Published On Nov 13, 2021 11:58 AM By Dhruv

The Maruti Celerio is ready to play its second innings seven years after it came out. What advantage does it have on paper over its rivals?

Maruti has launched the second-gen Celerio in India, seven years after the first-gen model was introduced. It has been redesigned, and it now gets more features than before, making it a more rounded offering. However, can it stand up and above its peers for new car buyers? We find out by pitting it against its rivals on paper.

Dimensions

Measurements Maruti Celerio Hyundai Santro Maruti WagonR Tata Tiago Datsun GO Length 3695 mm 3610 mm 3655 mm 3765 mm 3788 mm Width 1655 mm 1645 mm 1620 mm 1677 mm 1636 mm Height 1555 mm 1560 mm 1675 mm 1535 mm 1507 mm Wheelbase 2435 mm 2400 mm 2435 mm 2400 mm 2450mm Boot Space 313 litres 235 litres 341 litres 242 litres 265 litres

The Datsun GO is the longest car here, the Tata Tiago is the widest, and the Maruti WagonR is the tallest. The Datsun also has the longest wheelbase, and the WagonR has the biggest boot. The new Celerio manages to play second fiddle to one or the other car in all departments, but it has respectable dimensions and doesn’t feel too small in any measure.

Engine and Transmission

Engine Maruti Celerio Hyundai Santro Maruti WagonR Tata Tiago Datsun GO Displacement 1.0-litre 1.1-litre 1.0-litre 1.2-litre 1.2-litre 1.2-litre Power (PS) 67PS 69PS/60PS (CNG) 68PS/60PS (CNG) 83PS 86PS 68PS (MT) / 77PS (CVT) Torque (Nm) 89NM 99Nm/85PS (CNG) 90Nm/78Nm (CNG) 113Nm 113Nm 104Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/AMT 5-speed MT/AMT (CNG not available) 5-speed MT/AMT (CNG not available) 5-speed MT/AMT 5-speed MT/AMT 5-speed MT/CVT Fuel efficiency 25.23kmpl (MT) / 26.68kmpl (AMT) 20.3kmpl 21.79kmpl 20.52kmpl 20.09kmpl (MT) / 19.27kmpl (AMT) 19.02kmpl (MT) / 19.59kmpl (CVT)

All cars in this comparison have petrol engines with displacement between 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre. Also, all of them can be had with a manual and automatic transmission. The Wagon R gets two engine options and can be specced with a factory-fitted CNG kit, and the Santro is the only other model here to offer that option. Maruti will, however, introduce a CNG kit in the Celerio later.

In terms of outright power, the Tata Tiago’s 1.2-litre engine takes the cake, while the Celerio is the most underpowered car in this comparison on paper. It, however, gets idle auto start/stop, unlike any other car in this comparison, making it the most fuel efficient here.

Features

Maruti Celerio Hyundai Santro Maruti WagonR Tata Tiago Datsun GO Exterior ORVMs with turn indicators

Front fog lamps

Body coloured bumpers, ORVMs and door handles

15-inch alloy wheels ORVMs with turn indicators

Front fog lamps

Body coloured bumpers, ORVMs and door handles

14-inch steel wheel with wheel covers Front fog lamps

14-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

Body coloured bumpers, ORVMs and door handles Body coloured bumpers, ORVMs and door handles

15-inch alloy wheels

ORVMs with LED turn indicators

Blacked out roof

Follow-me-home headlamps

Front fog lamps LED DRLs

Body coloured bumpers, ORVMs and door handles

14-inch alloy wheels

Follow-me-home headlamps Interior Front and rear headrests

Rear parcel tray Rear AC vents

Rear parcel tray Dual tone interiors

Silver inside door handles Dual tone interiors

Rear parcel tray Comfort and Convenience Day/night IRVM

Height adjustable driver seat

60:40 split rear seat

Push button start/stop

Remote keyless entry

All four power windows

Driver side auto down window

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Tilt adjustable steering

12V power socket

Rear wipe and wash

Rear defogger

Engine Idle Start/stop

Hill hold assist Day/night IRVM

Rear defogger

Reversing camera

Keyless entry

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Rear wiper and washer 60:40 split rear seat

Day/night IRVM

Tilt adjustable steering

Rear defogger

Remote keyless entry

Front and rear power windows

Driver side power window auto down

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Rear wipe and wash 12v power outlet

Day/night IRVM

Reversing camera

Rear defogger

Rear wipe and wash

Auto AC

Tilt adjustable steering

Integrated rear neck rest

Driver foot rest

Tinted windows

Front and rear power windows

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Cooled glove box

Height adjustable driver seat

Auto down for driver side window Keyless entry

Front and rear power windows

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Rear wipe and wash

Tinted windows

12V power outlet

Infotainment 7-inch touchscreen

Android Auto

Apple CarPlay

4 speakers

USB, AUX and Bluetooth connectivity

Steering mounted audio controls 7-inch touchscreen

Android Auto

Apple CarPlay

Bluetooth and USB connectivity

Steering mounted audio controls

4 speakers 7-inch touchscreen

Android Auto

Apple CarPlay

USB, AUX and bluetooth connectivity

2 speakers

Steering mounted audio controls 7-inch touchscreen

Android Auto

Apple CarPlay

4 speakers

4 tweeters

USB, Bluetooth connectivity

Steering mounted audio controls

Image and video playback 7-inch touchscreen

Android Auto

Apple CarPlay

HD video playback

USB, Aux, and bluetooth connectivity

2 speakers

Safety Dual front airbags

Speed sensitive auto door lock

Impact sensing auto door unlock

ABS

Hill hold assist

Seat pretensioner and force limiter

Reverse parking sensors Dual front airbags

ABS

Seat belt pretensioner and load limiter

Impact sensing auto door unlock

Speed sensing auto door lock Reverse parking sensors Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Seat belt pretensioner and load limiter

Speed sensitive auto door lock

Rear parking sensors

Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Corner Stability Control

Seat belt pretensioner and load limiter

Speed sensitive auto door lock

Reverse parking sensors Reverse parking sensors

Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Brake Assist

ESP

Speed sensitive auto door lock

The Celerio is arguably one of the most feature-loaded cars on this list. It's got a long list of conveniences, a range of safety features, and Maruti's latest infotainment system. However, it does miss out on some comforts that other cars in the segment offer. For example, it doesn't get a follow-me-home headlamp feature (unlike the Tata Tiago and Datsun GO), auto climate control (unlike the Tiago), or ESP (unlike the Datsun GO). While these are small misses, they would've undoubtedly elevated the user experience. The Santro is still the only car in this segment to offer rear AC vents.

Price Range

New Delhi Prices Maruti Celerio Hyundai Santro Maruti WagonR Tata Tiago Datsun GO Ex-showroom Prices Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 6.94 lakh Rs 4.77 lakh to Rs 6.21 lakh Rs 4.93 lakh to Rs 6.46 lakh Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.09 lakh Rs 4.03 lakh to Rs 6.51 lakh

The Celerio is the second-most expensive car in this comparison, and it justifies that position with the amount of features that it packs in. The Tiago, which is the most expensive car here, goes neck-and-neck with it. Thus, the Celerio and the Tiago are the fully-loaded offerings in this price bracket.

The Santro, WagonR and Datsun GO are in another bracket. They are not the most loaded offerings, but then they are not as expensive as well. You can choose between these three cars if you are not looking for a fully-loaded experience, and instead want certain features that are useful to you.

