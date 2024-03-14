Modified On Mar 14, 2024 11:39 AM By Ansh for Mahindra XUV300 2024

The updated XUV300 will offer a new design, revamped cabin, added features and the choice of both petrol and diesel engine options

The Mahindra XUV300 facelift is itching closer to its launch and is expected to enter the market in the coming months. This facelift will bring a new look, updated interior, and many new features while the petrol and diesel engine options will still remain. However, there are many other cars in the subcompact SUV segment, so should you wait for the XUV300 facelift to reach showrooms or choose one of its rivals instead? Let’s find out.

Model Price (ex-showroom) 2024 Mahindra XUV300 Rs 8.5 lakh onwards (Expected) Tata Nexon Rs 8.15 lakh to Rs 15.80 lakh Kia Sonet Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.60 lakh Hyundai Venue Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.48 lakh Maruti Brezza Rs 8.34 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh Renault Kiger Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh Nissan Magnite Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11.27 lakh

Tata Nexon: BUY For Looks, Powertrains, & Premium Features

The facelifted Tata Nexon is one of the most up-to-date and modern SUVs in this segment. It has a sharp and modern design that gives it an upmarket look, and it also comes with a better-looking cabin than before. Its features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, six airbags, and a 360-degree camera. The Nexon comes with both petrol and diesel engine options and it now also gets a 7-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic transmission) option for the former.

Hyundai Venue: BUY For Premium Features At Good Value & A Sportier Version

The Hyundai Venue has fallen behind the updated Nexon in terms of features by missing out on equipment like a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, and bigger displays. However, it remains a premium offering with its upmarket design, and it also comes with both petrol and diesel engine options. The Venue also sports camera-based ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) features and its top-spec variant is over Rs 2 lakh cheaper than the new Nexon. In addition to all this, the Venue also comes in a sporty N Line version which gets cosmetic updates inside and out.

Kia Sonet: BUY For Great Features, ADAS & A Proper Diesel Automatic

In this segment, the Kia Sonet is the most feature-rich option, even more so than the Nexon. It packs a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, 4-way power adjustable driver's seat, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, and a wireless phone charger. In terms of safety, it gets a 360-degree camera but the bigger addition to its safety equipment list is ADAS which offers features like lane keep assist, lane departure warning, and auto emergency braking. Also, just like the Venue, the Sonet gets the choice of petrol and diesel engines, with the latter getting the option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic that makes for a smoother experience than the Nexon’s AMT.

Maruti Brezza: BUY For Space, Larger Petrol Engine, & Wide Service Network

For the longest time, the subcompact SUV segment was dominated by the Maruti Brezza, until it got updated to be more premium and therefore a bit pricey too. The SUV from the Indian carmaker has a traditional design and does not offer anything special in terms of features. However, what this SUV does offer is ample space inside the cabin for five passengers, a larger 1.5-litre petrol engine, and peace of mind thanks to Maruti’s wide service network, and these things work in its favour. However, apart from the list of features that just covers basics like a 9-inch touchscreen, 360-degree camera and sunroof, it also lacks in the cabin quality department and does not get a diesel engine option.

Renault Kiger & Nissan Magnite: BUY For Affordability, Decent Features, & Petrol Powertrains

The key selling point of both the Renault Kiger and the Nissan Magnite is the affordability factor. Both these SUVs start from Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom), making them around Rs 2 lakh cheaper than the other SUVs in the segment, and their top-spec variants are priced under Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). However, these affordable sub-4m SUVs miss out on features like a bigger touchscreen, wireless phone charger, ventilated seats, and also do not offer as much in terms of safety. We would like to point out, however, that as per old GNCAP crash test norms, both the Magnite and Kiger secured a 4-star safety rating. Under the hood, both SUVs come with both naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol 1-litre engines, with choices of both manual and automatic transmissions, though neither one offers a diesel unit.

2024 Mahindra XUV300: HOLD For New Design, Spacious Cabin, Diesel Engine & Good Value

While there is no official preview for the new and improved XUV300, its test mule has been spotted testing under camouflage many times now. With this facelift, the Mahindra XUV300 will get a new and more modern looking design, and the same treatment will be given to its cabin as well. Even now, it is one of the most spacious SUVs in its segment and that will remain true for the facelifted version as well. To keep up with the competition, we expect that Mahindra will add new features like bigger 10.25-inch displays, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats and improvements will also be made in its list of safety features.

Mahindra XUV400's cabin used for reference

Also, the current XUV300’s diesel and turbo-petrol powertrains will be carried forward to the facelift version, with both manual and automatic transmission options. However, Mahindra might also continue to offer both with an AMT instead of a proper automatic transmission as available in most of its rivals. Nonetheless, the facelifted XUV300 is expected to offer a strong value-for-money proposition compared to its rivals.

Would you want to wait for the facelifted Mahindra XUV300 or has one of its rivals already grabbed your attention? Let us know in the comments below.

