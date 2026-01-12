Mahindra XUV 7XO vs XEV 9S: How Different Do The Two Look Inside And Out?

Given that the XEV 9S is the electric equivalent of the XUV 7XO, both have a nearly similar design inside and out but get some crucial differences to set them apart

We have just got the Mahindra XUV 7XO as the facelifted iteration of the XUV700. The carmaker is offering it in six broad variant lines: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 Tech, and AX7 Luxury. Mahindra also recently introduced XEV 9S, which is the electric equivalent of the XUV 7XO, and thus has many design similarities with the XUV 7XO inside and out.

We hence decided to decode their exterior and interior design to help you understand the similarities and differences between the two.

Exterior

Front

The XEV 9S and XUV 7XO look the most different when their fascias are concerned. The former has a typical fascia prevalent on electric cars, thanks to a closed-off grille, which sports the carmaker’s ‘Infinity’ illuminated logo. Other details at the front include a split-headlight setup, inverted L-shaped DRLs with a connected light bar, and a chunky bumper featuring a 2-part skid plate.

In comparison, the newly launched XUV 7XO – being an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle – gets a more conventional design, thus featuring a redesigned slatted grille (over the XUV700). It is flanked by the updated headlight clusters featuring the dual-pod LED lights, and much sharper C-shaped LED DRLs. Lower down, you can also notice the new dual-piece LED fog lamps, which also come with a cornering function.

Commonly observable features on both the SUVs include front parking sensors and the radar for Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) placed in the bumper. You can observe these design characteristics in these 25 detailed real-life images of the XUV 7XO.

Side

It’s from the sides that both the XUV 7XO and XEV 9S bear the most resemblance. Common details include flush-type door handles, blacked-out B-, C-, and D-pillars, and the kink in the windowline near the C-pillar. Both the SUVs have the same blacked-out low-positioned roof rails as well. One key difference, however, is that the XEV 9S – being an electric vehicle – has a charging port in place of the fuel tank housing provided on the XUV 7XO.

While the electric SUV has 18-inch aerodynamically designed dual-tone alloy wheels for improved range, the XUV 7XO gets up to 19-inch dual-tone units.

Rear

The overall design of both the SUVs looks almost identical at the back, thanks to the black strip connecting the LED lights (with updated internal elements). However, both get specific name badges (the XUV 7XO also has the AX7 L moniker on its boot lid here) and uniquely designed skid plates.

We have already detailed how the 3-row Mahindra SUV has evolved from its last iteration to the new facelifted version. You can also take a look at the variant-wise colour options of the XUV 7XO to pick the right shade to match your personality.

Interior

Both the SUVs get the same layered dashboard design, with the only difference coming in the form of the cabin theme. While the XEV 9S has a dual-tone cabin theme, the XUV 7XO’s interior is done in beige/ tan/ black colours. While both have a similar 2-spoke steering wheel, the logo in the XEV 9S is illuminated as opposed to the chrome finish on the XUV 7XO.

Mahindra has made use of soft-touch materials in the cabin of both the XEV 9S and XUV 7XO, with redesigned AC vents and a tweaked centre console. While the XEV 9S comes in a 7-seat layout, the XUV 7XO is sold in both 6- and 7-seater layouts.

One thing that’s unique to the XEV 9S, though, is that it gets a flat floor due to its electric nature that helps in the comfort for middle row occupants. The XUV 7XO, being an ICE model, gets a transmission tunnel creating a small bump in the second row. We have also covered the XUV 7XO’s interior in 15 well-shot real-life images to help you take a closer look.

Features

Mahindra is offering both the SUVs with similar features such as three 12.3-inch screens, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and front and rear seat ventilation. The XUV 7XO and XEV 9S also get a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, powered front seats (with memory function for the driver seat), and multiple phone chargers.

The XEV 9S additionally comes with an AR head-up display, auto parking, and a NFC key card.

In terms of safety kit, both the Mahindra offerings come with up to seven airbags (six airbags as standard), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a 540-degree camera (XUV 7XO) and a 360-degree camera on the other, and Level-2 ADAS. We have covered the first-time features on offer with the XUV 7XO in a separate detailed story.

Powertrain Details

Mahindra has provided the XEV 9S with three electric powertrain choices, while the new XUV 7XO comes with the option of both petrol and diesel engines. Let’s first check out the technical specifications of the electric SUV in detail:

Battery Pack 59 kWh 70 kWh 79 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 1 Power 231 PS 245 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC* Phase I+II) 521 km 600 km 679 km Drivetrain^ RWD RWD RWD

*MIDC - Modified Indian Drive Cycle

^RWD - rear-wheel-drive

Let’s now check out the powertrain details of the XUV 7XO:

Specification 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 203 PS 185 PS Torque 380 Nm 420 Nm (MT), 450 Nm (AT) Transmission* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Drivetrain^ FWD FWD, AWD (AT only)

^FWD - front-wheel-drive, AWD - all-wheel-drive

*AT - torque converter automatic transmission

Unfortunately, Mahindra is not offering every variant with both these powertrain choices. We have explained the variant-wise engine-gearbox options available with the XUV 7XO to help in your decision making.

Prices And Rivals

The Mahindra XEV 9S is priced between Rs 19.95 lakh and Rs 29.45 lakh, while the newly launched XUV 7XO costs Rs 13.66 lakh to Rs 24.92 lakh. The XEV 9S is an electric 3-row alternative to the Tata Harrier EV and BYD eMAX 7, while the latter goes up against the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and MG Hector Plus.

All prices, introductory ex-showroom pan-India