Maruti has rolled out the fresh offers for its Nexa lineup (except the Invicto) which are valid till the end of June 2024. Like always, the new offers include various benefits including cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate offers. Here’s a quick look at the model-wise offers valid till June 30:

The Baleno is priced between Rs 6.66 lakh and Rs 9.88 lakh.

For those looking to buy its CNG variant, Maruti is providing it with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 while all other benefits remain unchanged.

There’s also a scrappage bonus of Rs 20,000 that can be opted for instead of the exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

If you wish to buy the hatchback with a manual gearbox, the cash discount drops down to Rs 35,000, while other offers remain unchanged.

The Fronx is priced between Rs 7.51 lakh and Rs 13.04 lakh.

Maruti is offering its regular petrol variants with a cash discount of Rs 15,000. That said, the Fronx CNG doesn’t get any cash discount but comes with the same exchange bonus and the corporate bonus as mentioned above in the table.

You can also opt for the scrappage bonus of Rs 15,000 instead of the exchange bonus.

The savings mentioned above are applicable to the strong-hybrid variants of the Maruti Grand Vitara, priced from Rs 18.43 lakh.

Maruti is also offering the SUV’s strong-hybrid variants with the highest optional scrappage bonus (instead of the exchange bonus) of Rs 55,000.

For those picking the higher-spec petrol-only Zeta and Alpha variants (AWD included) of the SUV, the cash discount goes up by Rs 10,000 while the exchange and scrappage bonuses come down by Rs 20,000.

The mid-spec Delta variant is carrying a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

Maruti is offering the base-spec Sigma variant of the SUV with only a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and corporate discount of Rs 4,000.