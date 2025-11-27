Mahindra XEV 9S: Colour Options And What They Are Called

Confused about which colour to get your XEV 9S in? Take a look at how each shade looks in real life

Mahindra has finally launched the XEV 9S as its newest 7-seater electric SUV between Rs 19.95 lakh and Rs 29.45 lakh (ex-showroom). With its tall stance, wide proportions, and sharp body lines, the XEV 9S already looks commanding. However, each colour changes its character noticeably, shifting the SUV's presence from elegant and understated to bold and attention-grabbing.

While we have also compiled a 19 image gallery, here's how the XEV 9S looks in every colour offered:

Everest White: Clean, Bright, And Premium

The Everest White shade shows off a clean and well-defined XEV 9S. The light hue makes the SUV's sculpted bodywork, pronounced shoulder lines, and angular lighting elements clearly stand out. It lends the car a polished and premium stance while making it look slightly larger and more imposing on the road.

Desert Myst: Soft And Sophisticated

The unique Desert Myst colour is one for the classy and mature tastes. It ranges between beige and silver tones, giving the XEV 9S an understated elegance that makes sure its presence is felt without demanding it.

Stealth Black: Bold And Dominant

The XEV 9S in the Stealth Black shade comes across as a lot more aggressive. This colour brings out the muscular stance and broad proportions of this SUV, lending it a serious and dominant look, especially in the dark or low-light conditions.

Midnight Black: Darker And More Refined

You also have Mahindra’s signature Midnight Black shade with the XEV 9S, which carries a slightly softer tone compared to Stealth Black. It adds a veneer of sophistication, giving the SUV more of a premium, executive character rather than one that is outright sporty. Interestingly, you would notice that the shade alternates between a dark blue hue and a black shade, depending on the lighting conditions.

Ruby Velvet: Rich And Expressive

Ruby Velvet is where the XEV 9S allows some personality to shine through. This deep red shade adds a touch of opulence and flair, but doesn't scream too loud. It gives the SUV a more stylish appeal, particularly under natural sunlight.

Nebula Blue: Modern And Distinctive

Next up, is the Nebula Blue shade which offers a distinct and unique look to the XEV 9S. While still being not over-the-top, it gives the e-SUV an air of exclusivity amongst the mundane colour palette than usually dominates our roads.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Features And Safety

The Mahindra XEV 9S has been adorned with a potent combination of comfort, convenience, and technology making it suitable for family use. The cabin boasts a triple-screen layout, premium upholstery, ventilated front and rear seats, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless charging, along with connected-car technology.

In terms of safety, the SUV features 7 airbags, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS features, including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and auto emergency braking.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Powertrain Options

In addition to looking good, the Mahindra XEV 9S has some serious substance in the form of a versatile electric powertrain lineup. The SUV offers a choice of three batteries: 59 kWh, 70 kWh, and 79 kWh.

Battery Size 59 kWh 70 kWh 79 kWh Drivetrain RWD RWD RWD Claimed Range(MIDC Part 1+Part 2) 521 km 600 km 679 km Power (PS) 231 PS 245 PS 286 PS Torque (Nm) 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm

Mahindra XEV 9S: Price And Rivals

Mahindra has priced the XEV 9S between Rs 19.95 lakh and Rs 29.45 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant and battery chosen. Bookings for the electric SUV open on January 14, 2026. Here is a detailed variant-wise pricelist:

Variants Prices (ex-showroom) Pack One Above (59 kWh) Rs 19.95 lakh Pack One Above (79 kWh) Rs 21.95 lakh Pack Two Above (70 kWh) Rs 24.45 lakh Pack Two Above (79 kWh) Rs 25.45 lakh Pack Three (79 kWh) Rs 27.35 lakh Pack Three Above (79 kWh) Rs 29.45 lakh

For the Indian market, the XEV 9S has no direct rivals; however, it could be considered as an alternative to other premium electric SUVs like the Tata Harrier EV and the BYD Atto 3. Being a 7-seater EV, it could also give competition to the BYD eMAX 7 and the Kia Carens Clavis EV in the mass market segment.