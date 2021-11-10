Modified On Nov 10, 2021 07:06 PM By Rohit for Maruti Celerio

The second-gen model is powered by a 1-litre petrol engine (67PS/89Nm) with idle-engine start/stop technology

Maruti claims a fuel efficiency of 26.68kmpl for the VXi AMT variant.

The new-gen hatch is a more frugal oil muncher than the Wagon R.

The 2021 Celerio is available in four trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+.

Maruti has priced the second-gen model between Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

Maruti has launched the 2021 Celerio in India, and it is available in four trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. The carmaker claims that it is the most fuel-efficient model in its segment.

Here’s how the new-gen Celerio compares to its segment rivals:

2021 Maruti Celerio Maruti Wagon R Hyundai Santro Tata Tiago Datsun GO 1-litre MT- 25.23kmpl (LXi, VXi, ZXi) 1-litre MT/AMT- 21.79kmpl 1.1-litre MT/AMT- 20.3kmpl 1.2-litre MT- 20.09kmpl 1.2-litre MT- 19.02kmpl 1-litre MT- 24.97kmpl (ZXi+) 1.2-litre MT/AMT- 20.52kmpl -- 1.2-litre AMT- 19.27kmpl 1.2-litre CVT- 19.59kmpl 1-litre AMT- 26.68kmpl (VXi) -- -- -- -- 1-litre AMT- 26kmpl (ZXi, ZXi+) -- -- -- --

All figures as per ARAI









From the above figures, it’s evident that the second-gen Celerio is more frugal (on paper) than all its segment rivals, including its stablemate, the Wagon R. And this can be attributed to the hatchback’s new idle-start/stop tech and improved engine.

The new model gets a 1-litre petrol engine (67PS/89Nm), mated to a standard 5-speed manual and an optional 5-speed AMT.

Maruti has equipped the second-gen hatchback with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted audio and calling controls, push-button start/stop, and a manual AC. Safety features include dual front airbags, hill-hold assist, and rear parking sensors.

The 2021 Celerio is priced from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals the Tata Tiago, Datsun GO, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, and Hyundai Santro.

