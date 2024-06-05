Maruti Nexa June 2024 Offers- Discounts Up To Rs 74,000
Published On Jun 05, 2024 08:01 AM By Yashika for Maruti Baleno
There's also an optional scrappage bonus instead of the exchange bonus to avail of, which is provided with all models except the Jimny
Maruti has rolled out the fresh offers for its Nexa lineup (except the Invicto) which are valid till the end of June 2024. Like always, the new offers include various benefits including cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate offers. Here’s a quick look at the model-wise offers valid till June 30:
Baleno
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 40,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 2,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Rs 57,000
- The above-mentioned benefits are available on the Maruti Baleno’s AMT variants.
-
If you wish to buy the hatchback with a manual gearbox, the cash discount drops down to Rs 35,000, while other offers remain unchanged.
-
There’s also a scrappage bonus of Rs 20,000 that can be opted for instead of the exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.
-
For those looking to buy its CNG variant, Maruti is providing it with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 while all other benefits remain unchanged.
-
The Baleno is priced between Rs 6.66 lakh and Rs 9.88 lakh.
Fronx
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 2,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Rs 27,000
- If you pick the Maruti Fronx turbo variants, they are available with the Velocity Edition accessory kit worth Rs 43,000 in addition to the cash discount mentioned above.
-
You can also opt for the scrappage bonus of Rs 15,000 instead of the exchange bonus.
-
Maruti is offering its regular petrol variants with a cash discount of Rs 15,000. That said, the Fronx CNG doesn’t get any cash discount but comes with the same exchange bonus and the corporate bonus as mentioned above in the table.
-
The Fronx is priced between Rs 7.51 lakh and Rs 13.04 lakh.
Grand Vitara
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 50,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 4,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Rs 74,000
- The savings mentioned above are applicable to the strong-hybrid variants of the Maruti Grand Vitara, priced from Rs 18.43 lakh.
-
Maruti is also offering the SUV’s strong-hybrid variants with the highest optional scrappage bonus (instead of the exchange bonus) of Rs 55,000.
-
For those picking the higher-spec petrol-only Zeta and Alpha variants (AWD included) of the SUV, the cash discount goes up by Rs 10,000 while the exchange and scrappage bonuses come down by Rs 20,000.
-
The mid-spec Delta variant is carrying a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.
-
Maruti is offering the base-spec Sigma variant of the SUV with only a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and corporate discount of Rs 4,000.
-
The Grand Vitara retails between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 20.09 lakh.
Jimny
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 50,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Rs 50,000
- All variants of the Maruti Jimny are offered with benefits of up to Rs 50,000.
-
Maruti is not offering it with any exchange bonus, corporate discount, or scrappage bonus.
-
The Jimny is priced from Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 14.95 lakh.
XL6
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Rs 20,000
- The Maruti XL6 is being offered only with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 with the petrol variants.
-
There’s also a choice of a scrappage bonus of Rs 25,000 in place of the exchange bonus.
-
There is no discount on offer for the XL6 CNG.
-
Maruti has priced the XL6 between Rs 11.61 lakh and Rs 14.77 lakh.
Ciaz
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 25,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Rs 45,000
- You can avail the above mentioned savings on all variants of the Maruti Ciaz.
-
Buyers can also opt for an optional scrappage bonus of Rs 30,000 instead of the exchange bonus of Rs 25,000.
-
Maruti has priced its compact sedan between Rs 9.40 lakh and Rs 12.29 lakh.
Ignis
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 40,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Rs 58,000
- The offers mentioned above apply to all AMT variants of the Maruti Ignis.
-
For the customers looking at the MT variants, Maruti is offering a cash discount of Rs 35,000 while other discounts remain unchanged.
-
You can either opt for the exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 or go for the scrappage bonus of Rs 20,000.
-
Maruti has priced the Ignis between Rs 5.84 lakh and Rs 8.11 lakh.
Notes:
-
The corporate offers may vary based on the eligibility of the customers.
-
The benefits may vary depending on the state and city, so please contact your nearest Maruti Nexa dealership for more details.
-
All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.
Read More on : Baleno AMT
0 out of 0 found this helpful