Made-in-India Maruti e Vitara Scores 4 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Test

Maruti’s electric SUV secured 77 percent in Adult Occupant Protection and 85 percent in Child Occupant Protection, while the passenger compartment has been rated as stable

The e Vitara scored 31/40 points for adult occupant and 42/49 points for child occupant.

It achieves 79 percent and 72 percent in Vulnerable Road Users and Safety Assist tests, respectively.

Safety features include up to 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 ADAS.

Just a few days after Maruti began production of the e Vitara at its Gujarat manufacturing facility, the made-in-India electric SUV underwent Euro NCAP crash test, where it secured a 4-star safety rating. It scored 77 percent in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 85 percent in Child Occupant Protection (COP). You can check out the detailed crash test report below:

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) - 31/40 Pts (77 Percent)

The AOP score for the e Vitara has been determined under four crash test parameters: front impact, lateral impact, rear impact, and rescue and extrication. The dummy readings showed ‘good’ protection for knees and femurs of both the driver and the front seat passenger during the frontal impact, while the ‘marginal’ protection was offered to the driver’s chest. Even in the full width rigid barrier test, the protection offered to the driver’s chest has been rated as ‘weak’, while the protection offered to the head of the rear passenger was ‘marginal’.

In the side mobile barrier and side pole test, the protection offered to all critical body parts of the driver has been rated as ‘good’. Tests on the front seats and head restraints also demonstrated good protection against whiplash injuries in the event of a rear-end collision. The passenger compartment was also rated as stable.

Child Occupant Protection (COP) - 42/49 (85 Percent)

The e Vitara fared much better in this department. In the frontal offset and side barrier tests, all body critical body parts (for child dummies between 6 and 10 years old) received ‘good’ protection. As per Euro NCAP report, the Suzuki e Vitara is not equipped with a ‘child presence detection’ system which alerts others if the children are left inside the car. However, all the child restraint systems designed can be properly installed inside the car.

Vulnerable Road Users (VRU) - 50.3/63 (79 Percent)

This test basically determines how safe are the exterior components of the vehicle for others on the road in the case of an accident. Protection offered to the head of the pedestrian or cyclist was good or adequate, however, poor results were recorded in case of a pedestrian or cyclist hitting the windscreen pillars. The femur, knee, and tibia got ‘good’ protection at all test locations. While the auto emergency braking has been rated as ‘adequate’ to pedestrians, the same for motorcyclists were rated good. However, Euro NCAP noted that no protection was offered to the subjects at the rear of the car.

Safety Assist - 13/18 (72 Percent)

The e Vitara comes equipped with level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). As per results, the auto emergency braking was rated as ‘good’ in reacting to other vehicles on the road. The lane keep assist and departure assist also works fine and gently corrects the vehicle if it’s going out of the lane. It is also equipped with a driver status monitoring system which detects the driver fatigue.

Other safety features on the e Vitara includes up to 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and front and rear parking sensors.

Maruti e Vitara: An Overview

The e Vitara is going to be the first all-electric offering by Maruti which is expected to be launched soon. It sports Suzuki’s new design language including elements like LED projector headlights, Y-shaped DRLs, wraparound LED taillights and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

It gets a dual-tone black and tan cabin theme along with semi-leatherette seat upholstery. One of the major highlights inside is its integrated screen setup (a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a 10.1-inch digital driver’s display). Other features on board the e Vitara includes a fixed glass roof, an Infinity sound system, ventilated front seats, and 10-way powered driver’s seat.

The e Vitara comes with two battery pack options, details of which can be found below:

Battery Pack 49 kWh 61 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive Power 144 PS 174 PS Torque 192.5 Nm 192.5 Nm Claimed Range TBA Over 500 km

Do note that in international markets, the e Vitara can be had with an optional all-wheel drivetrain.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Maruti e Vitara is expected to be priced from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Once launched, it will take on the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, and Mahindra BE 6.

