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    MG Majestor Vs Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Find Out Which 7-seater SUV Is Better Suited For You

    Both SUVs are top launches of this year, and sit in the same price bracket, but are completely different in their mannerisms

    Published On Jun 18, 2026 03:12 PM By Yashein

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    Majestor vs Tayron

    The full-size three-row SUV segment in India is getting more competitive, with buyers looking for more than just size and practicality. Buyers now have options of some very capable D-segment SUVs. They look for a combination of luxury, technology, performance, comfort and strong road presence. Two SUVs that cater to this space are the MG Majestor and the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line. However, both follow very different approaches.

    The MG Majestor is a large SUV that offers a blend of ruggedness and premium features. The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, meanwhile, is a more sophisticated, premium SUV that focuses on refinement, technology, and European driving dynamics.

    If you are confused between these two premium SUVs, here is a detailed comparison across different parameters:

    Price  

    Model

    MG Majestor 

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line 

    Price (ex-showroom)

    From Rs 40.99 lakh to Rs 44.99 lakh* 

    Rs 46.99 lakh 
    *Price for top-end variant
    • The Tayron R-Line is Rs 2 lakh more expensive than the Majestor’s top-spec trim. 

    • MG has not revealed prices for the Majestor’s lower Sharp variant yet, but it is likely to be priced at Rs 39 lakh which is a whole Rs 8 lakh more affordable than the Tayron R-Line.

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    MG Majestor 

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line 

    Difference

    Length

    5046 mm

    4792 mm

    +254 mm

    Width

    2016 mm

    1866 mm

    +150 mm

    Height 

    1876 mm 

    1665 mm 

    +211 mm

    Wheelbase

    2950 mm 

    2789 mm

    +161 mm
    • The Majestor is larger than the Volkswagen SUV in every dimension.

    MG Majestor side
    Volkswagen Tayron R Line Side

    • Thanks to its greater length, width and height, the Majestor has a better road presence. Its larger wheelbase also helps provide a more spacious cabin, especially for third-row passengers.

    • The Tayron is not small by any means and offers enough road presence. It is better suited for buyers who want a premium family SUV without the bulk of a traditional ladder-frame SUV. 

    Colour Options

    MG Majestor

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line 

    Pearl White

    Nightshade Blue

    Concrete Grey 

    Ultra Violet

    Black Metal

    Cipressino Green

    Black Ash

    Oryx White

    Grenadilla Black

    Dolphin Grey

    Oyster Silver

    • The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line offers three extra shades over the Majestor. It also has a brighter and more distinct colour palette with finishes like the Ultra Violet and Nightshade Blue shades

    • The MG Majestor gets darker, conventional and more rugged shades that complement its larger SUV stance and off-road personality.

    Powertrain

    Model

    MG Majestor 

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line 

    Engine

    2-litre twin-turbo diesel

    2-litre turbo-petrol

    Transmission

    8-speed AT

    7-speed DCT

    Power

    215.5 PS

    204 PS

    Torque

    478.5 Nm

    320 Nm

    Drivetrain 

    RWD/ 4WD

    AWD

    AT = Automatic transmission, DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission, RWD- Rear-wheel-drive, 4WD- Four-wheel-drive, AWD- All-wheel-drive

    • On paper, it is the Majestor that makes the greater power and torque output. Its twin-turbo diesel engine also delivers strong low-end torque that will be helpful when off-roading.

    MG Majestor engine option

    • The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line uses a turbo-petrol engine that focuses more on refinement and smooth power delivery. It feels more premium and quieter during everyday driving and will be the better choice for enthusiasts and family-oriented buyers.

    Volkswagen Tayron R Line driving

    • The Majestor comes with both RWD and 4WD options, along with several off-road mechanisms catered to those who prefer taking the road less travelled. The Tayron’s AWD setup on the other hand is road-oriented and results in sharper handling characteristics.

    • Overall, both SUVs offer good performance levels, but completely different driving experiences and it comes down to which one you prefer more.  

    Features

    Feature

    MG Majestor

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line 

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    19-inch alloy wheels

    19-inch alloy wheels

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment Setup

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    15-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    12.3-inch digital display 

    10.25-inch digital display 

    Wireless Phone Charger

    ✅(Dual)

    ✅(Dual)

    Sound system

    12-speaker JBL sound system 

    13-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

    Air purifier 

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control

    Three-zone

    Three-zone

    Keyless entry 

    Ventilated front seats

    Ventilated rear seats 

    ✅(captain seats only)

    Massaging front seats 

    Powered front seats

    Yes, 12-way powered 

    Yes, 12-way powered 

    Reclineable & Sliding 2nd Row Seats

    Heated seats 

    ✅(Front)

    ✅(Front and rear)

    Head-up display 

    Sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Powered tailgate 

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    9

    360-degree Camera

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Front and rear parking sensors 

    Rear defogger

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS

    ✅(Level 2)

    ✅(Level 2)
    •  The MG Majestor offers a more feature-packed experience, especially for rear-seat passengers with ventilated captain seats, a larger digital instrument cluster.

    MG Majestor dashboard
    Volkswagen Tayron R Line dashboard

    • The Volkswagen Tayron counters with a more modern cabin experience, larger screens, heated seats, and a head-up display. 

    • The Tayron R-Line also gets three extra airbags. It has also scored 5-stars in Euro NCAP, while the Majestor is yet to be crash tested. 

    CarDekho Says

    On paper, both Majestor and Tayron R-Line are very desirable options that you should not ignore in this segment. The 2026 MG Majestor is the more traditional premium SUV. It offers a larger size, stronger diesel engine, better off-road capability and a more luxurious rear-seat experience. Buyers looking for maximum road presence, long-distance comfort and adventure capability will find the Majestor more appealing.

    MG Majestor Front 3-quarter
    Volkswagen Tayron R Line Front 3-quarter
     

    The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, however, brings a different personality. It focuses on refinement, premium interiors, better urban usability and a more sophisticated driving experience. It is the better choice for buyers who want a luxury family SUV with European character. Moreover, it is also the better driving SUV on well-constructed roads. 

    If you want a large SUV with a commanding presence and go-anywhere ability, the MG Majestor should be your pick. However, if you prefer a refined, premium and city-friendly SUV with strong driving dynamics, the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line makes a strong case. 

    Here are some other options you can consider besides the MG Majestor and the Tayron R-Line:

    • Toyota Fortuner / Fortuner Legender: The segment favourite SUV, known for its reliability and road presence. It also offers great resale value and strong off-road ability. However, it feels dated compared to newer rivals.
    • Skoda Kodiaq: A premium seven-seater offering excellent driving dynamics, a luxurious cabin and strong performance.
    • Jeep Meridian: A premium SUV with Jeep’s brand appeal, capable drivetrain and comfortable cabin.
    • MG Gloster: A smaller and less premium version of the Majestor. It is also more affordable, but has a similar personality. 
    • Tata Safari: A more affordable three-row SUV offering strong road presence, features and practicality.
    • Mahindra XUV 7XO: A value-focused premium SUV with powerful engines, advanced features and impressive performance.
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