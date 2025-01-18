New Maruti e Vitara At Auto Expo 2025, Check Out Its 10 Colour Choices
The Maruti e Vitara comes in six monotone and four dual-tone along with a dual-tone cabin theme
The Maruti e Vitara is the first EV by the Indian carmaker.
It comes with 10 colour choices, while the interior gets a dual tone theme as standard.
The 6 monotone colour choices include Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver and Arctic White while the dual tone colour features a Bluish Black.
Battery packs for the e Vitara include 49 kWh and 61 kWh options with a range of over 500 km.
The Maruti e Vitara will launch by March 2025 with an expected price tag of Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara was recently unveiled at the Auto Expo 2025 with a launch stated by March. It is the Indian carmaker's first-ever all electric vehicle. While the variant-wise features are not yet revealed, we now know the total colour choices that the EV will be available in. Here is a detailed overview of the colour choices and the other features you will get with the Maruti e Vitara.
Nexa Blue
Grandeur Grey
Splendid Silver
Arctic White
Opulent Red
Bluish black
Arctic White with Bluish Black Roof
Opulent Red with Bluish Black Roof
Splendid Silver with Bluish Black Roof
Land Breeze Green with Bluish Black Roof
While the e Vitara comes with 10 exterior colour choices the cabin comes with a single dual-tone theme of black and tan.
Powertrain
The e VItara comes with the following powertrain choices:
|
Battery Pack
|
49 kWh
|
61 kWh
|
Power
|
144 PS
|
174 PS
|
Torque
|
192.5 Nm
|
192.5 Nm
|
Drivetrain
|
FWD*
|
FWD*
*FWD= Front-wheel Drive
The Maruti e Vitara’s 61 kWh battery pack comes with a claimed range of over 500 km. The e Vitara features three driving modes Eco, Normal and Sports.
Price and Rivals
The Maruti e Vitara is expected to be priced at around Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, and MG ZS EV.
