MG Majestor Exterior And Interior Accessories Detailed With Prices

MG recently launched the Majestor in India as its new flagship SUV. Positioned above the Gloster, the Majestor comes with a more imposing design, a feature-rich cabin, and a premium road presence. Buyers looking to add a more personalised touch can also choose from a range of official accessories offered by MG.

These accessories include both exterior and interior add-ons that enhance the SUV's appearance, convenience, and overall ownership experience. Here is a look at all the accessories available with the MG Majestor, along with their prices:

MG Majestor: Exterior Accessories

Accessory Price Door Edge Guard Rs 1,299 Front Grille Inserts Rs 2,950 Chrome Finished Front Bumper Corner Protector Rs 2,745 Chrome Finished Body Side Moulding Rs 5,689 Blacked-out Body Side Moulding Rs 4,128 Chrome Finished Door Visor Rs 7,239 Wheel Lock Rs 4,269 Chrome Finished Head Lamp Garnish Rs 2,499 Chrome Finished Tail Lamp Garnish Rs 2,499 Chrome Finish on Tail Gate Rs 3,073 Chrome Insert on ORVM Garnish Rs 2,377 Front Fog Lamp Garnish Rs 3,499 Rear Reflector Garnish Rs 2,559 Chrome Door Handle with Bowl Cover Kit Rs 4,367 Chrome Finished Hood Scoop Rs 5,995 Side Rock Rails Rs 7,100 Black-finished Rear Guard Rs 5,744 Chrome Finished Fuel Lid Garnish Rs 2,750 Wheel Arch Inserts Rs 4,699 Car Cover Rs 2,999 Chrome Finished Rear Bumper Corner Protector Rs 2,449

Most of the exterior accessories focus on enhancing the Majestor's already muscular styling. Options such as the chrome-finished hood scoop, side rock rails, grille inserts, and body side mouldings give the SUV a more rugged and premium appearance. Prices vary depending on the accessory selected, and buyers can contact their nearest MG dealership for more details.

MG Majestor: Interior Accessories

Accessory Price 3D Cabin and Boot Mat Rs 6,882 Magnetic Sun Shades Rs 4,959 Rear View Dash Cam Rs 29,341 13.5-inch Screens For Rear Seat Passengers Rs 95,000

The interior accessories are aimed at improving comfort and convenience for occupants. Options such as the 3D cabin and boot mats help protect the interior, while magnetic sun shades add an extra layer of comfort. For those looking to elevate the rear-seat experience, MG also offers a pair of 13.5-inch rear entertainment screens priced at Rs 95,000.

Want to see how the top-spec MG Majestor Savvy variant looks in its standard form? Take a look at our detailed image gallery.

Engine & Transmission

MG offers the Majestor with a 2-litre twin-turbo diesel engine, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 2-litre twin-turbo diesel Power 215 PS Torque 478.5 Nm Transmission 8-speed torque converter automatic

The diesel engine comes paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard. Buyers can choose between rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive configurations depending on the variant selected.

Price And Rivals

The MG Majestor is offered in two variants: Sharp and Savvy. The Savvy trim has been priced from Rs 40.99 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 44.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the lower-spec price remains to be announced.

It rivals the likes of the Toyota Fortuner Legender, Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, and Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, while also serving as a premium alternative to the MG Gloster.