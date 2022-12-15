Mahindra XUV700 Vs Scorpio N: Crash Test Rating Comparison

Modified On Dec 15, 2022 10:55 AM By Ansh for Mahindra XUV700

Both Mahindra SUVs have secured five-star overall ratings, but their exact scores differ. Let’s see which one performed better

Mahindra XUV700 was tested in 2021 with the old Global NCAP protocols.

It got a five-star safety rating for adult protection and a four stars for child protection.

The Scorpio N was tested recently as per the updated protocols.

It scored five- and three-star safety ratings for adult and child protection, respectively.

Modern Mahindra SUVs have set high standards, especially with regard to safety, as proven by their high scores in the Global NCAP crash tests. The marque’s newest offering, the Scorpio N, recently scored a five-star rating from the updated testing protocols. But, does that make it as safe as, or safer than, the XUV700 which also scored a five-star safety rating in the previous Global NCAP protocols? Let’s compare their results in detail and find out.

New & Old Testing Protocols

Formerly, GNCAP based its rating on just the frontal offset crash test. As per the new protocols, it also subjects cars to side impact crash tests, pedestrian protection tests and checks for modern safety features like electronic stability control (ESC) and autonomous emergency braking (AEB).

While the XUV700 was tested before GNCAP updated its testing norms, the Mahindra SUV was still subjected to a side-impact crash test, as well as tested for its pedestrian protection and ESC performance. Therefore, comparing the results of both models is more fair than some might think.

Safety Equipment

XUV700

The one-above-base AX3 variant of the XUV700 that was tested comes with dual front airbags, ABS, seat belts with pretensioners and ISOFIX anchors for the child seat. That’s the same safety kit as the base-spec MX trim. More safety features including ESC and ADAS functionalities are offered on the top-spec trims.

Scorpio N

The base-spec variant of the Scorpio N that was tested has dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold and descent control, and ISOFIX anchors as part of its safety kit.

Overall Scores

Both SUVs got a five-star safety rating for adult occupant protection under different protocols. For child occupant protection, the XUV700 scored four stars and the Scorpio N got three.

Adult Occupant Protection

XUV700

The XUV700 scored 16.03 points out of 17 for adult occupant protection.

Both the driver and front passenger had ‘good’ protection for the head, neck and the chest regions.

The driver’s and passenger’s thighs and knees got ‘good’ protection as well.

Both the driver’s and passenger’s tibias received ‘good’ to ‘adequate’ protection.

Scorpio N

The Scorpio N got 29.25 points out of 34 in adult occupant protection.

In the frontal impact test, the head and neck of the driver and passenger got ‘good’ protection. Thighs and knees of both also had good protection.

The driver’s and passenger’s chest got ‘marginal’ protection.

Passenger’s left tibia got ‘adequate’ and the right one got ‘marginal’ protection

In the side impact test, the driver’s head, neck, abdomen and pelvis recevied ‘good’ protection.

The side pole impact crash test showed ‘good’ protection on the driver’s head, neck and pelvis while the chest showed ‘weak’ protection.

Child Protection

XUV700

In the child occupant protection assessment, child seats for 1.5-year-old and three-year-old babies were mounted facing rearward using the ISOFIX anchors and a support leg. For the infant, the head and chest region had ‘good’ protection and the protection was ‘fair’ for the toddler. The XUV700 received a four-star safety rating with a score of 41.66 points out of 49. It lacks a three-point seatbelt for the rear middle seat but was not docked many points for this omission.

Scorpio N

In the frontal impact test, both child seats for the three-year-old and the 1.5-year-old were placed facing rearward with a support leg and offered full protection to the head. In the side impact test, the child restraint system (CRS) was able to offer full protection in both cases. It also offers the possibility to disconnect the front passenger’s airbag if the rear-facing CRS needs to be installed in that position. As per the new protocols, the Mahindra SUV only got a three-star child protection rating as it was docked more points for not offering three-point seatbelts for all positions.

Bodyshell Integrity

The body shell integrity of the XUV700 was rated to be stable after being crash-tested at 64kmph. The Scorpio N, a body-on-frame vehicle, got a stable-rated bodyshell too. Both were said to be capable of withstanding further loads.

Conclusion

The Scorpio N was tested more vigorously and still managed to get a five-star safety rating under Global NCAP’s updated protocols, a first for a body-on-frame SUV in India. However, the XUV700 does offer more safety features on its higher trims including ADAS.

Both SUVs offer a secure package with stable structural integrities but both can improve and be safer still. The XUV700 could be equipped with ESC as standard, like the Scorpio N, while both can benefit from three-point seatbelts for all seating positions.

