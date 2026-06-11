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    MG Majestor Exterior And Interior Accessories Detailed With Prices

    While the MG Majestor already stands out with its imposing design, accessories such as side rock rails can help give it a more personalised touch

    Published On Jun 11, 2026 05:41 PM By CarDekho

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    MG Majestor

    MG recently launched the Majestor in India as its new flagship SUV. Positioned above the Gloster, the Majestor comes with a more imposing design, a feature-rich cabin, and a premium road presence. Buyers looking to add a more personalised touch can also choose from a range of official accessories offered by MG.

    These accessories include both exterior and interior add-ons that enhance the SUV's appearance, convenience, and overall ownership experience. Here is a look at all the accessories available with the MG Majestor, along with their prices:

    MG Majestor: Exterior Accessories

    Accessory

    Price

    Door Edge Guard

    Rs 1,299

    Front Grille Inserts

    Rs 2,950

    Chrome Finished Front Bumper Corner Protector

    Rs 2,745

    Chrome Finished Body Side Moulding

    Rs 5,689

    Blacked-out Body Side Moulding

    Rs 4,128

    Chrome Finished Door Visor

    Rs 7,239

    Wheel Lock

    Rs 4,269

    Chrome Finished Head Lamp Garnish

    Rs 2,499

    Chrome Finished Tail Lamp Garnish

    Rs 2,499

    Chrome Finish on Tail Gate 

    Rs 3,073

    Chrome Insert on ORVM Garnish

    Rs 2,377

    Front Fog Lamp Garnish

    Rs 3,499

    Rear Reflector Garnish

    Rs 2,559

    Chrome Door Handle with Bowl Cover Kit

    Rs 4,367

    Chrome Finished Hood Scoop

    Rs 5,995

    Side Rock Rails 

    Rs 7,100

    Black-finished Rear Guard

    Rs 5,744

    Chrome Finished Fuel Lid Garnish

    Rs 2,750

    Wheel Arch Inserts 

    Rs 4,699

    Car Cover

    Rs 2,999

    Chrome Finished Rear Bumper Corner Protector

    Rs 2,449

    Most of the exterior accessories focus on enhancing the Majestor's already muscular styling. Options such as the chrome-finished hood scoop, side rock rails, grille inserts, and body side mouldings give the SUV a more rugged and premium appearance. Prices vary depending on the accessory selected, and buyers can contact their nearest MG dealership for more details.

    MG Majestor

    MG Majestor: Interior Accessories

    Accessory

    Price

    3D Cabin and Boot Mat

    Rs 6,882

    Magnetic Sun Shades

    Rs 4,959

    Rear View Dash Cam

    Rs 29,341

    13.5-inch Screens For Rear Seat Passengers

    Rs 95,000

    The interior accessories are aimed at improving comfort and convenience for occupants. Options such as the 3D cabin and boot mats help protect the interior, while magnetic sun shades add an extra layer of comfort. For those looking to elevate the rear-seat experience, MG also offers a pair of 13.5-inch rear entertainment screens priced at Rs 95,000.

    Want to see how the top-spec MG Majestor Savvy variant looks in its standard form? Take a look at our detailed image gallery.

    Engine & Transmission

    MG offers the Majestor with a 2-litre twin-turbo diesel engine, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

    Engine

    2-litre twin-turbo diesel

    Power

    215 PS

    Torque

    478.5 Nm

    Transmission

    8-speed torque converter automatic

    The diesel engine comes paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard. Buyers can choose between rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive configurations depending on the variant selected.

    MG Majestor engine option

    Price And Rivals

    The MG Majestor is offered in two variants: Sharp and Savvy. The Savvy trim has been priced from Rs 40.99 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 44.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the lower-spec price remains to be announced. 

    It rivals the likes of the Toyota Fortuner Legender, Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, and Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, while also serving as a premium alternative to the MG Gloster.

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