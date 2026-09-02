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    2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Vs Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid Compared: Which 7-Seater Hybrid Is Best For Your Family?

    Two 7-seaters, with two different kinds of hybrid tech on offer!

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Sep 02, 2026 17:32 IST
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    Published OnSep 02, 2026 16:13 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 02, 2026 17:32 IST
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    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Vs Toyota Innova Hycross

    The MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV, launched in the last month, is the first plug-in hybrid vehicle for this segment and even above the segment as well. It brought in amazing new technology such as V2L, V2V, and V2H for added convenience. 

    But there is still a product that has been the king of seven-seater vehicles in India: the Toyota Innova Hycross. The Innova Hycross launched with a hybrid powertrain option, which offers families a fuel-efficient MPV with comfort.

    In such a scenario, you might be wondering how the Hector Tomahawk PHEV competes against the king of the segment, the Innova Hycross? That’s exactly what we are going to find out in this story, starting with the prices:

    Price

    Model

    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Price (with BaaS)

    Rs 21.79 lakh + Rs 3.2 per km to Rs 23.89 lakh + Rs 3.2 per km

    -

    Price (without BaaS) 

    Rs 25.70 lakh to Rs 27.80 lakh

    Rs 18.70 lakh to Rs 31.78 lakh 

    All prices introductory, ex-showroom

    • The Hector Tomahawk PHEV starts at Rs 25.70 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Exclusive trim and goes up to Rs 27.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Essence variant. 

    • The Innova Hycross starts at a lower Rs 18.70 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol engine variant and goes up to Rs 31.78 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top petrol-hybrid variant. 

    • Even though the Hector Tomahawk PHEV is offered with a BaaS (Battery-as-a-service) subscription, which brings the starting price down to Rs 21.79 lakh (ex-showroom) + a battery rental fee, it is still higher priced than the Innova Hycross.  

    • Bookings for the Hector Tomahawk PHEV are open via the authorised dealership network or the brand’s official website. You can check out more details here.

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Difference

    Length

    4745 mm

    4755 mm

    (-10 mm)

    Width

    1850 mm

    1850 mm

    No Difference

    Height

    1770 mm

    1790 mm

    (-20 mm)

    Wheelbase

    2810 mm

    2850 mm

    (-40 mm)

    Boot space*

    192 litres

    NA

    -

    *With all rows up

    • Both SUVs remain identical when it comes to the width.

    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Front
    Toyota Innova Hycross Front

    • Whereas in terms of length, height, and wheelbase, the Innova Hycross is larger than the Hector Tomahawk PHEV.

    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Side
    Toyota Innova Hycross Side

    • Because the width is identical for both hybrids, the space for the 7 people would be good, considering the shoulder room as well.

    Colour Options

    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Pearl White

    Blackish Ageha Glass Flake

    Aurora Silver

    Platinum White Pearl

    Starry Black

    Silver Metallic

    Celadon Blue^

    Avant-garde Bronze Metallic

    Shadow Gold

    Attitude Black Mica

    Turquoise Green^

    Super White

    ^Available with optional dual-tone paint schemes

    • The Hector Tomahawk PHEV is offered in six different colours, which include Pearl White, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, Celadon Blue, Shadow Gold, and Turquoise Green.

    • The Innova Hycross also offers six shades, which are Silver Metallic, Super White, Attitude Black Mica, Avant-garde Bronze Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, and Blackish Ageha Glass Flake.

    • The Hector Tomahawk PHEV even offers an optional dual-tone roof with Celadon Blue and Turquoise Green. 

    Our Pick:

    The Hector Tomahawk PHEV looks unique in the Turquoise Green shade, which uplifts the premiumness of the vehicle. 

    Features

    Feature

    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    LED Projector Headlamps

    LED DRLs

    Front Illuminated Logo

    Chrome-studded grille

    Alloy Wheels

    18-inch Alloys

    18-inch Alloys

    Red Brake Callipers

    ORVMs with LED turn indicators

    Chrome garnish on door handles

    Chrome windowline accents

    Door cladding

    LED Taillamps

    LED Rear fog lamp

    Rear spoiler

    Sequential turn indicators

    Roof rails

    Brown and black colour scheme

    Ambient lighting

    Leatherette Seat Upholstery

    Automatic climate control

    		 ✅ (Single Zone)

    ✅ (Dual Zone)

    Rear AC vents

    60:40 split folding second row seats

    ✅ (8-seater layout)

    Second row seat recline

    Second row sliding

    Panoramic sunroof

    Ventilated front seats

    Powered tailgate

    Drive modes

    Eco, Normal, Sports, Custom

    Eco, Normal, Power

    Power-adjustable driver seat

    ✅ (6-way)

    ✅(8-way)

    Driver seat with memory function and auto-retract

    ✅ (only memory function)

    Rear window sunshade

    Auto headlamps

    		 

    PM 2.5 cabin air filter

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Acoustic and UV-cut windows

    Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    Power-folding and power-adjustable ORVM

    Cruise control

    ✅(adaptive)

    ✅ (Adaptive)

    12V power outlet

    50W wireless phone charger with cooling

    V2L (Vehicle-to-load) and V2V (Vehicle-to-vehicle)

    V2H (Vehicle-to-home)

    6 airbags

    Electronic stability control (ESC)

    Hill hold control (HHC)

    Traction control system (TCS)

    ADAS

    360-degree Camera

    Parking Sensors

    ✅ (Front And Rear)

    ✅(Front And Rear)

    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

    • The Hector Tomahawk PHEV offers a lot of features and safety equipment as compared to the Innova Hycross, such as a front illuminated logo, sequential LED turn indicators, and roof rails. 

    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Front Grille

    • The Hector Tomahawk PHEV offers a massive 15.6-inch infotainment screen as compared to the 10.1-inch unit on the Innova Hycross. Both offer wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with connected car technology.

    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Infotainment Screen
    Toyota Innova Hycross Infotainment Unit

    • The Innova Hycross offers an additional 8-seater layout as well, with a bench seat in the middle, in addition to the 7-seater captain seat layout. 

    Toyota Innova Hycross Captain Seat Layout

    • Both SUVs offer safety features such as 6 airbags, Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), an electronic parking brake, a tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Airbags
    Toyota Innova Hycross 360-degree Camera

    Powertrain

    Model

    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated ‘Atkinson cycle’ petrol

    2-litre petrol-hybrid engine

    2-litre turbo-petrol engine

    Battery Pack

    20.5 kWh

    168 Cell Ni-MH 

    -

    No. of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    -

    Power (Engine + Motor)

    102 PS + 201 PS 

    189 PS (Combined)

    171 PS (Engine)

    Torque (Engine + Motor)

    125 Nm + 237 Nm 

    191 Nm (engine) + 206 Nm (motor)

    204 Nm (Engine)

    Transmission

    DHT

    eDrive

    CVT

    Claimed Range

    1100 km (Combined)/115 km (EV only)

    Up to 1200 km

    -

    DHT- Dedicated Hybrid Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission

    • The Hector Tomahawk PHEV is offered with a single petrol-hybrid powertrain, which includes a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 20.5 kWh battery pack.

    • Meanwhile, the Innova Hycross is offered with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain mated to an automatic transmission.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Gear Lever

    • The Hector Tomahawk PHEV has a 20.5 kWh battery pack, which can be charged via a car charger, or it can even charge itself using the petrol engine as a generator. While the Innova Hycross uses a combination of both to provide efficient power and mileage. 

    • Both hybrids have enough power and torque for highway drives as well as driving around the city. 

    • The Hector Tomahawk PHEV has a claimed range of up to 1100 km (combined) and 115 km for EV-only mode. The Innova Hycross claims up to 1200 km (combined). 

    • Both hybrids offer reassuring range figures and will definitely vanish your range anxiety. 

    Rivals

    The Hector Tomahawk PHEV is the first mass-market plug-in hybrid and has no direct rivals as such. However, it can be an alternative to diesel SUVs like the Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Safari, Jeep Meridian, and even the aforementioned EVs.

    Whereas the Innova Hycross rivals the Mahindra XUV 7XO and the Tata Safari

    CarDekho Says…

    The Hector Tomahawk PHEV, in front of the popular Innova Hycross, looks slightly smaller but much more attractive for sure. The overall features offered with the MG’s hybrid are on a similar level to the Toyota. 

     Toyota Innova Hycross Rear

    Being offered in 7-seater and 5-seater configurations, it provides more flexibility as well, and the Innova is known for its utmost comfort as a people-mover with all 7 adults, as it's an MPV. That being said, the Innova Hycross is already slated for a facelift sometime later this year, which could make things more interesting, but we will have to wait for that. With the hybrid powertrain setup, the Hector offers features such as Vehicle to Load, Vehicle to Vehicle, and Vehicle to Home functionality, which will help you out in tricky situations. 

     Toyota Innova Hycross Rear Quarter

    Overall, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV feels very well priced, being used occasionally as a seven-seater vehicle, and the Innova Hycross would be better for someone who frequently uses all seven seats for people moving. 

    Which one of the two SUVs would you pick? Comment down below!

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

    Write your Comment on MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV

    1 comment
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    H
    harjit singh
    Sep 2, 2026, 10:44:13 PM

    Plug in hybrid is better

      Reply
      Write a Reply

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