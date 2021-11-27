Variant Analysis: Is The Maruti Celerio ZXi+ Worth The Premium?
Modified On Nov 27, 2021 12:41 PM By Sonny for Maruti Celerio
It gets all the modern comforts you’d expect from a Maruti hatchback, but is it good value? We find out
The top variant of the second-gen Celerio is priced well clear of the Rs 6 lakh mark. It gets all the best comforts missing from the other three variants, some of which are particularly useful. Let’s see if the Celerio ZXi+ is the correct option for you:
|
Variant
|
Petrol MT
|
Petrol AMT
|
ZXi+
|
Rs 6.44 lakh
|
Rs 6.94 lakh
Why consider the Celerio ZXi+ variant?
This top-spec variant offers all the features you’d need to enjoy the second-gen Celerio. The ZXi+ trim comes with a height-adjustable driver’s seat, power-folding ORVMs, and push-button engine start/stop. You also get a well-integrated touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with other Smartplay Studio features. The ZXi+ looks a lot better too, thanks to those black 15-inch alloy wheels and the blacked-out B-pillar.
The premium over the previous trim is certainly justifiable, making the ZXi+ worth your hard-earned money.
Here are the features on offer in this trim:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
|
What could have been better about the Celerio ZXi+?
While Maruti has improved the features with the second-generation model, it is still lacking in some areas. The top-spec Celerio should have been offered a rear parking camera and adjustable front headrests. While Maruti is not known to provide more than two front airbags, the new-gen hatchback could have paved the way for a welcome change with two extra airbags, much like other new cars. It could also have included more comforts for the rear passengers, such as rear AC vents or a fold-out rear armrest.
Also, suppose you’re not very particular about factory-fitted infotainment systems, alloy wheels, or the other added features on the Celerio ZXI+. In that case, you can get better value for your buck with the ZXi trim. You can opt for aftermarket solutions, which would also be more specific to your preferences.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Sparsely equipped, avoid if possible
|
Doesn’t offer enough value for the price, skip to next variant instead
|
Value for money but still lacks some key features
|
Best (looking) version of the Celerio, but not worth exceeding a tight budget
