Maruti Celerio Variants Explained: Which One Should You Buy?
Modified On Nov 27, 2021 12:41 PM By Sonny for Maruti Celerio
The new Celerio is offered in four variants, but which one suits your needs? We find out
Maruti has launched the second-gen Celerio with a host of design changes and new features. It is now offered in four variants with some segment-first features and a well-equipped top trim. There isn’t a huge difference between the prices of the variants, which can make it tricky to choose the right one for yourself. But fret not, we've got you covered.
Let’ start with the Celerio’s specifications:
|
Engine
|
1-litre petrol, 3-cylinder
|
Power
|
67PS
|
Torque
|
89Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT/ AMT
|
Claimed fuel efficiency
|
24.97kmpl - 25.24kmpl/ 26kmpl - 26.68kmpl
|
Dimensions
|
LxWxH
|
3695mm x 1655mm x 1555mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2435mm
|
Boot space
|
313 litres
The 2021 Celerio gets Maruti's new K10C 1-litre petrol engine with the choice of 5-speed manual and AMT transmissions. There's no CNG variant yet, but it will be offered soon. With 67PS and 89Nm, this engine may seem to lack performance on paper, but it makes up for it with its efficiency. The most fuel-economical trim is the one-above-base VXi AGS (AMT), whose claimed fuel consumption figure of 26.68kmpl makes it the least thirsty car in India today.
In terms of size, the new Celerio is slightly bigger than the previous version. It's the same length but with a 10mm longer wheelbase, while the new design has made it much wider too. But the sportier roofline reduces its height by just 5mm. The most significant dimensional advantage of the second-gen hatchback is its 313-litre boot. The only car with a bigger boot in this segment is the Wagon R (341 litres).
Maruti is offering the Celerio in 6 colours:
-
Speedy Blue
-
Solid Fire Red
-
Caffeine Brown
-
Glistening Grey
-
Arctic White
-
Silky Silver
There are still no dual-tone options for the Celerio.
Here’s the variant-wise pricing of the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio:
|
Variant
|
Manual
|
AMT
|
LXi
|
Rs 5 lakh
|
n.a.
|
VXi
|
Rs 5.63 lakh
|
Rs 6.13 lakh
|
ZXi
|
Rs 5.94 lakh
|
Rs 6.44 lakh
|
ZXi+
|
Rs 6.44 lakh
|
Rs 6.94 lakh
Also read:Maruti Celerio vs Rivals: Price Talk
The table below has our snapshot verdicts for each variant. You can explore each in detail by simply clicking on it:
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Sparsely equipped, avoid if possible
|
Doesn’t offer enough value for the price, skip to next variant instead
|
Value for money but still lacks some key features
|
Best (looking) version of the Celerio, but not worth exceeding a tight budget
Related: Maruti Celerio vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Read More on : Celerio AMT
- Renew Maruti Celerio Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
0 out of 1 found this helpful