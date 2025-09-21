Maruti Victoris vs Tata Harrier And Safari: Bharat NCAP Scores Compared

All three SUVs here have received a full 5-star rating for both adult and child occupant protection, but it’s the finer results that define which one is the safest of the lot

We recently brought to you the score comparison of the Global NCAP safety assessment of the Maruti Victoris and the Tata Harrier-Safari duo. The same three SUVs were also tested by Bharat NCAP, in which all three models passed with flying colours with full-star crash safety ratings. In this story, let’s go through their Bharat NCAP scores side by side to see which is the safest offering of the lot between the Maruti Victoris and the Tata Harrier and Safari twins.

Bharat NCAP Crash Test Ratings And Scores Compared

Here are the Bharat NCAP ratings and scores of both the Victoris and the Tata SUVs:

Parameters Maruti Victoris Tata Harrier/ Safari Adult safety rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) Score 31.66/ 32 points 30.08/ 32 points Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test score 15.66/ 16 points 14.08/ 16 points Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test score 16/ 16 points 16/ 16 points Side pole impact test (Pole) OK OK Child safety rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Child Occupant Protection (COP) score 43/ 49 points 44.54/ 49 points Child safety dynamic score 24/ 24 points 23.54/ 24 points CRS Installation score 12/ 12 points 12/ 12 points Vehicle assessment score 7/ 13 points 9/ 13 points

Maruti Victoris Bharat NCAP Crash Test Results

The Maruti Victoris offered ‘good’ protection to the driver’s head, neck, pelvis, thighs, and feet. That said, the protection provided to the chest and tibias was labelled as ‘adequate’.

The SUV offered ‘good’ protection in the frontal offset deformable barrier test to all critical parts of the co-driver. When it comes to the side pole impact test and side movable deformable barrier tests, all parts of the occupants, including the head, chest, abdomen and pelvis, received ‘good’ protection.

If you were to consider the results of the COP tests with the 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummies, the new Maruti SUV bagged a full 8 out of 8 points and 4 out of 4 points in frontal and side crash tests, respectively.

Tata Harrier/Safari Bharat NCAP Crash Test Results

In the case of the Harrier-Safari duo, the driver’s head, neck, pelvis, thighs, and left tibia got ‘good’ protection in the frontal offset deformable barrier test. Protection to the right leg was ‘adequate’, though the protection to the chest was ‘marginal’. For the front passenger, the Tata Harrier and Safari provided ‘good’ protection to all the above-mentioned portions.

As far as the side impact test goes, the driver received ‘good’ protection to the head, chest, abdomen, and pelvis in both the Harrier and Safari SUVs. In the side pole impact test, the results were the same as in the side impact test. The driver got ‘good’ protection to the head, chest, abdomen, and pelvis.

The child seats on the Tata SUV duo were installed facing rearward using the ISOFIX child seat anchorages. For the 3-year-old, the Harrier and Safari got 8 out of 8 points and 4 out of 4 points in the dynamic score. On the other hand, the 18-month-old dummy’s dynamic score was 7.54 out of 8 points and 4 out of 4 points.

Takeaways

The Maruti Victoris, in the frontal deformable barrier test, offers higher safety scores to both the driver and co-driver, ranging from ‘good’ to ‘adequate’ protection. In comparison, the Harrier and Safari’s protection for the adult occupants ranges from marginal to good in the same set of assessments. That said, all three SUVs here provided ‘good’ protection to all parts of the two adult occupants in the vehicles.

When it comes to child occupant protection, the Victoris has scored full points in the dynamic scores for both the 3-year-old and 18-month-old dummies. On the other hand, the Harrier and Safari duo got full marks in the dynamic scores for the 3-year-old dummy. The two Tata SUVs achieved relatively lower points than the Victoris for the 18-month-old dummy’s dynamic score. However, they got a higher vehicle assessment score, which could be the reason for their better score in child occupant protection than the Maruti Victoris.

Safety Features On Board

Common safety features across the Maruti and Tata offerings include six airbags (as standard), electronic stability programme (ESP), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Price And Rivals

Maruti retails the Victoris between Rs 10.50 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (introductory), while the Tata Harrier and Safari are priced in the range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 27.44 lakh. The Maruti SUV goes up against the Honda Elevate, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Grand Vitara, and SUV-coupes like the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt. It also takes on the similarly priced variants of the Tata Harrier.

The Harrier, on the other hand, is a larger SUV option compared to all compact SUVs, including the ones mentioned above, while also fighting it out with the MG Hector and Jeep Compass. The Tata Safari goes up against the Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar.

All prices are ex-showroom pan-India

