MG Majestor Vs Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Find Out Which 7-seater SUV Is Better Suited For You

The full-size three-row SUV segment in India is getting more competitive, with buyers looking for more than just size and practicality. Buyers now have options of some very capable D-segment SUVs. They look for a combination of luxury, technology, performance, comfort and strong road presence. Two SUVs that cater to this space are the MG Majestor and the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line. However, both follow very different approaches.

The MG Majestor is a large SUV that offers a blend of ruggedness and premium features. The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, meanwhile, is a more sophisticated, premium SUV that focuses on refinement, technology, and European driving dynamics.

If you are confused between these two premium SUVs, here is a detailed comparison across different parameters:

Price

Model MG Majestor Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Price (ex-showroom) From Rs 40.99 lakh to Rs 44.99 lakh* Rs 46.99 lakh

The Tayron R-Line is Rs 2 lakh more expensive than the Majestor’s top-spec trim.

MG has not revealed prices for the Majestor’s lower Sharp variant yet, but it is likely to be priced at Rs 39 lakh which is a whole Rs 8 lakh more affordable than the Tayron R-Line.

Dimensions

Parameter MG Majestor Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Difference Length 5046 mm 4792 mm +254 mm Width 2016 mm 1866 mm +150 mm Height 1876 mm 1665 mm +211 mm Wheelbase 2950 mm 2789 mm +161 mm

The Majestor is larger than the Volkswagen SUV in every dimension.

Thanks to its greater length, width and height, the Majestor has a better road presence. Its larger wheelbase also helps provide a more spacious cabin, especially for third-row passengers.

The Tayron is not small by any means and offers enough road presence. It is better suited for buyers who want a premium family SUV without the bulk of a traditional ladder-frame SUV.

Colour Options

MG Majestor Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Pearl White Nightshade Blue Concrete Grey Ultra Violet Black Metal Cipressino Green Black Ash Oryx White — Grenadilla Black — Dolphin Grey — Oyster Silver

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line offers three extra shades over the Majestor. It also has a brighter and more distinct colour palette with finishes like the Ultra Violet and Nightshade Blue shades

The MG Majestor gets darker, conventional and more rugged shades that complement its larger SUV stance and off-road personality.

Powertrain

Model MG Majestor Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Engine 2-litre twin-turbo diesel 2-litre turbo-petrol Transmission 8-speed AT 7-speed DCT Power 215.5 PS 204 PS Torque 478.5 Nm 320 Nm Drivetrain RWD/ 4WD AWD

AT = Automatic transmission, DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission, RWD- Rear-wheel-drive, 4WD- Four-wheel-drive, AWD- All-wheel-drive

On paper, it is the Majestor that makes the greater power and torque output. Its twin-turbo diesel engine also delivers strong low-end torque that will be helpful when off-roading.

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line uses a turbo-petrol engine that focuses more on refinement and smooth power delivery. It feels more premium and quieter during everyday driving and will be the better choice for enthusiasts and family-oriented buyers.

The Majestor comes with both RWD and 4WD options, along with several off-road mechanisms catered to those who prefer taking the road less travelled. The Tayron’s AWD setup on the other hand is road-oriented and results in sharper handling characteristics.

Overall, both SUVs offer good performance levels, but completely different driving experiences and it comes down to which one you prefer more.

Features

Feature MG Majestor Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 19-inch alloy wheels 19-inch alloy wheels Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Infotainment Setup 12.3-inch touchscreen 15-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 12.3-inch digital display 10.25-inch digital display Wireless Phone Charger ✅(Dual) ✅(Dual) Sound system 12-speaker JBL sound system 13-speaker Harman Kardon sound system Air purifier ✅ ✅ Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Climate Control Three-zone Three-zone Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Ventilated rear seats ✅(captain seats only) ❌ Massaging front seats ✅ ✅ Powered front seats Yes, 12-way powered Yes, 12-way powered Reclineable & Sliding 2nd Row Seats ✅ ✅ Heated seats ✅(Front) ✅(Front and rear) Head-up display ❌ ✅ Sunroof Panoramic sunroof Panoramic sunroof Powered tailgate ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 9 360-degree Camera ✅ ✅ ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Front and rear parking sensors ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS ✅(Level 2) ✅(Level 2)

The MG Majestor offers a more feature-packed experience, especially for rear-seat passengers with ventilated captain seats, a larger digital instrument cluster.

The Volkswagen Tayron counters with a more modern cabin experience, larger screens, heated seats, and a head-up display.

The Tayron R-Line also gets three extra airbags. It has also scored 5-stars in Euro NCAP, while the Majestor is yet to be crash tested.

CarDekho Says

On paper, both Majestor and Tayron R-Line are very desirable options that you should not ignore in this segment. The 2026 MG Majestor is the more traditional premium SUV. It offers a larger size, stronger diesel engine, better off-road capability and a more luxurious rear-seat experience. Buyers looking for maximum road presence, long-distance comfort and adventure capability will find the Majestor more appealing.

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, however, brings a different personality. It focuses on refinement, premium interiors, better urban usability and a more sophisticated driving experience. It is the better choice for buyers who want a luxury family SUV with European character. Moreover, it is also the better driving SUV on well-constructed roads.

If you want a large SUV with a commanding presence and go-anywhere ability, the MG Majestor should be your pick. However, if you prefer a refined, premium and city-friendly SUV with strong driving dynamics, the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line makes a strong case.

Here are some other options you can consider besides the MG Majestor and the Tayron R-Line: