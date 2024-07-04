Modified On Jul 04, 2024 08:37 AM By Samarth for Maruti Jimny

The highest savings can be bagged on the Jimny, followed by the Grand Vitara

The Maruti Jimny gets the maximum discount of up to Rs 2.5 lakh.

The Grand Vitara gets a discount of up to Rs 1.03 lakh.

The Baleno and Fronx are available with a cash discount of Rs 40,000 and Rs 35,000 respectively.

There is a cash discount of Rs 20,000 on both the XL6 and Ciaz.

The Maruti Invicto does not get any discount.

These offers are valid till July 15, 2024.

Planning to buy a Maruti Nexa car? The automaker has rolled out fresh offers for July 2024. You can save big on various Nexa offerings like the Jimny, Grand Vitara, and Fronx but excluding the Invicto MPV. These offers are valid from July 1 to July 15 only, after which they are subject to revisions. Here’s a look at the model-wise offer details:

Baleno

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,100 Total Benefits Rs 57,100

Maruti is offering maximum discount on the Baleno AMT variants, with Rs 40,000 cash discount, while it reduces by Rs 5,000 for manual transmission variants.

There’s also a scrappage bonus of Rs 20,000 that can be opted for instead of the exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

If you are planning to bring home a Baleno in CNG option, then you can avail a cash discount of Rs 25,000, while all other benefits remain unchanged.

The Baleno is priced between Rs 6.66 lakh and Rs 9.83 lakh.

Fronx

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Rs 45,000

If you are planning to purchase the turbo variants of the Maruti Fronx, they come with a cash discount of Rs 35,000 and a Velocity Edition accessory kit worth Rs 43,000.

If you choose the Fronx with the 1.2-litre petrol engine option, you will receive a cash discount of Rs 22,500. The AMT variants get an additional Rs 5,000 cash discount.

Additionally, for the Sigma variant, you can get a complimentary Velocity Edition kit worth Rs 3,060.

You can also opt for the scrappage bonus of Rs 15,000 instead of the exchange bonus.

For CNG variants, Maruti is not offering any cash benefit. However, you can choose between an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 or scrappage bonus of Rs 15,000.

The Fronx is priced between Rs 7.52 lakh and Rs 12.88 lakh.

Note: During this period, the Velocity Edition kit for Delta/Delta+ can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 12,700, reduced from its actual rate of Rs 17,300.

Grand Vitara

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 50,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 50,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,100 Total Benefits Rs 1.03 lakh

The savings mentioned above are applicable to the strong-hybrid variants of the Maruti Grand Vitara, with a complimentary 5 years warranty package.

You can also avail a scrappage bonus of Rs 55,000 on the strong hybrid variants, instead of Rs 50,000 exchange bonus.

Maruti is offering the base-spec Sigma variant of the SUV with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, an optional scrappage bonus of Rs 25,000 in place of exchange bonus, and corporate discount of Rs 3,100.

The buyers can avail a cash discount of Rs 10,000 on the CNG variants of the SUV. While the exchange bonus, scrappage bonus, and corporate discount remains same as above.

The Grand Vitara in its Delta, Zeta, and Alpha variant gets Rs 30,000 cash discount and same exchange bonus. The scrappage bonus increases by Rs 10,000 for these trims, while corporate discount remains unchanged.

The Grand Vitara retails between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 19.93 lakh.

Jimny

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 2.5 lakh Total Benefits Rs 2.5 lakh

All variants of the Maruti Jimny are offered with benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh without availing Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance (MSSF).

Customers choosing MSSF for financing their SUV can get a Rs 2 lakh discount on the Zeta variant and up to Rs 2.5 lakh on the Alpha variant.

Maruti is not offering it with any exchange bonus, corporate discount, or scrappage bonus.

The Jimny is priced from Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 14.79 lakh.

XL6

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Rs 40,000

The Maruti XL6 petrol variants are available with above stated discounts, along with Rs 25,000 bonus if you choose scrappage benefit instead of exchange bonus.

The CNG variant gets a cash discount of Rs 15,000. The exchange and scrappage bonus reduces to Rs 10,000 and 15,000 respectively (among the two bonuses you can pick only one).

Maruti has priced the XL6 between Rs 11.61 lakh and Rs 14.61 lakh.

Ciaz

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Rs 48,000

You can avail the above-mentioned savings on all variants of the Maruti Ciaz.

Buyers have the choice to opt for an scrappage bonus of Rs 30,000 instead of the exchange bonus of Rs 25,000.

Maruti has priced its compact sedan between Rs 9.40 lakh and Rs 12.29 lakh.

Ignis

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Rs 55,000

The above mentioned offers are applicable to all the AMT variants of the Maruti Ignis.

The MT variants of Maruti Ignis get a cash discount of Rs 35,000 while other discounts remain unchanged.

You can either opt for the exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 or go for the scrappage bonus of Rs 20,000.

Maruti has priced the Ignis between Rs 5.84 lakh and Rs 8.06 lakh.

Notes:

The corporate offers may vary based on the eligibility of the customers.

The benefits may vary depending on the state and city, so please contact your nearest Maruti Nexa dealership for more details.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

