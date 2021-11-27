Variant Analysis: Is The Maruti Celerio ZXi+ Worth The Premium?

Modified On Nov 27, 2021 12:41 PM By Sonny for Maruti Celerio

It gets all the modern comforts you’d expect from a Maruti hatchback, but is it good value? We find out

The top variant of the second-gen Celerio is priced well clear of the Rs 6 lakh mark. It gets all the best comforts missing from the other three variants, some of which are particularly useful. Let’s see if the Celerio ZXi+ is the correct option for you:

Variant Petrol MT Petrol AMT ZXi+ Rs 6.44 lakh Rs 6.94 lakh

Why consider the Celerio ZXi+ variant?

This top-spec variant offers all the features you’d need to enjoy the second-gen Celerio. The ZXi+ trim comes with a height-adjustable driver’s seat, power-folding ORVMs, and push-button engine start/stop. You also get a well-integrated touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with other Smartplay Studio features. The ZXi+ looks a lot better too, thanks to those black 15-inch alloy wheels and the blacked-out B-pillar.

The premium over the previous trim is certainly justifiable, making the ZXi+ worth your hard-earned money.

Related: New Maruti Suzuki Celerio Detailed In 18 Pictures

Here are the features on offer in this trim:

Exterior Interior Comfort and convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features 15-inch alloy wheels

Front fog lamps Height adjustable driver’s seat Push button engine start/stop

Power folding ORVMs 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (Smartplay Studio) Hill hold assist (AMT)

Rear window wiper, washer and defogger Other features Blacked out B-pillar

ORVMs with indicators Day/night IRVM

Split folding rear seat (60:40) Tilt adjustable steering

Remote keyless entry

Steering mounted audio and telephony controls Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4 speakers Dual front airbags

Rear parking sensors

What could have been better about the Celerio ZXi+?

While Maruti has improved the features with the second-generation model, it is still lacking in some areas. The top-spec Celerio should have been offered a rear parking camera and adjustable front headrests. While Maruti is not known to provide more than two front airbags, the new-gen hatchback could have paved the way for a welcome change with two extra airbags, much like other new cars. It could also have included more comforts for the rear passengers, such as rear AC vents or a fold-out rear armrest.

Also, suppose you’re not very particular about factory-fitted infotainment systems, alloy wheels, or the other added features on the Celerio ZXI+. In that case, you can get better value for your buck with the ZXi trim. You can opt for aftermarket solutions, which would also be more specific to your preferences.

Variant Verdict LXi Sparsely equipped, avoid if possible VXi Doesn’t offer enough value for the price, skip to next variant instead ZXi Value for money but still lacks some key features ZXi+ Best (looking) version of the Celerio, but not worth exceeding a tight budget

Also read: Maruti Celerio vs Tata Punch: Which Offers Better Value?

Read More on : Celerio AMT