Check Out The Interior Of The Mahindra XEV 9S In 18 Real-life Images

While the looks of the XEV 9S’ cabin might be similar to the XEV 9e, bits like space and practicality are far better

The Mahindra XEV 9S is finally here, and it brings the same premium creature comforts and safety technology as the XEV 9e, but with more seats and powertrain choices.

But if you’re curious as to what the cabin of the XEV 9S has to offer, then read on as we take a detailed look at exactly through these 18 images.

Mahindra XEV 9S Dashboard

The design of the dashboard is exactly identical to the XEV 9e. There’s not much going on in terms of design as the three-screen setup takes up the entire width of the dashboard, flanked by rectangular-shaped AC vents. The central blower unit sits below the screen in the middle, and you won’t be able to find the climate control panel because there isn’t one.

For that, you will have to access the screen. What you do get are touch-sensitive buttons in the centre for your 360-degree camera, auto park assist, and emergency lights. Moving on to the driver's side, the XEV 9S gets the same two-spoke steering wheel with the illuminated Mahindra logo. It feels premium to look and touch, but the buttons aren’t exactly the most intuitive to use.

In contrast, the buttons towards the right side of the steering wheel, which include traction control, hill descent control, parking sensors and tailgate unlock, are pretty intuitive. The switch for the headlight lever sits towards the right side of these buttons.

In terms of quality, you get soft-touch leatherette on the middle trim, but the plastics above and below it are a little scratchy. There’s also extensive use of Piano Black elements, which will be hard to maintain.

Mahindra XEV 9S Screens

Following the footsteps of the XEV 9e, the 9S also packs a triple-screen setup. The 12.3-inch digital driver’s display offers nice animations and crisp graphics. Scrolling through the different settings and menus is also fairly simple with the help of steering-mounted controls.

The 12.3-inch touchscreen in the centre supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It has great response times, bright resolution, and is fairly easy to navigate once you get the hang of it.

The party trick, though, is the 12.3-inch display for the passenger. Consider it to be a smartphone that happens to be attached to the car’s dashboard, because you can literally do everything through it - download apps, attend meetings, order food, watch shows and even play games!

Mahindra XEV 9S Front Seats

The front seats of the XEV 9S are the same as the 9e - comfortable and accommodating. They get a generous amount of padding and well-defined side supports. Adjustment is 6-way powered for both front seats, and the controls for them are on the door pads. The driver’s seat also gets a manual lumbar adjustment, along with memory and welcome retract function.

A front central armrest is offered as standard.

Mahindra XEV 9S Rear Seats

Just like the front row, the experience of the XEV 9S’ second row is good. There are no issues in terms of space, and thanks to the born-EV platform (INGLO), the underthigh support has not been compromised either.

In fact, the second row gets slide and recline functionality, so you can either liberate more space for the third row passengers (if required), or push the seats all the way back and lounge in comfort.

The cabin is wide enough to accommodate three passengers, but only the side passengers get adjustable headrests; the middle one is fixed. In case you plan to use it as a chauffeur-driven car, you’ll be happy to know that it gets a central armrest, rear sunshades and rear AC vents.

It even gets rear seat ventilation to keep your back and base cooled on those really hot summer days. And if you don't want to stop watching the new show that you’ve been binging because your parents don’t understand consent, you can mount your tablet/phone behind the front seats. Yes, there’s a charging port right underneath it, so it won’t shut off in the middle of any sequence either.

Additionally, you also get control of the front passenger seat (boss mode), so you can push and recline the seat forward if you want more space. The overall sense of space is also appreciable with large windows, and you can improve that even further by retracting the shade on the openable panoramic sunroof.

Small Details: The 9S offers better headroom than the 9e, thanks to a more conventional SUV shape.

Unlike the XUV700, there is no 6-seater (captain seats) option available in the 9S.

Mahindra XEV 9S Third Row

Accessing the third row of the XEV 9S is fairly simple with the one-touch tumble seats that give you a big enough access to get inside. You can seat two passengers here in relative comfort, as long as they are of below average height. Ideally, this row is only comfortable for children or pets in the family.

Despite the limited room, you do get large windows offering a good sense of space, and features like AC vents with blower control, a 12V socket and two cupholders.

Mahindra XEV 9S Features And Safety

Just like the BE 6 and XEV 9e, the feature suite is a strong point for the XEV 9S. Some of the highlights, apart from the already mentioned features, include augmented reality head-up display, multi-colour ambient lighting, in-car camera, 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, dual-zone climate control, front and rear seat ventilation, and a 540-degree camera.

Of course, the basics are covered with equipment like keyless entry, push button start/stop, auto dimming IRVM, auto headlights, rain sensing wipers and auto ORVMs.

In terms of safety features, the XEV 9S comes packing 7 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX mounts, front and rear parking sensors, hill-hold assist, rear defogger and Level-2 autonomous assistance driving features (ADAS) like blind view monitor, high beam assist, auto emergency braking, traffic sign recognition and adaptive cruise control

Did you know? Park assist feature doesn’t require any markings – just a big enough space for the car to slot into.

Mahindra XEV 9S Powertrain Options

Specifications Mahindra XEV 9S Battery Pack 59 kWh 70kWh 79 kWh Power 231 PS 245 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm Claimed range (MIDC Part 1+2) 521 km 600 km 679 km Expected real-world range 400 km 450 km 500-550 km

Mahindra has introduced a new 70kWh battery pack option alongside the existing 59kWh and 79kWh battery packs that are available in the XEV 9e and BE 6.

Mahindra XEV 9S Price And Rivals

With six variants to choose from, Mahindra has priced the XEV 9S from Rs 19.95 lakh to Rs 29.45 lakh (ex-showroom). It has no immediate rivals, but it will rival the upcoming Tata Safari EV. It can also be considered as an alternative to the BYD eMAX 7, Kia Carens Clavis EV and Tata Harrier EV.

While this story focused mainly on the interior of the XEV 9S, we've also done a thorough look at its entire package, including exterior details.