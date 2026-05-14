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    Mahindra XUV 7XO Accessories Detailed: Personalise Your SUV With These Cosmetic & Practical Add-ons!

    Mahindra offers an extensive list of accessories, which add to the usefulness or cosmetics of the SUV

    Published On May 14, 2026 05:02 PM By Ved

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    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    The Mahindra XUV 7XO launched earlier this year at Rs 13.66 lakh (ex-showroom), and just like its predecessor, the XUV700, it too has proven to be a popular choice in the segment. What this also means, though, is that you have plenty of these SUVs out on the roads. If you are thinking of purchasing one and want to make it stand out, or just simply make it more practical, here is a list of the official accessories to help you out:

    Mahindra XUV 7XO: Exterior Accessories

    Accessory

    Price

    Headlamp Garnish - Dark Chrome

    Rs 1,690

    Front Bumper Garnish - Piano Black

    Rs 1,390

    Front Bumper Lower Garnish - Silver

    Rs 1,450

    Front Bumper Lower Garnish - Dark Chrome

    Rs 1,450

    Wheel Arch Applique - Dark Chrome

    Rs 4,250

    Mud Flap Kit

    Rs 1,299

    Rain Visor - Dark Chrome Insert

    Rs 4,515

    Window Surround Applique - Dark Chrome (8 pcs)

    Rs 4,690

    Window Surround Applique - Dark Chrome (16 pcs)

    Rs 10,890

    ORVM Applique - Dark Chrome (2 pcs)

    Rs 1,190

    Body Side Moulding Applique - Dark Chrome

    Rs 4,684

    Body Side Moulding Lower - Silver

    Rs 1,750

    Body Side Moulding Lower - Dark Chrome

    Rs 2,450

    Side Footstep Set - Silver

    Rs 21,797

    Side Footstep Set - Black

    Rs 21,797

    Bottom Surround Applique Kit - Silver 

    Rs 3,990

    Bottom Surround Applique Kit - Dark Chrome (Non ADAS)

    Rs 4,500

    Rear Bumper Corner Protector - Silver

    Rs 725

    Rear Bumper Corner Protector - Chrome

    Rs 790

    Taillamp Garnish - Dark Chrome

    Rs 1,390

    Rear Bumper Protector - Aluminium

    Rs 5,290

    Rear Bumper Protector - SS

    Rs 5,290

    Integrated Roof Carrier Set*

    Rs 18,994

    Anti Theft Wheel Nut Bolts

    Rs 4,367

    Roof Bar Set*

    Rs 4,543

    Body Cover - Silver

    Rs 1,950

    Premium Body Cover

    Rs 3,990

    Sporty Body Cover Dual Colour

    Rs 2,700

    Ultra Premium PPF

    Rs 1,14,999

    SG Sapphire Plus PPF

    Rs 1,04,999

    Ceramic Coating

    Rs 28,499

    Graphene Coating

    Rs 32,990

    *Only for variants without sunroof

    These are all the official exterior accessories for the XUV 7XO. Now let’s take a look at interior accessories:

    Mahindra XUV 7XO: Interior Accessories

    Accessory

    Price

    3D Floor Mat Set

    Rs 5,700

    Designer Floor Mat Set

    Rs 4,990

    Printed Carpet Mat Set 

    Rs 6,350

    7D Mat Set Blue Pattern

    Rs 9,490

    7D Mat Set Black Stitch

    Rs 9,490

    7D Mat Set MT Chestnut

    Rs 9,490

    Boot Mat with Extension 7S

    Rs 2,672

    Infotainment Screen Protector

    Rs 1,060

    Infotainment Screen Protector Privacy + Normal (2 pcs)

    Rs 1,799

    Pedal Cover Set MT/AT - Hex Pattern

    Rs 615

    Pedal Cover Set MT/AT - Line Design

    Rs 615

    Comfort Kit - Chestnut

    Rs 2,750

    Comfort Kit - Black + Chestnut

    Rs 2,750

    Sunshade Set (6 pcs)

    Rs 2,602

    Door Handle Illumination

    Rs 17,506

    Footwell Lighting - Blue (4 pcs)

    Rs 1,728

    Footwell Lighting - White (4 pcs)

    Rs 1,728

    BYOD Tablet Holder (1 pc)

    Rs 4,800

    Dashcam (Offline)

    Rs 5,999

    Dashcam (Online)

    Rs 24,192

    Dashcam Dual Channel

    Rs 8,999

    Dashcam Single Channel

    Rs 7,499

    Car Fridge (25 litres)

    Rs 37,499

    Auto Smart Kit (Wireless)

    Rs 15,025

    Portable Tyre Inflator

    Rs 4,199

    Portable Vacuum Cleaner 

    Rs 4,950

    Portable Air Purifier

    Rs 5,499

    PD-QC Charger 130W 

    Rs 2,192

    Wireless smartphone charger

    Rs 2,121

    As seen above, the XUV 7XO gets an extensive list of personalisation and practical accessories which could prove to be quite useful as well. For a closer look at the SUV, you can take a look at this story.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO: Features & Safety 

    Key feature highlights of the Mahindra XUV 7XO include a panoramic sunroof, three 12.3-inch displays for the digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system and passenger entertainment screen, front and rear ventilated seats, multiple wireless phone chargers, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 6-way powered driver and 4-way powered co-driver seat, 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and dual-zone climate control.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    It gets safety features such as 7 airbags, a Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) suite, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control (HHC), 540-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and all-wheel disc brakes.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO: Powertrain

    Powering the XUV 7XO is a choice of 2-litre turbo-petrol or 2.2-litre diesel engine options, with manual and automatic transmissions. The diesel further gets an optional all-wheel drive setup for better off-road capabilities. Here are its specifications:

    Engine

    2-litre turbo-petrol

    2.2-litre diesel

    Power

    203 PS

    185 PS

    Torque

    380 Nm

    Up to 450 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    Drivetrain

    FWD

    FWD/AWD (AT only)

    MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

    FWD- Front-wheel drive, AWD- All-wheel drive

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Price & Rivals

    Prices for the Mahindra XUV 7XO range from Rs 13.66 lakh to Rs 24.92 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with midsize SUVs like the MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari.

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    Mahindra XUV 7XO Accessories Detailed: Personalise Your SUV With These Cosmetic & Practical Add-ons!
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
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