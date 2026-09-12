Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric Bookings To Open In October, To Go On Sale By End Of 2026

It was back in September 2025 that the Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric was revealed globally for the first time. Fast forward by a year, and the German marque has now confirmed that the all-electric SUV is set to go on sale in India before 2026 ends, with bookings set to commence in October. As per the carmaker, it will be the shortest period in which a global vehicle will be introduced in India as a locally assembled model, which is within just six months of sales starting in Europe.

Here’s a quick refresher of the new Mercedes-Benz EV for you:

Design You Can’t Mistake For Anything Else

The 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric’s design is something that you will not mistake for anything else. Its front is largely taken up by the huge illuminated grille with a chrome surround (optional extra), which features 942 light points made of polycarbonate along with an illuminated 3-pointed star in the centre. The 2-slat grille is flanked by sleek headlight clusters that comprise all-LED units with eyebrow-like LED DRLs and also a special lighting element that mimics the carmaker’s logo. Lower down, you can spot a slim air dam with a triangular-ish housing for the fake air slits on both sides.

In profile, the GLC Electric comes with up to 21-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, a sloping roofline, flush-type door handles, roof rails, and running boards. The rear is the most polarising design on the GLC Electric, thanks to the long lighting bar running the width of the car that flaunts two round lighting elements with the 3-pointed star motif on each side, as seen on the new CLA Electric. It also gets a sporty design for the bumper that features a diffuser-like element.

Premium On The Inside Too

Mercedes-Benz has provided the GLC Electric with a 3-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with physical control buttons, sleek central AC vents, a 5-seater configuration, and a three-screen setup. The GLC Electric also has some common interior bits with the CLA Electric, which include the steering wheel and the edge-to-edge display setup.

What Tech Does It Get?

The GLC Electric features a massive 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, which is essentially made up of the three screens mentioned earlier. It includes a 10.3-inch all-digital driver’s display, a 14-inch central touchscreen infotainment system with AI, and a 14-inch co-driver entertainment screen.

*Mercedes Benz EQS Interior For Reference

Other equipment on board comprises multi-colour ambient lighting, an illuminated panoramic glass roof, a Burmester 3D sound system, powered and ventilated front seats, and dual wireless phone chargers. Its safety suite is packed with multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, and various Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including autonomous emergency braking and lane-keep assist.

A Look At Its Electric Powertrain

The India-spec Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric will be offered in a single fully loaded GLC 400 4Matic variant, the technical specifications of which are given in the table below:

Specification Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric Battery Pack 94 kWh WLTP-certified range Up to 713 km Number of electric motors 2 Drivetrain All-wheel drive (AWD) Power 490 PS (combined) Torque 800 Nm

The claimed 0 to 100 kmph time of the electric Mercedes-Benz SUV is just 4.3 seconds. It will also come with rear-wheel steering, as seen on the S-Class.

Expected Price And Rivals

The 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric is expected to be launched at a sticker price of Rs 85 lakh (ex-showroom). In India, it does not have any direct rivals yet; we can consider it a more premium alternative to the Kia EV6 and the Tesla Model Y.

CarDekho Says…

It’s really commendable to see Mercedes-Benz bring one of its global products to India in such a quick timeline, following its global debut. The GLC Electric will help expand the carmaker’s EV portfolio in India and also become one of the most affordable all-electric vehicles in the lineup. The CLA Electric, which was launched earlier this year and with which the GLC Electric shares a handful of design details, is currently the most affordable Mercedes-Benz EV in India with a starting price of Rs 56.50 lakh. The GLC Electric will be the only other all-electric SUV in India, apart from the EQS and the G-Class Electric.