Mahindra XUV 7XO Base AX Vs One-Above Base AX 3 Compared: Only One Good Reason To Upgrade

The Mahindra XUV 7XO is a 7-seater SUV (also available as a 6-seater) that’s the facelifted version of the XUV700. It was recently launched with extensive changes that brought fresh looks, new interior, more features and better safety equipment to its package, making it an even better option for people who wanted a comfortable family SUV.

It is available in 6 variants: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 T and AX7 L, and while the top-spec variant is a very strong package that packs features that could shame a few entry-level luxury cars. For budget conscious buyers, the base AX variant seems to pack all the right features, but it’s missing that one thing that might make you want to upgrade to the one-above base variant. What is that reason, and how do the two variants stack up against each other? Let’s find out:

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX vs AX 3: Price

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX Powertrain Price (ex-showroom) Petrol MT Rs 13.66 lakh Diesel MT Rs 14.96 lakh Mahindra XUV 7XO AX 3 Powertrain Price (ex-showroom) Petrol MT Rs 16.02 lakh Diesel MT Rs 16.49 lakh Petrol AT Rs 17.47 lakh Diesel AT Rs 17.94 lakh

Prices for the base variant of the Mahindra XUV 7XO range from Rs 13.66 lakh to Rs 14.96 lakh (ex-showroom).

The one-above base AX3 variant is priced from Rs 16.02 lakh to Rs 17.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

Manual to manual, the AX 3 variant carries a premium of Rs 2.36 lakh for the petrol, and Rs 1.5 lakh for the diesel engine.

The AX3 variant is the entry-level automatic variant of the XUV 7XO, and the automatic transmission is Rs 1.45 lakh more expensive in both the diesel and petrol engines.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX vs AX 3: Design

Front

Visually, there are no differences between the base AX and one-above base AX 3 variant of the Mahindra XUV 7XO. In terms of lighting setup, the front gets bi-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, but there are no sequential turn indicators or fog lights down below. The bumper design is simple with a silver skid plate.

Side

In profile, both the cars sit on 17-inch steel wheels with covers and misses out on alloy wheels and a chrome windowline compared to the higher variants. However, it does get flush-type door handles, turn indicators on the outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs), shark fin antenna and roof rails similar to the higher variants.

Rear

The styling at the rear is hard to differentiate from the top-spec variant because the only thing missing in the base AX variant is a rear wiper and washer (AX3 gets this). Everything else, including the LED taillights with their honeycomb-like detailing and mesh-like styling in the bumper is the same.

So while the styling of both the variants isn't much different, their respective exterior colour options are. Let’s take a look.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX vs AX 3: Colour Options

The 2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO is available in 7 colour options: Ruby Velvet, Nebula Blue, Galaxy Grey, Stealth Black, Desert Myst, Midnight Black, and Everest White.

Amongst these, the base variant misses out on the Ruby Velvet and Desert Myst shade, while the one-above base variant is available with all the 7 monotone shades. The XUV 7XO also gets dual tone shades, but those are available from the AX7 variant.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX vs AX 3: Interior

Just like the exterior, the interior of both the AX and AX 3 variants are similar. There are no visual changes, and both the variants get a triple-tone theme which makes use of beige, tan and black shades all around. The dashboard is dominated by the triple screen setup as that is a standard feature, and both the variants get the older steering wheel from the XUV700 and miss out on the new 2-spoke steering wheel that is offered in higher variants.

The black fabric seats are common between the two variants and so is the design of the central console with its rotary knobs for AC controls.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX vs AX 3: Features

Features is a parameter where you’ll finally start noticing differences between the two variants, but even still, it's far from anything that would justify its premium over the base variant. Starting with the base variant, it covers all the basics and then some more. For comfort, there's a front and rear central armrest with adjustable headrests in all three rows. The driver gets a height adjustable seat with tilt steering adjustment as well.

Then there’s the functional daily-use kit, which includes features like all-four power windows, cruise control, electrically adjustable ORVMs, manual inside rear-view mirror (IRVM), push button start/stop, rear AC vents (2nd and 3rd row) and type-C charging ports (65 W at the front and 15W at the rear). So there’s literally nothing that you would miss on your daily drives, and functionally, the AX 3 variant only gets one feature over the base variant – electrically folding ORVMs with automatic folding function.

Rest of the features, including 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 12.3-inch infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, a 12.3-passenger display, 6-speaker sound system and connected car technology are common between the two variants.

Head to our variant-wise feature story if you want to check out the feature segregation of the 7XO with respect to its variants.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX vs AX 3: Safety

In terms of equipment, this is the only place where there’s actually any significant difference between the two variants. As standard, the AX variant comes with 6 airbags, electronic stability program, hill hold control, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX mounts.

The AX 3 variant further adds rear view camera, rear wiper and washer, and rear demister to the list, which are very important safety features. But apart from these handful of changes, the AX 3 doesn’t offer much over the AX until and unless we look at the powertrain options.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX vs AX 3: Powertrains

Both the base and one-above base variants of the XUV 7XO share the same engine options: a 2-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. You can check their specifications below:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Power 200 PS 185 PS Torque 380 Nm Up to 450 Nm Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive/ All-wheel drive

However, while the base variant is a manual-only variant, the AX 3 also offers the option of automatic transmission with both the variants.

Variant Seating configuration Petrol Diesel MT AT MT AT AWD AT AX 7-seater ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ AX3 7-seater ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌

Fun Fact: The XUV 7XO is the only 7-seater monocoque SUV in its price to offer an all-wheel drivetrain, and you can check the variant-wise powertrain story to understand which variant gets that.

CarDekho Says

The choice is simple. If you don’t need the convenience of an automatic transmission, then the base variant of the Mahindra XUV 7XO offers the best possible value-for-money quotient in the car’s entire variant lineup. It covers all daily-use features, has a strong safety package, and even offers you a surprisingly good tech package with three screens and a sound system. So as far as base variants are concerned, you can’t really ask for more.

Features like auto folding ORVMs, a rear-view camera, rear wiper and washer, and rear demister do not justify the AX3’s premium over the base variant by any means. You should only pick it if you need the convenience of an automatic transmission on a budget, because it is the entry-level automatic variant. Otherwise, we would recommend you to save that money and maybe invest in better looking wheels or other accessories you may need.

In case you want to check out the one-above base AX 3 variant in further detail, then head here.