Maruti Victoris vs Tata Harrier And Safari Global NCAP Crash Tests Scores Compared: Which Indian SUV Is The Safer Offering?

While all three SUVs here get a 5-star rating in both adult and child occupant protection, a closer look at the scores reveals some interesting details

The latest car to be tested by Global NCAP is the Maruti Victoris, which has achieved five stars in both Adult and Child Occupant protection and has become the carmaker’s safest SUV currently on sale. So we decided to pit it up against two of the best Indian performers in the Global NCAP crash tests, namely the Tata Harrier and Safari, both of which have a five-star rating as well. Here are our observations:

Global NCAP Crash Test Ratings And Scores Compared

Parameter Maruti Victoris Tata Harrier/ Safari Adult Safety Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) Score 33.72/ 34 points 33.05/ 34 points Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test score 15.807 points 15.047 points Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test score 15.913 points 16 points Side pole impact test (Pole) OK OK Child safety rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Child Occupant Protection (COP) score 41/ 49 points 45/ 49 points Child Safety Dynamic score 24/ 24 points 24/ 24 points CRS Installation score 12/ 12 points 12/ 12 points Vehicle Assessment score 5/ 13 points 9/ 13 points

Maruti Victoris Global NCAP Crash Test Results

Maruti’s newest compact SUV, the Victoris, has become Maruti’s latest car to be crash tested by Global NCAP, where it received a 5-star safety rating. The SUV offered ‘good’ protection to the driver’s head, neck, thighs, feet and left tibia as well as all parts of the co-driver in the frontal offset deformable barrier test. Protection to the driver’s chest and right tibia was rated ‘adequate’.

When it comes to the side movable deformable barrier test, the occupant’s head, abdomen and pelvis were all deemed to get ‘good’ protection, while ‘adequate’ protection was provided to the chest. In the side pole impact test, however, protection to all critical parts of the passenger was rated ‘good’.

In the child safety assessments, the child seats were installed using the ISOFIX child seat mounts and a support leg in a rearward-facing direction. Both the 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummies scored full points in their respective frontal and side crash tests.

Tata Harrier/Safari Global NCAP Crash Test Results

In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the new Harrier and Safari offered ‘good’ protection to the driver's and passenger’s head and neck. Protection to the driver’s and passenger’s chest was rated ‘adequate.’ While the driver’s knees got ‘adequate’ protection, the passenger’s knees were offered ‘good’ protection.

Under the side impact test, protection to the head, chest, abdomen, and pelvis was stated to be ‘good.’ In the side pole impact test, the head and pelvis got ‘good’ protection from the curtain airbags, while ‘marginal’ cover was provided to the chest, and ‘adequate’ protection to the abdomen.

The child seats on the Tata SUV duo were installed facing rearward using the ISOFIX child seat anchorages. For the 3-year-old, it managed to prevent head exposure during the frontal impact and offered full protection. On the other hand, the child seat for the 1.5-year-old dummy was able to provide full protection to the head, too.

Takeaways

From the above comparison, it is clear that the Victoris provides higher adult occupant protection and performs better in the frontal offset deformable barrier test and side pole impact test than the Tata SUVs. That said, the Harrier-Safari duo is the better performer when it comes to the side movable deformable barrier test. Hence, the Victoris gets a better Adult Occupant Protection score.

That said, the Harrier and Safari redeem themselves in child occupant protection, mainly due to a better vehicle assessment score.

Safety Features On Offer

Maruti has loaded the Victoris with plenty of safety features, including six airbags (as standard), ISOFIX child seat mounts, electronic stability programme (ESP), 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The Tata SUVs also get a similar safety suite with an additional knee airbag for the driver.

Price And Rivals

While the Maruti Victoris is priced in the range of Rs 10.50 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (introductory), the Tata Harrier and Safari’s prices fall between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 27.44 lakh. The Victoris takes on the Tata Curvv, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Citroen Basalt, and Volkswagen Taigun, and also the similarly priced variants of the Tata Harrier.

On the other hand, the Harrier is a bigger SUV alternative to all compact SUVs, including those mentioned above, while also taking on the MG Hector, Jeep Compass, and Hyundai Tucson. The Safari goes up against the Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar.

All prices ex-showroom pan-India

