Variant Analysis: Does The Maruti Celerio ZXi Offer The Best Value For Your Money?

Modified On Nov 27, 2021 12:42 PM By Sonny for Maruti Celerio

With this trim, you don't have to compromise on much

The ZXi variant justifies its price, at least that's how it has been positioned. It offers the basic comforts you’d expect for just under Rs 6 lakh (for the manual option) and could become the best-selling variant for the new Celerio. Let’s see exactly what’s on offer with the ZXi trim:

Variant

Petrol MT

Petrol AMT

ZXi

Rs 5.94 lakh

Rs 6.44 lakh

Stretch to ZXi+

Rs 6.44 lakh

Rs 6.94 lakh

Difference

Rs 50,000

Rs 50,000

Why consider the Celerio ZXi variant?

This is the Celerio variant you can enjoy without really compromising. It has an audio system with Bluetooth, steering-mounted audio controls, tilt-adjustable steering, and remote keyless entry. The ZXi even gets a rear window washer and wiper and a rear defogger for extra safety in inclement weather. All in all, the premium you pay is warranted, thanks to the added features on offer. But we must say it's still priced competitively. 

Here are the features on offer in this trim:

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight features

  • ORVMs with indicators

  • Day/night IRVM

  • Split folding rear seat (60:40)

  • Tilt adjustable steering

  • Remote keyless entry

  • Steering mounted audio controls

  • Smart Play Dock - USB, Bluetooth, Aux, FM

  • 4 speakers

  • Rear window wiper, washer and defogger

Other features

  • 14-inch steelies with wheel covers

  • Integrated headrests

  • Rear parcel shelf

  • Tachometer

  • Power adjustable ORVMs

  

  • Hill hold assist (AMT)

  • Dual front airbags

Upgrade to ZXi+ if you want

  • 15-inch alloy wheels

  • Front fog lamps

  • Blacked out B-pillar

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Push button engine start/stop

  • Power folding ORVMs

  • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (Smartplay Studio)

Why skip the ZXi variant?

If you want the best that the second-gen Celerio has to offer, the ZXi isn’t the one for you. This trim also misses essential features such as a height-adjustable driver’s seat and fog lamps. Even though the premium for the following variant is half a lakh, it is justifiable for the extra features like the touchscreen infotainment system, push-button engine start/stop, and power-folding ORVMs.

Variant

Verdict

LXi

Sparsely equipped, avoid if possible

VXi

Doesn’t offer enough value for the price, skip to next variant instead

ZXi

Value for money but still lacks some key features

ZXi+

Best (looking) version of the Celerio, but not worth exceeding a tight budget

Also read: Maruti Celerio vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

Read More on : Maruti Celerio AMT

