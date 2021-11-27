Maruti Celerio LXi: Should You Even Consider The Base Variant?

HomeNew CarsNewsMaruti Celerio LXi: Should You Even Consider The Base Variant?

Modified On Nov 27, 2021 12:42 PM By Sonny for Maruti Celerio

The base-spec hatchback doesn’t offer much but we find out if you can still live with it

The new Maruti Celerio’s entry price is higher than before, partly due to rising input costs and partly for offering more kit as standard. It can be your first new car (or a step up from an entry-level offering). But does the base-spec Celerio LXi offer enough value? Let’s find out.

Variant

Petrol MT

Petrol AMT

LXi

Rs 5 lakh

N.a.

Stretch to VXi

Rs 5.65 lakh

Rs 6.13 lakh

Difference

Rs 65,000

-

Why consider Celerio LXi?

As expected from the entry-level variant of an affordable compact hatchback, the Celerio LXi only offers the absolute basics. You get dual front airbags, manual AC, and engine idle start/stop as standard. If this is your maximum budget, the base-spec Celerio is worth considering for its overall package, which includes that frugal petrol engine and a spacious boot. 

Also, you can later accessorise it with an infotainment system for less than the cost of upgrading to a higher variant.

Here are the features on offer in this trim:

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight features

  • Chrome accent on grille

  • 14-inch steelies with center cap

  • Driver-side sunvisor with ticket holder

  • Manual AC

  • Engine idle start/stop

  • None

  • Dual front airbags

  • ABS

  • Rear parking sensors

Other features

  • Body-coloured bumpers

  • Integrated headrests

  • 6 bottle holders

    

  • Front seatbelts pretensioner

Upgrade to VXi if you want

  • Body-coloured ORVMs, door handles

  • 14-inch steelies with wheel covers

  • Day/night IRVM

  • Co-driver vanity mirror in sunvisor

  • Split folding rear seat (60:40)

  • Rear parcel shelf

  • Power adjustable ORVMs

  • Power windows with driver-side auto down

  • None

  • Speed sensitive auto door lock

  • Central door lock

Why skip the LXi variant?

Celerio Rear Power Windows

The LXi variant barely covers the basics. All the windows are manually operated, and you don’t even get central locking, let alone power-adjustable ORVMs or wheel covers. If you have the room to stretch your budget, we definitely suggest you skip this trim.

Variant

Verdict

LXi

Sparsely equipped, avoid if possible

VXi

Doesn’t offer enough value for the price, skip to next variant instead

ZXi

Value for money but still lacks some key features

ZXi+

Best (looking) version of the Celerio, but not worth exceeding a tight budget

