Maruti Celerio VXi: The Real Entry Point Of This Hatchback?
Modified On Nov 27, 2021 12:42 PM By Sonny for Maruti Celerio
Sure, it offers more than the base-spec variant, but it's still largely basic
The price gap between the Celerio LXi and VXi variants is larger than Rs 50,000. Maruti has added a host of practical utilities for this one-above-base trim plus the convenience of an AMT. Let's find out if the VXi offers good value for the premium it charges:
|
Variant
|
Petrol MT
|
Petrol AMT
|
VXi
|
Rs 5.63 lakh
|
Rs 6.13 lakh
|
Stretch to ZXi
|
Rs 5.94 lakh
|
Rs 6.44 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 31,000
|
Rs 31,000
Why consider the Celerio VXi variant?
Based on features, this is the real entry-level option for the Celerio, and it’s also the entry point of the AMT option. It offers the basics like central locking, power windows, manual AC, power-adjustable ORVMs, manual (day and night) inside rearview mirror, and wheel covers for the 14-inch steelies. The Celerio VXi also offers a split-folding rear seat for added practicality, and the body-coloured ORVMs and door handles make it look a lot better than the base variant.
We recommend this variant primarily for the AMT option as it also gets hill hold assist. Moreover, on paper, it is the most fuel-efficient variant of the 2021 Celerio.
Here are the features on offer in this trim:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
|
Upgrade to ZXi if you want
|
|
|
|
|
Why skip the VXi variant?
Maruti charges a premium of well over Rs 50,000 compared to the base trim but doesn’t offer a lot in exchange. The next higher variant is only Rs 35,000 away, and it offers useful features like tilt-adjustable steering, remote keyless entry, rear window wiper and washer, and even an audio system. So if you can afford the VXi, it is worth stretching your budget to get the ZXi instead for both the manual and AMT options.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Sparsely equipped, avoid if possible
|
Doesn’t offer enough value for the price, skip to next variant instead
|
Value for money but still lacks some key features
|
Best (looking) version of the Celerio, but not worth exceeding a tight budget
Also read: 2021 Maruti Celerio: First Drive Review
