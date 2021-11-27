Maruti Celerio LXi: Should You Even Consider The Base Variant?

Modified On Nov 27, 2021 12:42 PM By Sonny for Maruti Celerio

The base-spec hatchback doesn’t offer much but we find out if you can still live with it

The new Maruti Celerio’s entry price is higher than before, partly due to rising input costs and partly for offering more kit as standard. It can be your first new car (or a step up from an entry-level offering). But does the base-spec Celerio LXi offer enough value? Let’s find out.

Variant Petrol MT Petrol AMT LXi Rs 5 lakh N.a. Stretch to VXi Rs 5.65 lakh Rs 6.13 lakh Difference Rs 65,000 -

Why consider Celerio LXi?

As expected from the entry-level variant of an affordable compact hatchback, the Celerio LXi only offers the absolute basics. You get dual front airbags, manual AC, and engine idle start/stop as standard. If this is your maximum budget, the base-spec Celerio is worth considering for its overall package, which includes that frugal petrol engine and a spacious boot.

Also, you can later accessorise it with an infotainment system for less than the cost of upgrading to a higher variant.

Here are the features on offer in this trim:

Exterior Interior Comfort and convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features Chrome accent on grille

14-inch steelies with center cap Driver-side sunvisor with ticket holder Manual AC

Engine idle start/stop None Dual front airbags

ABS

Rear parking sensors Other features Body-coloured bumpers Integrated headrests

6 bottle holders Front seatbelts pretensioner Upgrade to VXi if you want Body-coloured ORVMs, door handles

14-inch steelies with wheel covers Day/night IRVM

Co-driver vanity mirror in sunvisor

Split folding rear seat (60:40)

Rear parcel shelf Power adjustable ORVMs

Power windows with driver-side auto down None Speed sensitive auto door lock

Central door lock

Why skip the LXi variant?

The LXi variant barely covers the basics. All the windows are manually operated, and you don’t even get central locking, let alone power-adjustable ORVMs or wheel covers. If you have the room to stretch your budget, we definitely suggest you skip this trim.

Variant Verdict LXi Sparsely equipped, avoid if possible VXi Doesn’t offer enough value for the price, skip to next variant instead ZXi Value for money but still lacks some key features ZXi+ Best (looking) version of the Celerio, but not worth exceeding a tight budget

