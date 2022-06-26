Modified On Jun 27, 2022 10:55 AM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio N

So far, we have details about its variants, engine specifications, dimensions, and most of the features

The Mahindra Scorpio N is all set to be launched at 5:30 PM, today. The Scorpio nameplate completed 20 years of existence in India in June 2022. Now, the new generation model of the SUV is here, which is bigger, premium and more powerful than ever.

While bookings will commence today, the SUV’s customer deliveries are set to begin around a couple of weeks’ time. We are also expecting to get some clarity on the Scorpio Classic's launch today. We'll be driving the new Scorpio soon, so stay tuned for our reviews.

So, here are all the details that we know so far:

Scorpio N Variants

The SUV will be offered in five grades: Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. The Z8 and Z8L variants can be had with the choice of six and seven seater configurations. The base-spec Z2 seven seater variant will not be available with the optional automatic gearbox. The automatic and 4WD option can be had right from the second-to-base Z4 variant.

Scorpio N Looks

In comparison to the outgoing Scorpio, the new version gets a complete overhaul. The butch old-school styling is evidently seen here, maintaining its tall-boy silhouette. Exterior highlights include the C-shaped LED DRLs, LED projector headlamps, a stepped-up roofline, and tall tail lights.

Scorpio N Engines

Mahindra Scorpio N Diesel Low Variants Diesel High Variants Turbo Petrol Engine 2.2-litre diesel 2.2-litre diesel 2-litre turbo-petrol Power 132PS 175PS 200PS Torque 300Nm 370Nm/400Nm 370Nm/ 380Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD RWD/4WD RWD

The Scorpio N will be offered with 2.2-litre and 2-litre turbo-petrol engines. The base-spec variants will get the 132PS diesel engine, while the top-end will get the 175PS engine with an optional 4WD. There won’t be a petrol variant with the 4WD option. Both the engines will get 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

Scorpio N Off-road Specs

The 4WD variants of the SUV will carry the ‘4XPLOR’ suffix. The Scorpio N’s off-roading capabilities will be aided by features such as shift-on-fly, low and high-range gearbox with four pre-set traction modes for different terrains, rear mechanical locking differential, front brake locking differential, hill descent control, and off-road statistics on infotainment.

Scorpio N Dimensions

Dimensions Scorpio N Scorpio Classic Length 4662mm 4456mm Width 1917mm 1820mm Height 1870mm 1995mm Wheelbase 2750mm 2680mm

The Scorpio N will be 4,662mm long, making it almost as lengthy as the XUV700. In terms of width and height, it’s bigger than the XUV as well as the Safari.

Scorpio N Interior And Features

The Scorpio N follows a dual-tone black and brown interior theme for the cabin. The climate control unit and switches, look identical to the Thar. The SUV will also get dual tone leatherette seats, which are expected to be exclusive to the top-end variants.

In terms of features, here’s a list of what all has been confirmed

LED projector headlamps

Dual-tone alloys

LED DRLs

LED Tail lights

Electric sunroof

8-inch touchscreen infotainment

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car technology with built-in Alexa support

12-speaker Sony sound system

Roof-mounted speakers

Dual-zone climate control

Cruise control

Wireless charging

Powered driver’s seat

Scorpio N Safety

Just like the XUV700, we’re expecting a good crash test safety rating for the Scorpio. Here are the safety features that it will get:

Up to six airbags

A 360-degree camera

Hill hold/descent control

Electronic stability control

Scorpio Classic

The outgoing version of the SUV will be retained, but will be sold as the ‘Scorpio Classic’. It will further get some minor cosmetic upgrades, including tweaked bumpers, a new grille, dual-tone alloys, and possibly, some new colours. The Classic will be available only in two variants: base S3+ and top-end S11. The Thar and Scorpio N’s 130PS 2.2-litre diesel engine will be available here.

Scorpio N Expected Price and Rivals

Mahindra is expected to retail the new generation Scorpio from around Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be an alternative to the likes of Tata Harrier, Safari, Hyundai Creta/Alcazar, and an affordable alternative to the Toyota Fortuner.

