Variant Analysis: Does The Maruti Celerio ZXi Offer The Best Value For Your Money?
Modified On Nov 27, 2021 12:42 PM By Sonny for Maruti Celerio
With this trim, you don't have to compromise on much
The ZXi variant justifies its price, at least that's how it has been positioned. It offers the basic comforts you’d expect for just under Rs 6 lakh (for the manual option) and could become the best-selling variant for the new Celerio. Let’s see exactly what’s on offer with the ZXi trim:
|
Variant
|
Petrol MT
|
Petrol AMT
|
ZXi
|
Rs 5.94 lakh
|
Rs 6.44 lakh
|
Stretch to ZXi+
|
Rs 6.44 lakh
|
Rs 6.94 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 50,000
|
Rs 50,000
Why consider the Celerio ZXi variant?
This is the Celerio variant you can enjoy without really compromising. It has an audio system with Bluetooth, steering-mounted audio controls, tilt-adjustable steering, and remote keyless entry. The ZXi even gets a rear window washer and wiper and a rear defogger for extra safety in inclement weather. All in all, the premium you pay is warranted, thanks to the added features on offer. But we must say it's still priced competitively.
Here are the features on offer in this trim:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
|
Upgrade to ZXi+ if you want
|
|
|
|
Why skip the ZXi variant?
If you want the best that the second-gen Celerio has to offer, the ZXi isn’t the one for you. This trim also misses essential features such as a height-adjustable driver’s seat and fog lamps. Even though the premium for the following variant is half a lakh, it is justifiable for the extra features like the touchscreen infotainment system, push-button engine start/stop, and power-folding ORVMs.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Sparsely equipped, avoid if possible
|
Doesn’t offer enough value for the price, skip to next variant instead
|
Value for money but still lacks some key features
|
Best (looking) version of the Celerio, but not worth exceeding a tight budget
