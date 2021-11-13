Maruti Celerio vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Published On Nov 13, 2021 11:58 AM By Dhruv
The Maruti Celerio is ready to play its second innings seven years after it came out. What advantage does it have on paper over its rivals?
Maruti has launched the second-gen Celerio in India, seven years after the first-gen model was introduced. It has been redesigned, and it now gets more features than before, making it a more rounded offering. However, can it stand up and above its peers for new car buyers? We find out by pitting it against its rivals on paper.
Dimensions
|
Measurements
|
Maruti Celerio
|
Hyundai Santro
|
Maruti WagonR
|
Tata Tiago
|
Datsun GO
|
Length
|
3695 mm
|
3610 mm
|
3655 mm
|
3765 mm
|
3788 mm
|
Width
|
1655 mm
|
1645 mm
|
1620 mm
|
1677 mm
|
1636 mm
|
Height
|
1555 mm
|
1560 mm
|
1675 mm
|
1535 mm
|
1507 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2435 mm
|
2400 mm
|
2435 mm
|
2400 mm
|
2450mm
|
Boot Space
|
313 litres
|
235 litres
|
341 litres
|
242 litres
|
265 litres
The Datsun GO is the longest car here, the Tata Tiago is the widest, and the Maruti WagonR is the tallest. The Datsun also has the longest wheelbase, and the WagonR has the biggest boot. The new Celerio manages to play second fiddle to one or the other car in all departments, but it has respectable dimensions and doesn’t feel too small in any measure.
Engine and Transmission
|
Engine
|
Maruti Celerio
|
Hyundai Santro
|
Maruti WagonR
|
Tata Tiago
|
Datsun GO
|
Displacement
|
1.0-litre
|
1.1-litre
|
1.0-litre
|
1.2-litre
|
1.2-litre
|
1.2-litre
|
Power (PS)
|
67PS
|
69PS/60PS (CNG)
|
68PS/60PS (CNG)
|
83PS
|
86PS
|
68PS (MT) / 77PS (CVT)
|
Torque (Nm)
|
89NM
|
99Nm/85PS (CNG)
|
90Nm/78Nm (CNG)
|
113Nm
|
113Nm
|
104Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT/AMT
|
5-speed MT/AMT (CNG not available)
|
5-speed MT/AMT (CNG not available)
|
5-speed MT/AMT
|
5-speed MT/AMT
|
5-speed MT/CVT
|
Fuel efficiency
|
25.23kmpl (MT) / 26.68kmpl (AMT)
|
20.3kmpl
|
21.79kmpl
|
20.52kmpl
|
20.09kmpl (MT) / 19.27kmpl (AMT)
|
19.02kmpl (MT) / 19.59kmpl (CVT)
All cars in this comparison have petrol engines with displacement between 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre. Also, all of them can be had with a manual and automatic transmission. The Wagon R gets two engine options and can be specced with a factory-fitted CNG kit, and the Santro is the only other model here to offer that option. Maruti will, however, introduce a CNG kit in the Celerio later.
In terms of outright power, the Tata Tiago’s 1.2-litre engine takes the cake, while the Celerio is the most underpowered car in this comparison on paper. It, however, gets idle auto start/stop, unlike any other car in this comparison, making it the most fuel efficient here.
Features
|
Maruti Celerio
|
Hyundai Santro
|
Maruti WagonR
|
Tata Tiago
|
Datsun GO
|
Exterior
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
|
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
|
|
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The Celerio is arguably one of the most feature-loaded cars on this list. It's got a long list of conveniences, a range of safety features, and Maruti's latest infotainment system. However, it does miss out on some comforts that other cars in the segment offer. For example, it doesn't get a follow-me-home headlamp feature (unlike the Tata Tiago and Datsun GO), auto climate control (unlike the Tiago), or ESP (unlike the Datsun GO). While these are small misses, they would've undoubtedly elevated the user experience. The Santro is still the only car in this segment to offer rear AC vents.
Price Range
|
New Delhi Prices
|
Maruti Celerio
|
Hyundai Santro
|
Maruti WagonR
|
Tata Tiago
|
Datsun GO
|
Ex-showroom Prices
|
Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 6.94 lakh
|
Rs 4.77 lakh to Rs 6.21 lakh
|
Rs 4.93 lakh to Rs 6.46 lakh
|
Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.09 lakh
|
Rs 4.03 lakh to Rs 6.51 lakh
The Celerio is the second-most expensive car in this comparison, and it justifies that position with the amount of features that it packs in. The Tiago, which is the most expensive car here, goes neck-and-neck with it. Thus, the Celerio and the Tiago are the fully-loaded offerings in this price bracket.
The Santro, WagonR and Datsun GO are in another bracket. They are not the most loaded offerings, but then they are not as expensive as well. You can choose between these three cars if you are not looking for a fully-loaded experience, and instead want certain features that are useful to you.
