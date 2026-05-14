Mahindra XUV 7XO Accessories Detailed: Personalise Your SUV With These Cosmetic & Practical Add-ons!
Mahindra offers an extensive list of accessories, which add to the usefulness or cosmetics of the SUV
Published On May 14, 2026 05:02 PM By Ved
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The Mahindra XUV 7XO launched earlier this year at Rs 13.66 lakh (ex-showroom), and just like its predecessor, the XUV700, it too has proven to be a popular choice in the segment. What this also means, though, is that you have plenty of these SUVs out on the roads. If you are thinking of purchasing one and want to make it stand out, or just simply make it more practical, here is a list of the official accessories to help you out:
Mahindra XUV 7XO: Exterior Accessories
|
Accessory
|
Price
|
Headlamp Garnish - Dark Chrome
|
Rs 1,690
|
Front Bumper Garnish - Piano Black
|
Rs 1,390
|
Front Bumper Lower Garnish - Silver
|
Rs 1,450
|
Front Bumper Lower Garnish - Dark Chrome
|
Rs 1,450
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Wheel Arch Applique - Dark Chrome
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Rs 4,250
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Mud Flap Kit
|
Rs 1,299
|
Rain Visor - Dark Chrome Insert
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Rs 4,515
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Window Surround Applique - Dark Chrome (8 pcs)
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Rs 4,690
|
Window Surround Applique - Dark Chrome (16 pcs)
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Rs 10,890
|
ORVM Applique - Dark Chrome (2 pcs)
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Rs 1,190
|
Body Side Moulding Applique - Dark Chrome
|
Rs 4,684
|
Body Side Moulding Lower - Silver
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Rs 1,750
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Body Side Moulding Lower - Dark Chrome
|
Rs 2,450
|
Side Footstep Set - Silver
|
Rs 21,797
|
Side Footstep Set - Black
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Rs 21,797
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Bottom Surround Applique Kit - Silver
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Rs 3,990
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Bottom Surround Applique Kit - Dark Chrome (Non ADAS)
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Rs 4,500
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Rear Bumper Corner Protector - Silver
|
Rs 725
|
Rear Bumper Corner Protector - Chrome
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Rs 790
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Taillamp Garnish - Dark Chrome
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Rs 1,390
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Rear Bumper Protector - Aluminium
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Rs 5,290
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Rear Bumper Protector - SS
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Rs 5,290
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Integrated Roof Carrier Set*
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Rs 18,994
|
Anti Theft Wheel Nut Bolts
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Rs 4,367
|
Roof Bar Set*
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Rs 4,543
|
Body Cover - Silver
|
Rs 1,950
|
Premium Body Cover
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Rs 3,990
|
Sporty Body Cover Dual Colour
|
Rs 2,700
|
Ultra Premium PPF
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Rs 1,14,999
|
SG Sapphire Plus PPF
|
Rs 1,04,999
|
Ceramic Coating
|
Rs 28,499
|
Graphene Coating
|
Rs 32,990
*Only for variants without sunroof
These are all the official exterior accessories for the XUV 7XO. Now let’s take a look at interior accessories:
Mahindra XUV 7XO: Interior Accessories
|
Accessory
|
Price
|
3D Floor Mat Set
|
Rs 5,700
|
Designer Floor Mat Set
|
Rs 4,990
|
Printed Carpet Mat Set
|
Rs 6,350
|
7D Mat Set Blue Pattern
|
Rs 9,490
|
7D Mat Set Black Stitch
|
Rs 9,490
|
7D Mat Set MT Chestnut
|
Rs 9,490
|
Boot Mat with Extension 7S
|
Rs 2,672
|
Infotainment Screen Protector
|
Rs 1,060
|
Infotainment Screen Protector Privacy + Normal (2 pcs)
|
Rs 1,799
|
Pedal Cover Set MT/AT - Hex Pattern
|
Rs 615
|
Pedal Cover Set MT/AT - Line Design
|
Rs 615
|
Comfort Kit - Chestnut
|
Rs 2,750
|
Comfort Kit - Black + Chestnut
|
Rs 2,750
|
Sunshade Set (6 pcs)
|
Rs 2,602
|
Door Handle Illumination
|
Rs 17,506
|
Footwell Lighting - Blue (4 pcs)
|
Rs 1,728
|
Footwell Lighting - White (4 pcs)
|
Rs 1,728
|
BYOD Tablet Holder (1 pc)
|
Rs 4,800
|
Dashcam (Offline)
|
Rs 5,999
|
Dashcam (Online)
|
Rs 24,192
|
Dashcam Dual Channel
|
Rs 8,999
|
Dashcam Single Channel
|
Rs 7,499
|
Car Fridge (25 litres)
|
Rs 37,499
|
Auto Smart Kit (Wireless)
|
Rs 15,025
|
Portable Tyre Inflator
|
Rs 4,199
|
Portable Vacuum Cleaner
|
Rs 4,950
|
Portable Air Purifier
|
Rs 5,499
|
PD-QC Charger 130W
|
Rs 2,192
|
Wireless smartphone charger
|
Rs 2,121
As seen above, the XUV 7XO gets an extensive list of personalisation and practical accessories which could prove to be quite useful as well. For a closer look at the SUV, you can take a look at this story.
Mahindra XUV 7XO: Features & Safety
Key feature highlights of the Mahindra XUV 7XO include a panoramic sunroof, three 12.3-inch displays for the digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system and passenger entertainment screen, front and rear ventilated seats, multiple wireless phone chargers, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 6-way powered driver and 4-way powered co-driver seat, 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and dual-zone climate control.
It gets safety features such as 7 airbags, a Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) suite, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control (HHC), 540-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and all-wheel disc brakes.
Mahindra XUV 7XO: Powertrain
Powering the XUV 7XO is a choice of 2-litre turbo-petrol or 2.2-litre diesel engine options, with manual and automatic transmissions. The diesel further gets an optional all-wheel drive setup for better off-road capabilities. Here are its specifications:
|
Engine
|
2-litre turbo-petrol
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2.2-litre diesel
|
Power
|
203 PS
|
185 PS
|
Torque
|
380 Nm
|
Up to 450 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT/6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT/6-speed AT
|
Drivetrain
|
FWD
|
FWD/AWD (AT only)
MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)
FWD- Front-wheel drive, AWD- All-wheel drive
Price & Rivals
Prices for the Mahindra XUV 7XO range from Rs 13.66 lakh to Rs 24.92 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with midsize SUVs like the MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari.