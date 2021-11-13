HomeNew CarsNewsMaruti Celerio vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

Maruti Celerio vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

Published On Nov 13, 2021

The Maruti Celerio is ready to play its second innings seven years after it came out. What advantage does it have on paper over its rivals?

Maruti has launched the second-gen Celerio in India, seven years after the first-gen model was introduced. It has been redesigned, and it now gets more features than before, making it a more rounded offering. However, can it stand up and above its peers for new car buyers? We find out by pitting it against its rivals on paper.

Dimensions

Measurements

Maruti Celerio

Hyundai Santro

Maruti WagonR

Tata Tiago

Datsun GO

Length

3695 mm

3610 mm

3655 mm

3765 mm

3788 mm

Width

1655 mm

1645 mm

1620 mm

1677 mm

1636 mm

Height

1555 mm

1560 mm

1675 mm

1535 mm

1507 mm

Wheelbase

2435 mm

2400 mm

2435 mm

2400 mm

2450mm

Boot Space

313 litres

235 litres

341 litres

242 litres

265 litres

The Datsun GO is the longest car here, the Tata Tiago is the widest, and the Maruti WagonR is the tallest. The Datsun also has the longest wheelbase, and the WagonR has the biggest boot. The new Celerio manages to play second fiddle to one or the other car in all departments, but it has respectable dimensions and doesn’t feel too small in any measure. 

Engine and Transmission

Engine

Maruti Celerio

Hyundai Santro

Maruti WagonR

Tata Tiago

Datsun GO

Displacement

1.0-litre

1.1-litre

1.0-litre

1.2-litre

1.2-litre

1.2-litre

Power (PS)

67PS

69PS/60PS (CNG)

68PS/60PS (CNG)

83PS

86PS

68PS (MT) / 77PS (CVT)

Torque (Nm)

89NM

99Nm/85PS (CNG)

90Nm/78Nm (CNG)

113Nm

113Nm

104Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT/AMT

5-speed MT/AMT (CNG not available)

5-speed MT/AMT (CNG not available)

5-speed MT/AMT

5-speed MT/AMT

5-speed MT/CVT

Fuel efficiency 

25.23kmpl (MT) / 26.68kmpl (AMT)

20.3kmpl

21.79kmpl

20.52kmpl

20.09kmpl (MT) / 19.27kmpl (AMT)

19.02kmpl (MT) / 19.59kmpl (CVT)

All cars in this comparison have petrol engines with displacement between 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre. Also, all of them can be had with a manual and automatic transmission. The Wagon R gets two engine options and can be specced with a factory-fitted CNG kit, and the Santro is the only other model here to offer that option. Maruti will, however, introduce a CNG kit in the Celerio later. 

In terms of outright power, the Tata Tiago’s 1.2-litre engine takes the cake, while the Celerio is the most underpowered car in this comparison on paper. It, however, gets idle auto start/stop, unlike any other car in this comparison, making it the most fuel efficient here.

Features

 

Maruti Celerio

Hyundai Santro

Maruti WagonR

Tata Tiago

Datsun GO

Exterior

  • ORVMs with turn indicators

  • Front fog lamps

  • Body coloured bumpers, ORVMs and door handles

  • 15-inch alloy wheels

  • ORVMs with turn indicators

  • Front fog lamps

  • Body coloured bumpers, ORVMs and door handles

  • 14-inch steel wheel with wheel covers

  • Front fog lamps

  • 14-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

  • Body coloured bumpers, ORVMs and door handles

  • Body coloured bumpers, ORVMs and door handles

  • 15-inch alloy wheels

  • ORVMs with LED turn indicators

  • Blacked out roof

  • Follow-me-home headlamps

  • Front fog lamps

  • LED DRLs

  • Body coloured bumpers, ORVMs and door handles

  • 14-inch alloy wheels

  • Follow-me-home headlamps

Interior

  • Front and rear headrests

  • Rear parcel tray

  • Rear AC vents

  • Rear parcel tray

  • Dual tone interiors

  • Silver inside door handles

  • Dual tone interiors

  • Rear parcel tray

Comfort and Convenience

  • Day/night IRVM

  • Height adjustable driver seat

  • 60:40 split rear seat

  • Push button start/stop

  • Remote keyless entry

  • All four power windows

  • Driver side auto down window

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Tilt adjustable steering

  • 12V power socket

  • Rear wipe and wash

  • Rear defogger

  • Engine Idle Start/stop

  • Hill hold assist

  • Day/night IRVM

  • Rear defogger

  • Reversing camera

  • Keyless entry

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • 60:40 split rear seat

  • Day/night IRVM

  • Tilt adjustable steering

  • Rear defogger

  • Remote keyless entry

  • Front and rear power windows

  • Driver side power window auto down

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Rear wipe and wash

  • 12v power outlet

  • Day/night IRVM

  • Reversing camera

  • Rear defogger

  • Rear wipe and wash

  • Auto AC

  • Tilt adjustable steering

  • Integrated rear neck rest

  • Driver foot rest

  • Tinted windows

  • Front and rear power windows

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Cooled glove box

  • Height adjustable driver seat

  • Auto down for driver side window

  • Keyless entry

  • Front and rear power windows

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Rear wipe and wash

  • Tinted windows

  • 12V power outlet

Infotainment

  • 7-inch touchscreen

  • Android Auto

  • Apple CarPlay

  • 4 speakers

  • USB, AUX and Bluetooth connectivity

  • Steering mounted audio controls

  • 7-inch touchscreen

  • Android Auto

  • Apple CarPlay

  • Bluetooth and USB connectivity

  • Steering mounted audio controls

  • 4 speakers

  • 7-inch touchscreen

  • Android Auto

  • Apple CarPlay

  • USB, AUX and bluetooth connectivity

  • 2 speakers

  • Steering mounted audio controls

  • 7-inch touchscreen

  • Android Auto

  • Apple CarPlay

  • 4 speakers

  • 4 tweeters

  • USB, Bluetooth connectivity

  • Steering mounted audio controls

  • Image and video playback

  • 7-inch touchscreen

  • Android Auto

  • Apple CarPlay

  • HD video playback

  • USB, Aux, and bluetooth connectivity

  • 2 speakers

Safety

  • Dual front airbags

  • Speed sensitive auto door lock

  • Impact sensing auto door unlock

  • ABS

  • Hill hold assist

  • Seat pretensioner and force limiter

  • Reverse parking sensors

  • Dual front airbags

  • ABS

  • Seat belt pretensioner and load limiter

  • Impact sensing auto door unlock

  • Speed sensing auto door lock

 

  • Reverse parking sensors

  • Dual front airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Seat belt pretensioner and load limiter

  • Speed sensitive auto door lock

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Dual front airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Corner Stability Control

  • Seat belt pretensioner and load limiter

  • Speed sensitive auto door lock

  • Reverse parking sensors

  • Reverse parking sensors

  • Dual front airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Brake Assist

  • ESP

  • Speed sensitive auto door lock

The Celerio is arguably one of the most feature-loaded cars on this list. It's got a long list of conveniences, a range of safety features, and Maruti's latest infotainment system. However, it does miss out on some comforts that other cars in the segment offer. For example, it doesn't get a follow-me-home headlamp feature (unlike the Tata Tiago and Datsun GO), auto climate control (unlike the Tiago), or ESP (unlike the Datsun GO). While these are small misses, they would've undoubtedly elevated the user experience. The Santro is still the only car in this segment to offer rear AC vents.

Price Range

New Delhi Prices

Maruti Celerio

Hyundai Santro

Maruti WagonR

Tata Tiago

Datsun GO

Ex-showroom Prices

Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 6.94 lakh

Rs 4.77 lakh to Rs 6.21 lakh

Rs 4.93 lakh to Rs 6.46 lakh

Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.09 lakh

Rs 4.03 lakh to Rs 6.51 lakh

The Celerio is the second-most expensive car in this comparison, and it justifies that position with the amount of features that it packs in. The Tiago, which is the most expensive car here, goes neck-and-neck with it. Thus, the Celerio and the Tiago are the fully-loaded offerings in this price bracket.

The Santro, WagonR and Datsun GO are in another bracket. They are not the most loaded offerings, but then they are not as expensive as well. You can choose between these three cars if you are not looking for a fully-loaded experience, and instead want certain features that are useful to you.

