HomeNew CarsNewsVariant Analysis: Is The Maruti Celerio ZXi+ Worth The Premium?

Variant Analysis: Is The Maruti Celerio ZXi+ Worth The Premium?

Modified On Nov 27, 2021 12:41 PM By Sonny for Maruti Celerio

  • 3004 Views
  • Write a comment

It gets all the modern comforts you’d expect from a Maruti hatchback, but is it good value? We find out

The top variant of the second-gen Celerio is priced well clear of the Rs 6 lakh mark. It gets all the best comforts missing from the other three variants, some of which are particularly useful. Let’s see if the Celerio ZXi+ is the correct option for you:

Variant

Petrol MT

Petrol AMT

ZXi+

Rs 6.44 lakh

Rs 6.94 lakh

Why consider the Celerio ZXi+ variant?

This top-spec variant offers all the features you’d need to enjoy the second-gen Celerio. The ZXi+ trim comes with a height-adjustable driver’s seat, power-folding ORVMs, and push-button engine start/stop. You also get a well-integrated touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with other Smartplay Studio features. The ZXi+ looks a lot better too, thanks to those black 15-inch alloy wheels and the blacked-out B-pillar.

The premium over the previous trim is certainly justifiable, making the ZXi+ worth your hard-earned money.

Related: New Maruti Suzuki Celerio Detailed In 18 Pictures

Here are the features on offer in this trim:

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight features

  • 15-inch alloy wheels

  • Front fog lamps

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Push button engine start/stop

  • Power folding ORVMs

  • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (Smartplay Studio)

  • Hill hold assist (AMT)

  • Rear window wiper, washer and defogger

Other features

  • Blacked out B-pillar

  • ORVMs with indicators

  • Day/night IRVM

  • Split folding rear seat (60:40)

  • Tilt adjustable steering

  • Remote keyless entry

  • Steering mounted audio and telephony controls

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 4 speakers

  • Dual front airbags

  • Rear parking sensors

What could have been better about the Celerio ZXi+?

While Maruti has improved the features with the second-generation model, it is still lacking in some areas. The top-spec Celerio should have been offered a rear parking camera and adjustable front headrests. While Maruti is not known to provide more than two front airbags, the new-gen hatchback could have paved the way for a welcome change with two extra airbags, much like other new cars. It could also have included more comforts for the rear passengers, such as rear AC vents or a fold-out rear armrest.

Also, suppose you’re not very particular about factory-fitted infotainment systems, alloy wheels, or the other added features on the Celerio ZXI+. In that case, you can get better value for your buck with the ZXi trim. You can opt for aftermarket solutions, which would also be more specific to your preferences.

Variant

Verdict

LXi

Sparsely equipped, avoid if possible

VXi

Doesn’t offer enough value for the price, skip to next variant instead

ZXi

Value for money but still lacks some key features

ZXi+

Best (looking) version of the Celerio, but not worth exceeding a tight budget

Also read: Maruti Celerio vs Tata Punch: Which Offers Better Value?

Read More on : Celerio AMT

S
Published by
Sonny
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Celerio

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Hatchback

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience