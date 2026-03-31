Mahindra XUV 7XO Vs MG Hector Plus: Which Is The Better Family SUV?

The Mahindra XUV 7XO is easily one of the best 7-seater SUVs that money can buy under Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers everything you would expect from a modern day car, while offering you the option to choose between a petrol or diesel engine, and even has the option of an all-wheel drivetrain with the diesel-AT combination.

However, if you were fine with not having the option to choose a diesel engine or all-wheel drivetrain, then the MG Hector Plus offers you a comparable package – all while it undercuts the Mahindra XUV 7XO by a hefty margin. So how do the two SUVs stack on-paper, and which one should you put your money on and family in?

Price

Car Mahindra XUV 7XO MG Hector Plus Price Rs 13.66 lakh to Rs 25.07 lakh Rs 17.29 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh

The starting price of the Mahindra XUV 7XO undercuts the MG Hector Plus by nearly Rs 3.5 lakh.

At the top end, the Mahindra XUV 7XO is significantly more expensive, owing to its additional features, option of a diesel engine and all-wheel drivetrain.

The MG Hector Plus’ top-variant is nearly Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom) more affordable than the Mahindra XUV 7XO’s top-spec variant.

Dimensions

Parameter Mahindra XUV 7XO MG Hector Plus Difference Length 4695 mm 4699* mm -4 mm Width 1890 mm 1835 mm +55 mm Height 1755 mm 1760 mm -5 mm Wheelbase 2750 mm 2750 mm +0 mm

Both the cars are very evenly matched in terms of their dimensions.

*Hector Plus’ Style variant length measures at 4655 mm.

The Mahindra XUV 7XO only wins on one parameter – its width, which is 55 mm more than the Hector Plus.

The MG Hector Plus is longer and taller than the Mahindra XUV 7XO by 4 mm and 5 mm, respectively.

Both the cars have the same wheelbase at 2750 mm.

Features

Feature Mahindra XUV 7XO MG Hector Plus LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ Auto Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED DRLs ✅ ✅ LED Front foglamps ✅(with cornering function) ✅(with cornering function) Roof Rails ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Alloy wheels 19-inch 18-inch Powered front seats ✅(6-way Driver/ Co-driver) ✅(6-way Driver/ 4-way Co-driver) Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Memory Driver Seat ✅ ❌ Boss mode ✅ (4-way powered) ❌ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Ventilated rear seats ✅ ❌ Infotainment 12.3-inch Touchscreen 14-inch touchscreen Passenger display 12.3-inch Touchscreen ❌ Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 12.3-inch Digital Driver’s Display 7-inch digital driver’s display Wireless Phone Charger ✅(front and rear) ✅ Sound system 16-speaker Harman Kardon Audio System with Dolby Atmos 8-speaker Infinity sound system by Harman Air purifier ✅ ✅ Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Auto ORVMs ✅ (with auto tilt on reverse) ✅ Cruise Control ✅(Adaptive) ✅(Adaptive) Automatic Climate Control ✅(Dual-zone) ✅ Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Sunroof Panoramic Panoramic Rear sun shade ✅ ❌ Front and rear centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Powered Tailgate ❌ ✅ Split-folding rear seats ✅ ✅ Drive Modes 3 (Zip/Zam/Zoom) 3 (Eco/Normal/Sport) Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 7 6 Parking sensors Front and Rear Front and Rear Parking Camera 540-degree 360-degree ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ EPB (electronic parking brake) ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ All-wheel disc brakes ✅ ✅ Rear wiper and washer with defogger ✅ ✅ Hill hold assist ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) ✅ (level-2) ✅ (level-2)

Both the family SUVs are loaded with creature comforts, but the Mahindra XUV 7XO inches ahead with better utility, especially for the second row passengers with features like rear seat ventilation, rear sun shades and rear wireless phone charging.

The Mahindra XUV 7XO also offers a better tech package with a dedicated screen for the co-driver which can be used to watch shows or even play games, a 540-degree camera and 16-speaker sound system.

The only feature that the MG Hector Plus packs over the Mahindra XUV 7XO is a powered tailgate.

Mahindra XUV 7XO also offers a better on-paper safety kit with one additional airbag (7 total) and a 540-degree camera.

While the XUV 7XO (previously called the XUV700) has always been a feature-loaded offering, it has really pushed the boundaries in its latest avatar. You can check out exactly how the nameplate has progressed from being the XUV 700 to XUV 7XO here.

Powertrain

Mahindra XUV 7XO MG Hector Plus Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Cylinders 4 4 4 Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, CVT Power 200 PS 185 PS 143 PS Torque 380 Nm Up to 450 Nm 250 Nm Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive, All-wheel drive Front-wheel drive (FWD)

The Mahindra XUV 7XO offers the option of both petrol and diesel engines, whereas the MG Hector is currently a petrol-only offering (the diesel engine was axed after a recent update).

Both the petrol and diesel engines of the XUV 7XO produce way more output than the MG Hector Plus’ petrol engine.

The diesel engine in the XUV7XO also gets the option of all-wheel drive (AT only), while the Hector Plus is a front-wheel drive SUV only.

Both the engines of the XUV 7XO get torque converter automatics, while the MG Hector Plus makes use of a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).

While the performance numbers of the XUV 7XO are impressive, it won’t be very fuel efficient in the real-world. So in case you want a similar package, but with lower running costs, you can check out the electric Mahindra XEV 9S and we have compared the two SUVs here.

CarDekho Says…

The Mahindra XUV 7XO seems like the no-brainer option to pick with its better features, safety equipment and more powerful powertrains that also come with the option of an all-wheel drivetrain. If you don’t mind the extra premium and want a properly rich experience that can give a few entry-level luxury cars a run for their money, then the Mahindra XUV 7XO is the SUV you should pick. It is also available with all-wheel drivetrain in case you wanted a more capable SUV on rough terrains – something that is missing from the MG Hector Plus.

However, the MG Hector Plus is a much better choice in terms of value proposition. Sure, it might not get a diesel engine, or the option of all-wheel drive, but if your usage is limited to urban areas where you just need to tackle some broken roads and rough patches, you won’t ever miss the latter. What you will get is a package that is comparable to the XUV 7XO in terms of features and safety equipment – all while saving you a significant amount of cash. It is also available in a 5-seater version, which is not available in the XUV 7XO.

All said and done, this is an on-paper comparison only. If you want a detailed real-life comparison, drop a comment below, and Awe’ll make that happen soon. In case you want to check out how the Mahindra XUV 7XO fares against the Tata Safari, then click on the link below.

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari

You can also check out the Hyundai Alcazar in case you want a 7-seater family SUV.