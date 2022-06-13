Published On Jun 13, 2022 12:33 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio N

The new generation Mahindra Scorpio will go on sale on June 27

Mahindra Scorpio N will be bigger than its predecessor.

Size similar to the XUV700 and slightly bigger than the Tata Safari.

To get plentiful new age features including electric sunroof, cruise control, wireless charging, 360-degree view camera.

4WD variants to get shift-on-fly low- and high-range modes.

The Scorpio N will get 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine choices, XUV700’s transmissions.

A part of the owners’ manual of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N has been leaked and through it the dimensions, some features and engine specifications of the new generation SUV, which is going on sale on June 27, have come to light.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio N Dimensions

Dimensions Scorpio N Scorpio Classic XUV700 Safari Fortuner Length 4662mm 4456mm 4695mm 4661mm 4795mm Width 1917mm 1820mm 1890mm 1894mm 1855mm Height 1870mm 1995mm 1755mm 1786mm 1835mm Wheelbase 2750mm 2680mm 2750mm 2741mm 2745mm

The new Scorpio N is much bigger than its predecessor, which will be called the Scorpio Classic hereon. The new SUV is 33mm shorter than the XUV700 length-wise, but is wider and taller. Tata’s Safari is also slightly smaller than the new Scorpio.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio N Features

The leaked document confirms the presence of many features such as:

Cruise control

Steering-mounted audio controls

SOS calling

Wireless charging

Front-row USB charger, second-row USB Type-C charger, third-row 12V socket

Regular Day/Night IRVM

360-view camera

Automatic engine start-stop

Down hill assist

Traction control switch

Drive modes

Front and rear parking sensors

Dual zone climate control with rear blower speed control

Alexa voice command

Tyre Fill Assist (notifies you when the tyre pressure reaches the limit)

4WD modes

Electric sunroof

Semi-digital instrument cluster

Going by all the earlier information and spy shots, we also know that the new Scorpio will get an 8-inch touchscreen, Mahindra’s Adrenox infotainment system, Sony sound system with 12 speakers (some of which are roof-mounted), multiple airbags and LED lighting.

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N will share its 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines with the Thar and XUV700, but with different power figures. The Scorpio N’s turbo-petrol unit will deliver 170PS, while the diesel will be offered in two states of tune: 130PS for the lower variants and 160PS for the higher ones. Transmission options will include 6-speed manual and automatic. A 4WD drivetrain will be optional with both engines.

Mahindra is expected to retail the Scorpio N from Rs 12 lakh, onward. It will be an alternative to a wide range of SUVs including the Tata Harrier, Safari, Hyundai Creta/Alcazar, and also an affordable alternative to the Toyota Fortuner.

