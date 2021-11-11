Published On Nov 11, 2021 03:57 PM By Sonny for Maruti Celerio

We find out how well does the all-new Celerio fare against its competition in terms of prices

The second-gen Maruti Celerio has just been launched, reviving interest in the ageing moniker. It looks more premium than before, thanks to the extra width, shorter overall design, and the new alloy wheels in the top variant. The cabin has been revamped to make it look more contemporary and relevant than its rivals.

Maruti has also offered it with its latest 1-litre petrol engine for increased efficiency. While the various updates and improvements justify its premium over the outgoing model, how exactly does the new Celerio fare against its segment rivals price-wise? Let’s find out:

Petrol Manual

Maruti Celerio Maruti Wagon R Hyundai Santro Tata Tiago Datsun GO D - Rs 4.03 lakh Lxi - Rs 5 lakh Lxi/ Lxi(O) - Rs 4.93 lakh/ Rs 4.99 lakh Era Exe - Rs 4.77 lakh XE - Rs 5 lakh A - Rs 5 lakh Vxi/ Vxi(O) - Rs 5.25 lakh/ Rs 5.32 lakh Magna - Rs 5.23 lakh Vxi - Rs 5.63 lakh Vxi 1.2/ Vxi 1.2 (O) - Rs 5.61 lakh/ Rs 5.68 lakh Sportz - Rs 5.6 lakh XTO - Rs 5.5 lakh A(O) - Rs 5.4 lakh Lxi CNG/ Lxi(O) CNG - Rs 5.83 lakh/ Rs 5.89 lakh XT - Rs 5.7 lakh T - Rs 5.75 lakh Zxi - Rs 5.94 lakh Zxi - Rs 5.95 lakh Asta - Rs 5.98 lakh XZ - Rs 6.1 lakh T(O) - Rs 5.96 lakh Magna CNG - Rs 6 lakh Sportz CNG - Rs 6.21 lakh Zxi+ - Rs 6.44 lakh XZ+ - Rs 6.38 lakh

Note: Wagon R’s (O) variants only add the front passenger airbag and front seatbelt pretensioners.

The Celerio’s starting price is on par with the Wagon R and Tata Tiago. The Datsun GO is still the most affordable option here, by nearly a lakh. Even the Hyundai Santro has a lower entry price, but it doesn’t get dual front airbags.

The all-new Celerio gets Maruti’s new K10C 1-litre petrol engine, unlike the Wagon R (which has the K10B 1-litre engine). This new engine comes with idle-engine stop/start tech as standard for increased fuel efficiency.

The Celerio is priced similar to the Wagon R’s but those variants of the latter are offered with a more powerful 1.2-litre petrol engine. The new top-spec Celerio is the most expensive car here, pricier than the top-spec Wagon R by Rs 50,000. Maruti offers the Celerio Zxi+ with front fog lamps, height-adjustable driver’s seat, push-button engine start/stop, Smartplay infotainment system with four speakers, and 15-inch alloy wheels.

Behind the Celerio Zxi+ is the top-spec Tata Tiago XZ+, which is similarly equipped but also gets auto AC, a rear parking camera, and a more powerful 1.2-litre petrol engine.

The most expensive Santro variants are the ones with the CNG. However, the top-spec Asta is priced below Rs 6 lakh and on par with the top-spec Wagon R and Datsun GO. The top-spec Santro is still the only one on this list to offer rear AC vents

Petrol Automatics

Maruti Celerio Maruti Wagon R Hyundai Santro Tata Tiago Datsun GO Vxi AGS/ Vxi(O) AGS - Rs 5.75 lakh/ Rs 5.82 lakh Magna AMT - Rs 5.72 lakh Vxi AMT - Rs 6.13 lakh Vxi 1.2 AGS/ Vxi(O) 1.2 AGS - Rs 6.11 lakh/ Rs 6.18 lakh Sportz AMT - Rs 6 lakh XTA - Rs 6.25 lakh T CVT - Rs 6.31 lakh Zxi AMT - Rs 6.44 lakh Zxi 1.2 AGS - Rs 6.45 lakh Asta AMT - Rs 6.45 lakh XZA - Rs 6.65 lakh T(O) CVT - Rs 6.51 lakh Zxi+ AMT - RS 6.94 lakh XZA+ - Rs 6.93 lakh

Except for the Datsun GO, all the above-listed cars offer an AMT automatic with their petrol engines. The Wagon R offers the AMT option with both 1-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engines.

The Celerio’s entry-level AMT option is pricier than the Wagon R and Santro, but it offers hill hold assist (a segment-first feature) as standard. Its price is closer to the one-above-base AMT options of its rivals. With the Wagon R, that would be the variant with the more powerful 1.2-litre engine.

The Celerio is also the most expensive petrol-automatic option in this list, just ahead of the top-spec Tata Tiago XZA+ that offers more feature comforts.

Datsun is the only carmaker here to offer a more refined CVT automatic, which has the highest entry-level price for an automatic option. The GO is not as well-equipped as the others on this list.

Also read: Top 7 Differences Between Maruti Celerio And Wagon R Explained

Read More on : Maruti Celerio AMT