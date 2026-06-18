MG Majestor Vs Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Find Out Which 7-seater SUV Is Better Suited For You
Both SUVs are top launches of this year, and sit in the same price bracket, but are completely different in their mannerisms
Published On Jun 18, 2026 03:12 PM By Yashein
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The full-size three-row SUV segment in India is getting more competitive, with buyers looking for more than just size and practicality. Buyers now have options of some very capable D-segment SUVs. They look for a combination of luxury, technology, performance, comfort and strong road presence. Two SUVs that cater to this space are the MG Majestor and the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line. However, both follow very different approaches.
The MG Majestor is a large SUV that offers a blend of ruggedness and premium features. The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, meanwhile, is a more sophisticated, premium SUV that focuses on refinement, technology, and European driving dynamics.
If you are confused between these two premium SUVs, here is a detailed comparison across different parameters:
Price
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Model
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MG Majestor
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Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
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Price (ex-showroom)
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From Rs 40.99 lakh to Rs 44.99 lakh*
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Rs 46.99 lakh
- The Tayron R-Line is Rs 2 lakh more expensive than the Majestor’s top-spec trim.
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MG has not revealed prices for the Majestor’s lower Sharp variant yet, but it is likely to be priced at Rs 39 lakh which is a whole Rs 8 lakh more affordable than the Tayron R-Line.
Dimensions
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Parameter
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MG Majestor
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Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
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Difference
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Length
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5046 mm
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4792 mm
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+254 mm
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Width
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2016 mm
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1866 mm
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+150 mm
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Height
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1876 mm
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1665 mm
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+211 mm
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Wheelbase
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2950 mm
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2789 mm
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+161 mm
- The Majestor is larger than the Volkswagen SUV in every dimension.
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Thanks to its greater length, width and height, the Majestor has a better road presence. Its larger wheelbase also helps provide a more spacious cabin, especially for third-row passengers.
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The Tayron is not small by any means and offers enough road presence. It is better suited for buyers who want a premium family SUV without the bulk of a traditional ladder-frame SUV.
Colour Options
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MG Majestor
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Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
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Pearl White
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Nightshade Blue
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Concrete Grey
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Ultra Violet
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Black Metal
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Cipressino Green
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Black Ash
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Oryx White
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—
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Grenadilla Black
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—
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Dolphin Grey
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—
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Oyster Silver
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The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line offers three extra shades over the Majestor. It also has a brighter and more distinct colour palette with finishes like the Ultra Violet and Nightshade Blue shades
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The MG Majestor gets darker, conventional and more rugged shades that complement its larger SUV stance and off-road personality.
Powertrain
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Model
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MG Majestor
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Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
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Engine
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2-litre twin-turbo diesel
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2-litre turbo-petrol
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Transmission
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8-speed AT
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7-speed DCT
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Power
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215.5 PS
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204 PS
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Torque
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478.5 Nm
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320 Nm
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Drivetrain
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RWD/ 4WD
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AWD
AT = Automatic transmission, DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission, RWD- Rear-wheel-drive, 4WD- Four-wheel-drive, AWD- All-wheel-drive
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On paper, it is the Majestor that makes the greater power and torque output. Its twin-turbo diesel engine also delivers strong low-end torque that will be helpful when off-roading.
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The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line uses a turbo-petrol engine that focuses more on refinement and smooth power delivery. It feels more premium and quieter during everyday driving and will be the better choice for enthusiasts and family-oriented buyers.
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The Majestor comes with both RWD and 4WD options, along with several off-road mechanisms catered to those who prefer taking the road less travelled. The Tayron’s AWD setup on the other hand is road-oriented and results in sharper handling characteristics.
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Overall, both SUVs offer good performance levels, but completely different driving experiences and it comes down to which one you prefer more.
Features
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Feature
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MG Majestor
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Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
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Auto LED Headlamps
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✅
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✅
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LED foglamps
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✅
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✅
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LED Taillamps
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✅
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✅
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Wheels
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19-inch alloy wheels
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19-inch alloy wheels
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Ambient Lighting
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✅
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✅
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Infotainment Setup
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12.3-inch touchscreen
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15-inch touchscreen
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Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
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✅
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✅
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Instrument Cluster
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12.3-inch digital display
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10.25-inch digital display
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Wireless Phone Charger
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✅(Dual)
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✅(Dual)
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Sound system
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12-speaker JBL sound system
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13-speaker Harman Kardon sound system
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Air purifier
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✅
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✅
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Auto-dimming IRVM
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✅
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✅
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Cruise Control
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✅
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✅
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Climate Control
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Three-zone
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Three-zone
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Keyless entry
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✅
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✅
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Ventilated front seats
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✅
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✅
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Ventilated rear seats
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✅(captain seats only)
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❌
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Massaging front seats
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✅
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✅
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Powered front seats
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Yes, 12-way powered
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Yes, 12-way powered
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Reclineable & Sliding 2nd Row Seats
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✅
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✅
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Heated seats
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✅(Front)
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✅(Front and rear)
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Head-up display
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❌
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✅
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Sunroof
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Panoramic sunroof
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Panoramic sunroof
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Powered tailgate
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✅
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✅
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Connected Car Tech
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✅
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✅
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Airbags
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6
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9
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360-degree Camera
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✅
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✅
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ESC (electronic stability control)
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✅
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✅
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Rain Sensing Wipers
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✅
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✅
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Front and rear parking sensors
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✅
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✅
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Rear defogger
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✅
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✅
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TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)
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✅
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✅
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ADAS
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✅(Level 2)
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✅(Level 2)
- The MG Majestor offers a more feature-packed experience, especially for rear-seat passengers with ventilated captain seats, a larger digital instrument cluster.
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The Volkswagen Tayron counters with a more modern cabin experience, larger screens, heated seats, and a head-up display.
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The Tayron R-Line also gets three extra airbags. It has also scored 5-stars in Euro NCAP, while the Majestor is yet to be crash tested.
CarDekho Says
On paper, both Majestor and Tayron R-Line are very desirable options that you should not ignore in this segment. The 2026 MG Majestor is the more traditional premium SUV. It offers a larger size, stronger diesel engine, better off-road capability and a more luxurious rear-seat experience. Buyers looking for maximum road presence, long-distance comfort and adventure capability will find the Majestor more appealing.
The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, however, brings a different personality. It focuses on refinement, premium interiors, better urban usability and a more sophisticated driving experience. It is the better choice for buyers who want a luxury family SUV with European character. Moreover, it is also the better driving SUV on well-constructed roads.
If you want a large SUV with a commanding presence and go-anywhere ability, the MG Majestor should be your pick. However, if you prefer a refined, premium and city-friendly SUV with strong driving dynamics, the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line makes a strong case.
Here are some other options you can consider besides the MG Majestor and the Tayron R-Line:
- Toyota Fortuner / Fortuner Legender: The segment favourite SUV, known for its reliability and road presence. It also offers great resale value and strong off-road ability. However, it feels dated compared to newer rivals.
- Skoda Kodiaq: A premium seven-seater offering excellent driving dynamics, a luxurious cabin and strong performance.
- Jeep Meridian: A premium SUV with Jeep’s brand appeal, capable drivetrain and comfortable cabin.
- MG Gloster: A smaller and less premium version of the Majestor. It is also more affordable, but has a similar personality.
- Tata Safari: A more affordable three-row SUV offering strong road presence, features and practicality.
- Mahindra XUV 7XO: A value-focused premium SUV with powerful engines, advanced features and impressive performance.