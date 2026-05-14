Mahindra XUV 7XO Accessories Detailed: Personalise Your SUV With These Cosmetic & Practical Add-ons!

The Mahindra XUV 7XO launched earlier this year at Rs 13.66 lakh (ex-showroom), and just like its predecessor, the XUV700, it too has proven to be a popular choice in the segment. What this also means, though, is that you have plenty of these SUVs out on the roads. If you are thinking of purchasing one and want to make it stand out, or just simply make it more practical, here is a list of the official accessories to help you out:

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Exterior Accessories

Accessory Price Headlamp Garnish - Dark Chrome Rs 1,690 Front Bumper Garnish - Piano Black Rs 1,390 Front Bumper Lower Garnish - Silver Rs 1,450 Front Bumper Lower Garnish - Dark Chrome Rs 1,450 Wheel Arch Applique - Dark Chrome Rs 4,250 Mud Flap Kit Rs 1,299 Rain Visor - Dark Chrome Insert Rs 4,515 Window Surround Applique - Dark Chrome (8 pcs) Rs 4,690 Window Surround Applique - Dark Chrome (16 pcs) Rs 10,890 ORVM Applique - Dark Chrome (2 pcs) Rs 1,190 Body Side Moulding Applique - Dark Chrome Rs 4,684 Body Side Moulding Lower - Silver Rs 1,750 Body Side Moulding Lower - Dark Chrome Rs 2,450 Side Footstep Set - Silver Rs 21,797 Side Footstep Set - Black Rs 21,797 Bottom Surround Applique Kit - Silver Rs 3,990 Bottom Surround Applique Kit - Dark Chrome (Non ADAS) Rs 4,500 Rear Bumper Corner Protector - Silver Rs 725 Rear Bumper Corner Protector - Chrome Rs 790 Taillamp Garnish - Dark Chrome Rs 1,390 Rear Bumper Protector - Aluminium Rs 5,290 Rear Bumper Protector - SS Rs 5,290 Integrated Roof Carrier Set* Rs 18,994 Anti Theft Wheel Nut Bolts Rs 4,367 Roof Bar Set* Rs 4,543 Body Cover - Silver Rs 1,950 Premium Body Cover Rs 3,990 Sporty Body Cover Dual Colour Rs 2,700 Ultra Premium PPF Rs 1,14,999 SG Sapphire Plus PPF Rs 1,04,999 Ceramic Coating Rs 28,499 Graphene Coating Rs 32,990

*Only for variants without sunroof

These are all the official exterior accessories for the XUV 7XO. Now let’s take a look at interior accessories:

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Interior Accessories

Accessory Price 3D Floor Mat Set Rs 5,700 Designer Floor Mat Set Rs 4,990 Printed Carpet Mat Set Rs 6,350 7D Mat Set Blue Pattern Rs 9,490 7D Mat Set Black Stitch Rs 9,490 7D Mat Set MT Chestnut Rs 9,490 Boot Mat with Extension 7S Rs 2,672 Infotainment Screen Protector Rs 1,060 Infotainment Screen Protector Privacy + Normal (2 pcs) Rs 1,799 Pedal Cover Set MT/AT - Hex Pattern Rs 615 Pedal Cover Set MT/AT - Line Design Rs 615 Comfort Kit - Chestnut Rs 2,750 Comfort Kit - Black + Chestnut Rs 2,750 Sunshade Set (6 pcs) Rs 2,602 Door Handle Illumination Rs 17,506 Footwell Lighting - Blue (4 pcs) Rs 1,728 Footwell Lighting - White (4 pcs) Rs 1,728 BYOD Tablet Holder (1 pc) Rs 4,800 Dashcam (Offline) Rs 5,999 Dashcam (Online) Rs 24,192 Dashcam Dual Channel Rs 8,999 Dashcam Single Channel Rs 7,499 Car Fridge (25 litres) Rs 37,499 Auto Smart Kit (Wireless) Rs 15,025 Portable Tyre Inflator Rs 4,199 Portable Vacuum Cleaner Rs 4,950 Portable Air Purifier Rs 5,499 PD-QC Charger 130W Rs 2,192 Wireless smartphone charger Rs 2,121

As seen above, the XUV 7XO gets an extensive list of personalisation and practical accessories which could prove to be quite useful as well. For a closer look at the SUV, you can take a look at this story.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Features & Safety

Key feature highlights of the Mahindra XUV 7XO include a panoramic sunroof, three 12.3-inch displays for the digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system and passenger entertainment screen, front and rear ventilated seats, multiple wireless phone chargers, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 6-way powered driver and 4-way powered co-driver seat, 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and dual-zone climate control.

It gets safety features such as 7 airbags, a Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) suite, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control (HHC), 540-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and all-wheel disc brakes.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Powertrain

Powering the XUV 7XO is a choice of 2-litre turbo-petrol or 2.2-litre diesel engine options, with manual and automatic transmissions. The diesel further gets an optional all-wheel drive setup for better off-road capabilities. Here are its specifications:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 203 PS 185 PS Torque 380 Nm Up to 450 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Drivetrain FWD FWD/AWD (AT only)

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

FWD- Front-wheel drive, AWD- All-wheel drive

Price & Rivals

Prices for the Mahindra XUV 7XO range from Rs 13.66 lakh to Rs 24.92 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with midsize SUVs like the MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari.