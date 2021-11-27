Variant Analysis: Does The Maruti Celerio ZXi Offer The Best Value For Your Money?

Modified On Nov 27, 2021 12:42 PM By Sonny for Maruti Celerio

With this trim, you don't have to compromise on much

The ZXi variant justifies its price, at least that's how it has been positioned. It offers the basic comforts you’d expect for just under Rs 6 lakh (for the manual option) and could become the best-selling variant for the new Celerio. Let’s see exactly what’s on offer with the ZXi trim:

Variant Petrol MT Petrol AMT ZXi Rs 5.94 lakh Rs 6.44 lakh Stretch to ZXi+ Rs 6.44 lakh Rs 6.94 lakh Difference Rs 50,000 Rs 50,000

Why consider the Celerio ZXi variant?

This is the Celerio variant you can enjoy without really compromising. It has an audio system with Bluetooth, steering-mounted audio controls, tilt-adjustable steering, and remote keyless entry. The ZXi even gets a rear window washer and wiper and a rear defogger for extra safety in inclement weather. All in all, the premium you pay is warranted, thanks to the added features on offer. But we must say it's still priced competitively.

Here are the features on offer in this trim:

Exterior Interior Comfort and convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features ORVMs with indicators Day/night IRVM

Split folding rear seat (60:40) Tilt adjustable steering

Remote keyless entry

Steering mounted audio controls Smart Play Dock - USB, Bluetooth, Aux, FM

4 speakers Rear window wiper, washer and defogger Other features 14-inch steelies with wheel covers Integrated headrests

Rear parcel shelf Tachometer

Power adjustable ORVMs Hill hold assist (AMT)

Dual front airbags Upgrade to ZXi+ if you want 15-inch alloy wheels

Front fog lamps

Blacked out B-pillar Height adjustable driver’s seat Push button engine start/stop

Power folding ORVMs 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (Smartplay Studio)

Why skip the ZXi variant?

If you want the best that the second-gen Celerio has to offer, the ZXi isn’t the one for you. This trim also misses essential features such as a height-adjustable driver’s seat and fog lamps. Even though the premium for the following variant is half a lakh, it is justifiable for the extra features like the touchscreen infotainment system, push-button engine start/stop, and power-folding ORVMs.

Variant Verdict LXi Sparsely equipped, avoid if possible VXi Doesn’t offer enough value for the price, skip to next variant instead ZXi Value for money but still lacks some key features ZXi+ Best (looking) version of the Celerio, but not worth exceeding a tight budget

