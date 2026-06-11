MG Majestor Exterior And Interior Accessories Detailed With Prices
While the MG Majestor already stands out with its imposing design, accessories such as side rock rails can help give it a more personalised touch
Published On Jun 11, 2026 05:41 PM By CarDekho
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MG recently launched the Majestor in India as its new flagship SUV. Positioned above the Gloster, the Majestor comes with a more imposing design, a feature-rich cabin, and a premium road presence. Buyers looking to add a more personalised touch can also choose from a range of official accessories offered by MG.
These accessories include both exterior and interior add-ons that enhance the SUV's appearance, convenience, and overall ownership experience. Here is a look at all the accessories available with the MG Majestor, along with their prices:
MG Majestor: Exterior Accessories
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Accessory
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Price
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Door Edge Guard
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Rs 1,299
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Front Grille Inserts
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Rs 2,950
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Chrome Finished Front Bumper Corner Protector
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Rs 2,745
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Chrome Finished Body Side Moulding
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Rs 5,689
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Blacked-out Body Side Moulding
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Rs 4,128
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Chrome Finished Door Visor
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Rs 7,239
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Wheel Lock
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Rs 4,269
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Chrome Finished Head Lamp Garnish
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Rs 2,499
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Chrome Finished Tail Lamp Garnish
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Rs 2,499
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Chrome Finish on Tail Gate
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Rs 3,073
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Chrome Insert on ORVM Garnish
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Rs 2,377
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Front Fog Lamp Garnish
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Rs 3,499
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Rear Reflector Garnish
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Rs 2,559
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Chrome Door Handle with Bowl Cover Kit
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Rs 4,367
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Chrome Finished Hood Scoop
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Rs 5,995
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Side Rock Rails
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Rs 7,100
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Black-finished Rear Guard
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Rs 5,744
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Chrome Finished Fuel Lid Garnish
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Rs 2,750
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Wheel Arch Inserts
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Rs 4,699
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Car Cover
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Rs 2,999
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Chrome Finished Rear Bumper Corner Protector
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Rs 2,449
Most of the exterior accessories focus on enhancing the Majestor's already muscular styling. Options such as the chrome-finished hood scoop, side rock rails, grille inserts, and body side mouldings give the SUV a more rugged and premium appearance. Prices vary depending on the accessory selected, and buyers can contact their nearest MG dealership for more details.
MG Majestor: Interior Accessories
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Accessory
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Price
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3D Cabin and Boot Mat
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Rs 6,882
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Magnetic Sun Shades
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Rs 4,959
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Rear View Dash Cam
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Rs 29,341
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13.5-inch Screens For Rear Seat Passengers
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Rs 95,000
The interior accessories are aimed at improving comfort and convenience for occupants. Options such as the 3D cabin and boot mats help protect the interior, while magnetic sun shades add an extra layer of comfort. For those looking to elevate the rear-seat experience, MG also offers a pair of 13.5-inch rear entertainment screens priced at Rs 95,000.
Want to see how the top-spec MG Majestor Savvy variant looks in its standard form? Take a look at our detailed image gallery.
Engine & Transmission
MG offers the Majestor with a 2-litre twin-turbo diesel engine, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:
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Engine
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2-litre twin-turbo diesel
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Power
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215 PS
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Torque
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478.5 Nm
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Transmission
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8-speed torque converter automatic
The diesel engine comes paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard. Buyers can choose between rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive configurations depending on the variant selected.
Price And Rivals
The MG Majestor is offered in two variants: Sharp and Savvy. The Savvy trim has been priced from Rs 40.99 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 44.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the lower-spec price remains to be announced.
It rivals the likes of the Toyota Fortuner Legender, Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, and Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, while also serving as a premium alternative to the MG Gloster.
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