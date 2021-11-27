Maruti Celerio VXi: The Real Entry Point Of This Hatchback?

Modified On Nov 27, 2021 12:42 PM By Sonny for Maruti Celerio

Sure, it offers more than the base-spec variant, but it's still largely basic

The price gap between the Celerio LXi and VXi variants is larger than Rs 50,000. Maruti has added a host of practical utilities for this one-above-base trim plus the convenience of an AMT. Let's find out if the VXi offers good value for the premium it charges:

Variant Petrol MT Petrol AMT VXi Rs 5.63 lakh Rs 6.13 lakh Stretch to ZXi Rs 5.94 lakh Rs 6.44 lakh Difference Rs 31,000 Rs 31,000

Why consider the Celerio VXi variant?

Based on features, this is the real entry-level option for the Celerio, and it’s also the entry point of the AMT option. It offers the basics like central locking, power windows, manual AC, power-adjustable ORVMs, manual (day and night) inside rearview mirror, and wheel covers for the 14-inch steelies. The Celerio VXi also offers a split-folding rear seat for added practicality, and the body-coloured ORVMs and door handles make it look a lot better than the base variant.

We recommend this variant primarily for the AMT option as it also gets hill hold assist. Moreover, on paper, it is the most fuel-efficient variant of the 2021 Celerio.

Here are the features on offer in this trim:

Exterior Interior Comfort and convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features Body-coloured ORVMs, door handles and bumpers

14-inch steelies with wheel covers Day/night IRVM

Split folding rear seat (60:40)

Rear parcel shelf Power adjustable ORVMs

Power windows with driver-side auto down

Tachometer (AMT) None Hill hold assist (AMT)

Speed sensitive auto door lock Other features Chrome accent on grille Integrated headrests

Co-driver vanity mirror in sunvisor Manual AC

Engine idle start/stop Dual front airbags

ABS

Rear parking sensors Upgrade to ZXi if you want ORVMs with indicators Tilt adjustable steering

Remote keyless entry

Steering mounted audio controls

Tachometer (MT) Smart Play Dock - USB, Bluetooth, Aux, FM

4 speakers Rear window wiper, washer and defogger

Why skip the VXi variant?

Maruti charges a premium of well over Rs 50,000 compared to the base trim but doesn’t offer a lot in exchange. The next higher variant is only Rs 35,000 away, and it offers useful features like tilt-adjustable steering, remote keyless entry, rear window wiper and washer, and even an audio system. So if you can afford the VXi, it is worth stretching your budget to get the ZXi instead for both the manual and AMT options.

Variant Verdict LXi Sparsely equipped, avoid if possible VXi Doesn’t offer enough value for the price, skip to next variant instead ZXi Value for money but still lacks some key features ZXi+ Best (looking) version of the Celerio, but not worth exceeding a tight budget

Also read: 2021 Maruti Celerio: First Drive Review

Read More on : Celerio AMT