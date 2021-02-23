Modified On Feb 23, 2021 01:20 PM By Dhruv for Maruti Swift 2020

Maruti is offering the updated model with a slightly more powerful petrol engine from the facelifted Dzire

The new 1.2-litre petrol engine makes 7PS more than before, at 90PS.

You also get a new grille and what looks like a slightly redesigned bumper.

New features include cruise control, a coloured MID, and possibly ESC with the AMT.

Maruti’s 7-inch infotainment present on board like before.

Likely to launch in the coming days.

Expect a premium of up to Rs 20,000 over the pre-facelift model.

Maruti has teased the facelifted Swift on its website, hinting at the imminent launch of the hatchback. The facelift was unveiled last year in Japan and it’s now heading to India. Its sub-4m sedan counterpart, the Dzire, already received its facelift last year, previewing the changes we can expect on the Swift.

In line with the facelifted model overseas, Maruti has updated the grille with a honeycomb pattern and a thick chrome bar running across its centre. The front bumper seems to feature slightly sharper edges. Besides, the side and rear profiles as well as the alloy wheels appear to be carried over from the pre-facelift model. It also gets a dual-tone colour scheme with a black contrast roof, which will likely remain exclusive to the top-spec variants.

The biggest change, however, is underneath the bonnet. Maruti has upgraded the petrol engine to the latest K12C Dualjet unit. It makes the same torque, of 113Nm, as the previous 1.2-litre engine, but its power output has been upped from 83PS to 90PS. It also features auto idle start-stop to improve its fuel efficiency just like the Dzire. In the case of Dzire, the certified fuel efficiency has gone up by around 3kmpl, to 23.26 kmpl. The gearbox options remain the same, a 5-speed manual and an AMT, but we expect Maruti to offer ESC (Electronic Stability Control) with the AMT box, just like in the Dzire.

Apart from this, it also gets small changes on the inside. The MID in the instrument cluster is now coloured. The facelifted Swift also comes with the option of cruise control, a boon for those long highway journeys.

The Japan-Spec Suzuki Swift Facelift

The new Swift should command a slight premium of up to Rs 20,000 over the pre-facelift model, which retails anywhere between Rs 5.49 lakh and Rs 8.02 lakh (both ex-showroom). The model will be launched in the coming days. It will continue to rival the Ford Figo, Renault Triber, and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

