New Maruti e Vitara At Auto Expo 2025, Check Out Its 10 Colour Choices

Modified On Jan 18, 2025 05:51 PM By Kartik for Maruti e Vitara

The Maruti e Vitara comes in six monotone and four dual-tone along with a dual-tone cabin theme

The Maruti e Vitara is the first EV by the Indian carmaker.

It comes with 10 colour choices, while the interior gets a dual tone theme as standard.

The 6 monotone colour choices include Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver and Arctic White while the dual tone colour features a Bluish Black.

Battery packs for the e Vitara include 49 kWh and 61 kWh options with a range of over 500 km.

The Maruti e Vitara will launch by March 2025 with an expected price tag of Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara was recently unveiled at the Auto Expo 2025 with a launch stated by March. It is the Indian carmaker's first-ever all electric vehicle. While the variant-wise features are not yet revealed, we now know the total colour choices that the EV will be available in. Here is a detailed overview of the colour choices and the other features you will get with the Maruti e Vitara.

Nexa Blue

Grandeur Grey

Splendid Silver

Arctic White

Opulent Red

Bluish black

Also Check Out: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Unveiled At Auto Expo 2025, Check It Out In Detail In Our 8 Image Gallery

Arctic White with Bluish Black Roof

Opulent Red with Bluish Black Roof

Splendid Silver with Bluish Black Roof

Land Breeze Green with Bluish Black Roof

While the e Vitara comes with 10 exterior colour choices the cabin comes with a single dual-tone theme of black and tan.

Powertrain

The e VItara comes with the following powertrain choices:

Battery Pack 49 kWh 61 kWh Power 144 PS 174 PS Torque 192.5 Nm 192.5 Nm Drivetrain FWD* FWD*

*FWD= Front-wheel Drive

The Maruti e Vitara’s 61 kWh battery pack comes with a claimed range of over 500 km. The e Vitara features three driving modes Eco, Normal and Sports.

Price and Rivals

The Maruti e Vitara is expected to be priced at around Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, and MG ZS EV.

Also Check Out: VinFast VF 6 Revealed In India At The Auto Expo 2025

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.