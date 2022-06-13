Modified On Jun 13, 2022 05:34 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio N

It will be offered with an optional shift-on-fly 4WD, featuring four drive modes as well

4WD variants to be called Scorpio N 4Xplor.

To get Shift-on-fly 4WD system with low and high-range gearbox and four drive modes.

To get 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines with an optional 4WD.

Features include electric sunroof, cruise control, wireless charging, 360-degree view camera.

Prices expected to start from Rs 12 lakh.

In another Scorpio N exclusive, we have learnt that its 4WD variants will be called with the suffix ‘4Xplor’. The new gen’s exterior styling has already been revealed ahead of its launch on June 27. It will be available with a shift-on-fly, low and high-range gearbox with four pre-set traction modes for different terrains, likely to be called rock, sand, mud, and snow.

The Scorpio N will be offered with 170PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and 130PS/160PS 2.2-litre diesel engines, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. It will get a rear-wheel drivetrain as standard, while you can also opt for four-wheel drive with both engines. Its off-roading experience will further be aided by rear mechanical locking differentials, brake locking differential, hill descent control, and off-road statistics on infotainment.

The Mahindra Scorpio N will feature an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech with built-in Alexa support, Sony sound system with 12-speakers, dual-zone climate control, electric sunroof, multiple airbags, and a 360-degree camera. You will be able to choose between six and seven-seater configurations. Its dimensions have been leaked, suggesting that it will be bigger than its predecessor.

Mahindra is expected to price the Scorpio N from Rs 12 lakh onward. It will be an alternative to the Tata Harrier, Safari, Hyundai Creta/Alcazar, and an affordable alternative to the Toyota Fortuner.

