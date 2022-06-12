5 Similarities Between The Mahindra Scorpio N And The Thar

Published On Jun 12, 2022 11:00 AM By Sonny for Mahindra Scorpio N

The latest SUV has some surprising commonalities with the far less practical off-roading machine

The most highly anticipated model from Mahindra this year has been the Scorpio N. It is a long-overdue update with premium features, modern tech and evolved styling. While the official unveil is due later this month, Mahindra has already revealed various details about its new SUV. We’ve compared the Scorpio N to the XUV700 and now we’re looking into its similarities with the three-door Thar SUV:

They get the same engines

Mahindra will be offering the same engines in the upcoming Scorpio N as the Thar. These would be the 2-litre turbo-petrol and the 2-litre diesel. However, the engines in the Scorpio N will be in a different state of tune. The turbo-petrol unit will have an output of 170PS while the diesel will be available in two tunes - 130PS and 160PS (for the higher variants).

Meanwhile, the same engines in the Thar are rated at 130PS for the diesel and 150PS for the petrol option.

Choice of 4WD with both petrol and diesel engines

When Mahindra introduced the second-gen Thar with the choice of both petrol and diesel engines for a 4WD drivetrain, it proved to be a game-changer. Now it will be extending that choice with the new Scorpio N as well. Most recently, it spied testing on an off-roading course and showcasing its capabilities.

Both based on a ladder-frame chassis

Most new SUVs in the market are built upon a monocoque chassis but the Scorpio N and Thar have stuck with a ladder-frame chassis. It is a key structural aspect for rugged SUVs that are capable of traversing challenging terrains with serious articulation.

Off-road stats on the infotainment system

The top-spec Mahindra Thar is equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. One of the features of this display is the Adventure Statistics System that is pretty handy while off-roading. It shows the roll and pitch of the Thar, its degree of incline, a compass, the direction of the front wheels and the drivetrain setting. It’s customisable as well to only showcase the information you’d like to see.

The 4WD variants of the Scorpio N should offer the same Adventure Statistics feature on its central 8-inch display.

Mechanically-locking rear differential (MLD)

There are many components behind a capable off-roader. One of them is the drivetrain’s ability to lock the differentials to deal with situations with limited traction. The Thar gets an auto mechanically-locking rear differential which should get carried over the 4WD variants of the Scorpio N as well. This system senses when either of the rear wheels is spinning without any traction, like when it is in the air during tricky articulation, and automatically engages MLD to ensure power is also sent to the wheel that has traction.

Here's a quick video showing this feature at work:

In the Thar, when there is similar lack of traction for one of the front wheels, the system applies the brakes for the free-spinning wheel to avoid wastage of power.They call it brake locking differential. This should also be offered with the 4WD Scorpio N.

Mahindra will be revealing more details about the Scorpio N ahead of its official launch on June 27, so stay tuned to CarDekho for the latest updates.

