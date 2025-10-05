10 Most Affordable Cars In 2025 That Come With Ventilated Front Seats In India

While most of the offerings here get the premium feature only on their top-spec variants, there are a few oddballs, including the Kia Syros and Sonet, which come with front seat ventilation from their mid-spec trims

In the last few years, we have seen many mass-market carmakers go the extra mile to provide a lot of bells and whistles on their offerings by borrowing some amenities right from premium and luxury segments. One such premium feature to have become more mainstream in recent years is ventilated front seats. It is a nice-to-have feature in our tropical climatic conditions and is surely to be a big boon during our harsh summers. If you were looking to pick a car with this premium amenity on a budget, these are the top 10 most affordable models that get it:

Renault Kiger

The Renault Kiger, with the recent midlife update, became the most affordable car with ventilated front seats in India.

It is also the only car under Rs 10 lakh to come with front seat ventilation.

Renault offers this premium amenity on the fully loaded Emotion trim of the sub-4m SUV.

Prices of the Emotion trim range from Rs 8.37 lakh to Rs 10.34 lakh.

Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet is another sub-4m SUV to get ventilated front seats.

It gets ventilated front seats from its higher-spec HTX variant. However, it is offered with only the turbo-petrol engine with the dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) and the diesel-automatic combo.

Kia sells the HTX trim of the Sonet from Rs 11.60 lakh onwards.

Citroen Basalt

The Citroen Basalt was recently updated with some new features by way of the introduction of a range-topping X trim.

With the update, the SUV-coupe got ventilated seats for the front passengers, although reserved for the fully loaded Max variant with the turbo-petrol engine option.

The Max turbo-petrol variants of the Citroen Basalt are priced in the range of Rs 11.63 lakh to Rs 13.10 lakh.

Skoda Kylaq

One of the newest entrants in the sub-4m SUV space is the Skoda Kylaq, which is also equipped with plenty of amenities, including front seat cooling.

Skoda offers the premium feature on the top-spec Prestige trim of the Kylaq.

Prices of the Prestige variants fall in the bracket of Rs 11.84 lakh to Rs 12.80 lakh.

Kia Syros

The Kia Syros is the Korean carmaker’s second attempt to grab a bigger piece of the sub-4m SUV sales pie and was introduced in our market in early 2025.

Kia has provided this comfort and convenience feature from the mid-spec HTX trim of the Syros.

The SUV’s HTX variants cost onwards of Rs 12.10 lakh.

Tata Nexon

One of the few models on this list to get front seat ventilation since many years has been the Tata Nexon.

While it was introduced with the then launched special Kaziranga edition, it slowly made its way to the standard version’s features set as well.

The current-spec Nexon’s range-topping Fearless PS trim.

Tata offers the Fearless PS variants of the sub-4m SUV in the range of Rs 12.17 lakh to Rs 14.05 lakh.

Tata has slashed prices of the Nexon by up to Rs 1.55 lakh following the GST rate cuts.

Citroen Aircross

Another French offering on the list to come with ventilated seats for the front occupants is the Citroen Aircross.

Like with the Basalt, even the Aircross’s newly launched fully loaded X trim gets plenty of fresh features, including front seat ventilation. The X trim is further divided among three variants: You, Plus, and Max.

Citroen has priced the Max sub-variant from Rs 12.35 lakh onwards.

Tata Punch EV

With front seat cooling functionality available on the Tata Punch EV, it is the only all-electric offering on this list.

Tata has equipped the Punch EV with this amenity from its higher-spec Empowered Plus variant onwards.

Prices of the Punch EV’s Empowered Plus trim start from Rs 12.84 lakh.

Maruti XL6

The Maruti XL6 is the only model here from the best-selling car brand in India to come with premium amenity.

It is available on the fully loaded Alpha Plus trim of the 6-seater MPV.

Maruti retails the Alpha Plus variants of the XL6 from Rs 12.97 lakh to Rs 14.48 lakh.

MG Astor

Along with the Tata Nexon and Maruti XL6, the MG Astor is the only other car here to have the front seat ventilation feature on board since many years.

MG has provided it from the second-to-top Sharp Pro trim of the compact SUV.

The Astor’s Sharp Pro variants cost Rs 13.23 lakh onwards.

These are the top 10 most affordable cars in India to get ventilated front seats. Which of these models would you consider buying? Let us know your answer in the comments below.

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India