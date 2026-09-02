2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Vs Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid Compared: Which 7-Seater Hybrid Is Best For Your Family?

The MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV, launched in the last month, is the first plug-in hybrid vehicle for this segment and even above the segment as well. It brought in amazing new technology such as V2L, V2V, and V2H for added convenience.

But there is still a product that has been the king of seven-seater vehicles in India: the Toyota Innova Hycross. The Innova Hycross launched with a hybrid powertrain option, which offers families a fuel-efficient MPV with comfort.

In such a scenario, you might be wondering how the Hector Tomahawk PHEV competes against the king of the segment, the Innova Hycross? That’s exactly what we are going to find out in this story, starting with the prices:

Price

Model MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Toyota Innova Hycross Price (with BaaS) Rs 21.79 lakh + Rs 3.2 per km to Rs 23.89 lakh + Rs 3.2 per km - Price (without BaaS) Rs 25.70 lakh to Rs 27.80 lakh Rs 18.70 lakh to Rs 31.78 lakh

All prices introductory, ex-showroom

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV starts at Rs 25.70 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Exclusive trim and goes up to Rs 27.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Essence variant.

The Innova Hycross starts at a lower Rs 18.70 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol engine variant and goes up to Rs 31.78 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top petrol-hybrid variant.

Even though the Hector Tomahawk PHEV is offered with a BaaS (Battery-as-a-service) subscription, which brings the starting price down to Rs 21.79 lakh (ex-showroom) + a battery rental fee, it is still higher priced than the Innova Hycross.

Bookings for the Hector Tomahawk PHEV are open via the authorised dealership network or the brand’s official website. You can check out more details here.

Dimensions

Parameter MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Toyota Innova Hycross Difference Length 4745 mm 4755 mm (-10 mm) Width 1850 mm 1850 mm No Difference Height 1770 mm 1790 mm (-20 mm) Wheelbase 2810 mm 2850 mm (-40 mm) Boot space* 192 litres NA -

*With all rows up

Both SUVs remain identical when it comes to the width.

Whereas in terms of length, height, and wheelbase, the Innova Hycross is larger than the Hector Tomahawk PHEV.

Because the width is identical for both hybrids, the space for the 7 people would be good, considering the shoulder room as well.

Colour Options

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Toyota Innova Hycross Pearl White Blackish Ageha Glass Flake Aurora Silver Platinum White Pearl Starry Black Silver Metallic Celadon Blue^ Avant-garde Bronze Metallic Shadow Gold Attitude Black Mica Turquoise Green^ Super White

^Available with optional dual-tone paint schemes

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV is offered in six different colours, which include Pearl White, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, Celadon Blue, Shadow Gold, and Turquoise Green.

The Innova Hycross also offers six shades, which are Silver Metallic, Super White, Attitude Black Mica, Avant-garde Bronze Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, and Blackish Ageha Glass Flake.

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV even offers an optional dual-tone roof with Celadon Blue and Turquoise Green.

Our Pick: The Hector Tomahawk PHEV looks unique in the Turquoise Green shade, which uplifts the premiumness of the vehicle.

Features

Feature MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Toyota Innova Hycross LED Projector Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED DRLs ✅ ✅ Front Illuminated Logo ✅ ❌ Chrome-studded grille ✅ ✅ Alloy Wheels 18-inch Alloys 18-inch Alloys Red Brake Callipers ✅ ❌ ORVMs with LED turn indicators ✅ ✅ Chrome garnish on door handles ✅ ✅ Chrome windowline accents ✅ ✅ Door cladding ✅ ❌ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ LED Rear fog lamp ✅ ❌ Rear spoiler ✅ ✅ Sequential turn indicators ✅ ❌ Roof rails ✅ ❌ Brown and black colour scheme ✅ ✅ Ambient lighting ✅ ✅ Leatherette Seat Upholstery ✅ ✅ Automatic climate control ✅ (Single Zone) ✅ (Dual Zone) Rear AC vents ✅ ✅ 60:40 split folding second row seats ✅ ✅ (8-seater layout) Second row seat recline ✅ ✅ Second row sliding ✅ ✅ Panoramic sunroof ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Powered tailgate ✅ ✅ Drive modes Eco, Normal, Sports, Custom Eco, Normal, Power Power-adjustable driver seat ✅ (6-way) ✅(8-way) Driver seat with memory function and auto-retract ✅ ✅ (only memory function) Rear window sunshade ✅ ✅ Auto headlamps ✅ PM 2.5 cabin air filter ✅ ✅ Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Acoustic and UV-cut windows ✅ ✅ Keyless entry with push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Power-folding and power-adjustable ORVM ✅ ✅ Cruise control ✅(adaptive) ✅ (Adaptive) 12V power outlet ✅ ✅ 50W wireless phone charger with cooling ✅ ❌ V2L (Vehicle-to-load) and V2V (Vehicle-to-vehicle) ✅ ❌ V2H (Vehicle-to-home) ✅ ❌ 6 airbags ✅ ✅ Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ Hill hold control (HHC) ✅ ✅ Traction control system (TCS) ✅ ❌ ADAS ✅ ✅ 360-degree Camera ✅ ✅ Parking Sensors ✅ (Front And Rear) ✅(Front And Rear) Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) ✅ ✅

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV offers a lot of features and safety equipment as compared to the Innova Hycross, such as a front illuminated logo, sequential LED turn indicators, and roof rails.

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV offers a massive 15.6-inch infotainment screen as compared to the 10.1-inch unit on the Innova Hycross. Both offer wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with connected car technology.

The Innova Hycross offers an additional 8-seater layout as well, with a bench seat in the middle, in addition to the 7-seater captain seat layout.

Both SUVs offer safety features such as 6 airbags, Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), an electronic parking brake, a tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Powertrain

Model MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Toyota Innova Hycross Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated ‘Atkinson cycle’ petrol 2-litre petrol-hybrid engine 2-litre turbo-petrol engine Battery Pack 20.5 kWh 168 Cell Ni-MH - No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 - Power (Engine + Motor) 102 PS + 201 PS 189 PS (Combined) 171 PS (Engine) Torque (Engine + Motor) 125 Nm + 237 Nm 191 Nm (engine) + 206 Nm (motor) 204 Nm (Engine) Transmission DHT eDrive CVT Claimed Range 1100 km (Combined)/115 km (EV only) Up to 1200 km -

DHT- Dedicated Hybrid Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV is offered with a single petrol-hybrid powertrain, which includes a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 20.5 kWh battery pack.

Meanwhile, the Innova Hycross is offered with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain mated to an automatic transmission.

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV has a 20.5 kWh battery pack, which can be charged via a car charger, or it can even charge itself using the petrol engine as a generator. While the Innova Hycross uses a combination of both to provide efficient power and mileage.

Both hybrids have enough power and torque for highway drives as well as driving around the city.

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV has a claimed range of up to 1100 km (combined) and 115 km for EV-only mode. The Innova Hycross claims up to 1200 km (combined).

Both hybrids offer reassuring range figures and will definitely vanish your range anxiety.

Rivals

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV is the first mass-market plug-in hybrid and has no direct rivals as such. However, it can be an alternative to diesel SUVs like the Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Safari, Jeep Meridian, and even the aforementioned EVs.

Whereas the Innova Hycross rivals the Mahindra XUV 7XO and the Tata Safari.

CarDekho Says…

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV, in front of the popular Innova Hycross, looks slightly smaller but much more attractive for sure. The overall features offered with the MG’s hybrid are on a similar level to the Toyota.

Being offered in 7-seater and 5-seater configurations, it provides more flexibility as well, and the Innova is known for its utmost comfort as a people-mover with all 7 adults, as it's an MPV. That being said, the Innova Hycross is already slated for a facelift sometime later this year, which could make things more interesting, but we will have to wait for that. With the hybrid powertrain setup, the Hector offers features such as Vehicle to Load, Vehicle to Vehicle, and Vehicle to Home functionality, which will help you out in tricky situations.

Overall, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV feels very well priced, being used occasionally as a seven-seater vehicle, and the Innova Hycross would be better for someone who frequently uses all seven seats for people moving.

Which one of the two SUVs would you pick? Comment down below!