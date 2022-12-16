Published On Dec 16, 2022 03:31 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio N

While sales of petrol variants remained under 1,000-unit mark in September and October 2022, they leapfrogged to over 4,000 units in the last month of the said period

It is well documented that diesel variants of Mahindra SUVs are usually in higher demand than their petrol counterparts, there are some months when the balance shifts in favour of the latter. In November 2022, Mahindra witnessed a spike in sales of the new Scorpio N’s petrol variants, bucking the trend of previous months.

The details of the petrol and diesel split of the Scorpio’s monthly sales over the last few months are now available to us, and here are the figures:

Powertrain 2021 2022 Sept Oct Nov Sept Oct Nov Petrol 0 0 0 498 513 4,181 Diesel 2,588 3,304 3,370 9,038 6,925 2,274

Do note that these figures are also likely to include the sales numbers of the diesel-only Scorpio Classic, which has been available to buyers since August 2022.

Up until the launch of the new Scorpio N, Mahindra offered the Scorpio with only a diesel engine as indicated by the fuel-wise sales split for 2021. Demand for the petrol-powered Scorpio N seemed to hover around the 500-unit mark in September and October 2022, while diesel numbers ranged between approximately 7,000 and 9,000 units. That’s over 90 percent of the SUV’s monthly sales coming from the diesel variants.

In November, the sales of the petrol-variants crossed the 4,000-unit mark, while diesel figures dropped below 2,500. While the petrol option for the Mahindra SUV did manage to outsell the diesel option that month, its tally was still lower than that of the usual diesel variant sales in the last few months. The month’s sales split was only a 64.78 percent majority for the petrol variants, not as dominant as the usual sales for the diesel variants.

Waiting Times For Both Models

Given the popularity that both the Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N have been enjoying since a few months, you should expect an average wait time of around three months if you live in metropolitan cities in India. That said, the Scorpio Classic’s maximum waiting time is of up to five months in Faridabad, while that for the Scorpio N is of over a year in Indore.

Variants And Pricing

Mahindra currently retails the Scorpio Classic in two trims – S and S11 – priced between Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh. The Scorpio N is sold in four broad trims: Z2, Z4, Z6 and Z8, priced from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh. Both can be considered as rugged alternatives to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Tata Harrier, and MG Astor. The Scorpio N even offers the choice of 4WD with select diesel-manual trims.

