
    Published On Sep 04, 2026 14:20 IST
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    Published OnSep 04, 2026 14:20 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 04, 2026 14:20 IST
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    2026 Kia Sorento

    The newly launched Kia Sorento brings interesting powertrain options to the segment. Launched at Rs 27.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, it gets the only strong hybrid petrol engine and the largest diesel engine among its peers. And more interestingly, they are available with AWD drivetrain options as well. This is a taste of Kia trying to enter a segment with a strategy of merciless disruption. 

    The new Sorento was launched with a starting price of Rs 27.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It includes nine variants, and we discuss the powertrain options available with each variant in detail:

    Variant

    Strong-hybrid

    Diesel

    FWD

    AWD

    FWD

    AWD

    HTE

    HTE(O)

    HTK

    HTK(A)

    HTK(A) Black Line

    HTX

    HTX Black Line

    HTX(A)

    HTX(A) Black Line

    • The Sorento is available in a range of 9 distinct variants, which give buyers plenty of options to choose from.

    • From the base HTE to the mid-spec HTK(A) Black Line variant, a FWD setup comes standard with both powertrains.

    • The higher variants get an AWD setup as standard, which will be useful to tackle rough roads.

    Powertrain Options

    The Sorento comes with the most unique powertrain specifications in the segment. It is available with a 1.6-litre turbo petrol strong hybrid with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. You also get a 2.2-litre diesel engine with a 8-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

    2026 Kia Sorento

    Powertrain specifications are as follows:

    Engine

    2.2-litre Diesel

    1.6-litre turbo-petrol Hybrid

    Power

    202 PS

    180 PS (Petrol)

    65 PS (Electric)

    Torque

    441 Nm

    265 Nm (Petrol)

    264 Nm (Electric)

    Transmission

    8-speed DCT

    6-speed AT

    Drivetrain

    FWD / AWD

    FWD / AWD

    DCT - Dual-Clutch Transmission (Automatic), eCVT - Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic) / AWD - All-Wheel Drive

    Features And Safety

    The Sorento is packed with a long list of safety features as expected for a Kia. Highlights include, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The driver also gets a 12.3-inch digital display. This is also paired with a 12-speaker Bose sound system. The Sorento also includes a panoramic sunroof, connected car technology, powered and ventilated front seats, a powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, a cabin air purifier and a smart key system.

    2026 Kia Sorento

    Safety-wise, the Sorento includes 10 airbags, ABS with EBD, a 360-degree camera, front, side and rear parking sensors, hill-hold control, Level-2 ADAS, an electronic parking brake (EPB) and ISOFIX child seat mounts. 

    Price And Rivals

    The Sorento is priced at Rs 27.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. This puts it against the likes of the Mahindra XUV 7XO, MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV, Jeep Meridian, and the Tata Safari.

    CarDekho Says…

    Kia’s new Sorento is a clear disruption when it comes to the price-to-size factor. The big premium SUV is available with hybrid and diesel powertrains and with the flexibility of AWD options. Whether there are enough people who need AWD is a question only time will tell. 

    2026 Kia Sorento

    With the wide range of options from the sub-4-metre segment to a premium 7-seater hybrid AWD SUV, they are looking to capture the widest audience shopping for the most premium-feeling SUV in the segment.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
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    Adarsh Ashok is a Correspondent for cars at CarDekho Group. He brings his understanding and experience of cars and the motoring industry to all things automotive in the group\'s media wing. By education, he has a master\'s degree in Mass Communication and also majored in Automotive Journalism. His passion for cars and his urge to talk about cars are expressed in the form of news, features and videos on social media. He approaches stories with a keen perspective and experience, be it with vehicles from Fiats to Ferraris. Read more

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