New Maruti e Vitara At Auto Expo 2025, Check Out Its 10 Colour Choices

Modified On Jan 18, 2025 05:51 PM By Kartik for Maruti e Vitara

The Maruti e Vitara comes in six monotone and four dual-tone along with a dual-tone cabin theme

  • The Maruti e Vitara is the first EV by the Indian carmaker.

  • It comes with 10 colour choices, while the interior gets a dual tone theme as standard.

  • The 6 monotone colour choices include Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver and Arctic White while the dual tone colour features a Bluish Black.

  • Battery packs for the e Vitara include 49 kWh and 61 kWh options with a range of over 500 km.

  • The Maruti e Vitara will launch by March 2025 with an expected price tag of Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara was recently unveiled at the Auto Expo 2025 with a launch stated by March. It is the Indian carmaker's first-ever all electric vehicle. While the variant-wise features are not yet revealed, we now know the total colour choices that the EV will be available in. Here is a detailed overview of the colour choices and the other features you will get with the Maruti e Vitara.

Nexa Blue

Maruti e Vitara Nexa Blue

Grandeur Grey

Maruti e Vitara Grandeur Grey

Splendid Silver

Maruti e Vitara Splendid Silver

Arctic White

Maruti e Vitara Arctic White

Opulent Red

Maruti e Vitara Opulent Red

Bluish black

Maruti e Vitara Bluish Black

Arctic White with Bluish Black Roof

Maruti e Vitara dual tone

Opulent Red with Bluish Black Roof

Maruti e Vitara dual tone

Splendid Silver with Bluish Black Roof

Maruti e Vitara

Land Breeze Green with Bluish Black Roof

Maruti e Vitara

While the e Vitara comes with 10 exterior colour choices the cabin comes with a single dual-tone theme of black and tan. 

Powertrain

The e VItara comes with the following powertrain choices: 

Battery Pack

49 kWh

61 kWh

Power 

144 PS

174 PS

Torque 

192.5 Nm

192.5 Nm

Drivetrain

FWD*

FWD*

*FWD= Front-wheel Drive

The Maruti e Vitara’s 61 kWh battery pack comes with a claimed range of over 500 km. The e Vitara features three driving modes Eco, Normal and Sports.

Price and Rivals

The Maruti e Vitara is expected to be priced at around Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, and MG ZS EV.

