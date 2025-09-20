Maruti Victoris Bharat NCAP Scores Compared With Tata Curvv

The Maruti Victoris and Tata Curvv come at a similar price point and cost between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh

The Maruti Victoris was launched as the newest entrant in the compact SUV space with prices ranging between Rs 10.50 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). At this price point, the Tata Curvv happens to be a stylish rival to the Victoris. Both competitors have scored a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP, but does the Maruti SUV prove to be a safer option compared to the Tata SUV-coupe? Let us find out.

Victoris vs Curvv: Bharat NCAP Ratings And Scores

Here are the Bharat NCAP ratings and scores of both the Victoris and Curvv:

Parameters Maruti Victoris Tata Curvv Adult safety rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) score 31.66 / 32 Points 29.50 / 32 Points Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test score 15.66 / 16 Points 14.65 / 16 Points Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test score 16 / 16 Points 14.85 / 16 Points Side pole impact test (Pole) OK OK Child safety rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Child Occupant Protection (COP) score 43 / 49 Points 43.66 / 49 Points Child safety dynamic score 24 / 24 Points 22.66 / 24 Points CRS Installation Score 12 / 12 Points 12 / 12 Points Vehicle Assessment Score 7 / 13 Points 9 / 13 Points

Maruti Victoris Bharat NCAP

In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the Maruti Victoris provides ‘good’ protection to all critical parts of the co-driver. The driver’s head, neck, pelvis, thighs and feet also get ‘good’ safety, while the chest and tibias get ‘adequate’ protection.

In the side pole impact test and side movable deformable barrier tests, all parts of the occupants, including the head, chest, abdomen and pelvis, receive ‘good’ protection.

In its COP tests with the 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummies, the Victoris gets full 8 out of 8 and 4 out of 4 points in frontal and side crash tests, respectively.

Tata Curvv Bharat NCAP

The Tata Curvv SUV-coupe, in its front offset deformable barrier test, offered ‘good’ protection to all parts of the co-driver, except the tibias, which received ‘adequate’ protection. All parts of the driver also received ‘good’ protection, except the tibias – protection to the left tibia was ‘marginal’, while the right tibia received ‘adequate’ protection.

In the side pole impact test, all parts of the driver received ‘good’ safety, but in the side movable deformable barrier test, the Victoris offered ‘adequate’ protection to the passenger’s chest and ‘good’ protection to all other critical parts.

In the child safety tests, the Tata Curvv lost points in the frontal crash tests, where it scored 7.07 points and 7.89 points out of a total of 8 points for both 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummies, respectively. In the side crash tests, however, it scored a full 4 out of 4 points with both dummies.

Takeaways

The above images clearly show that the Maruti Victoris, in the frontal deformable barrier test, offers better safety to both the driver and co-driver, ranging from ‘good’ to ‘adequate’ safety. Compared to this, the Curvv provided ‘marginal’ safety to one of the tibias of driver. While both rivals offer ‘good’ safety to all parts of the occupant in the side pole impact test, the Victoris imitates this in the side movable deformable barrier test, which is not the case with the Curvv. All of this explains the Tata SUV-coupe falling behind the Maruti compact SUV in terms of adult safety.

In the COP tests, the Curvv loses points in the frontal crash tests involving both dummies. But the Victoris does not lose any points in either frontal or side collisions. However, the reason why it has a marginally lower overall child safety score compared to the Curvv is because of its lower numbers in the vehicle assessment criteria.

Safety Features On Offer

Both the Maruti Victoris and Tata Curvv feature 6 airbags (as standard), 360-degree camera, ESC, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, an electronic parking brake with auto hold function and a Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite.

Price And Rivals

Here are the ex-showroom prices of both rivals:

Maruti Victoris (introductory) Rs 10.50 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh Tata Curvv Rs 10 lakh to Rs 19.52 lakh

Both the Maruti Victoris and Tata Curvv lock horns with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, Citroen Aircross and Citroen Basalt.

