Published On Sep 22, 2021 11:31 AM By Tarun for Mahindra Bolero Neo

It’s now priced from Rs 8.77 lakh to Rs 10.99 lakh

  • The Bolero Neo has received a price hike of up to Rs 30,000. 

  • The Neo is basically the facelifted TUV300, with new features, design tweaks, and an updated engine. 

  • Powered by a 100PS 1.5-litre diesel engine, paired with a 5-speed manual and RWD (rear-wheel-drive). 

Within only a month since its launch, the Mahindra Bolero Neo has become costlier by up to Rs 30,000. The SUV is now priced from Rs 8.77 lakh - Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). 

Here are the latest variant-wise prices: 

Variant

New Price

Old Price

Difference

N4

Rs 8.77 lakh

Rs 8.48 lakh

Rs 29,000

N8

Rs 9.78 lakh

Rs 9.48 lakh

Rs 30,000

N10

Rs 10.30 lakh

Rs 10 lakh

Rs 30,000

N10 (O)

Rs 10.99 lakh

Rs 10.69 lakh

Rs 30,000

The base-spec N4 has become dearer by Rs 29,000, while the other variants by Rs 30,000. FYI, the Bolero Neo is essentially the facelifted TUV300, and it packs new features, cosmetic upgrades (both inside and outside), and an updated engine. 

The SUV features a 7-inch touchscreen (without Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), steering-mounted audio controls, cruise control, rear wiper and defogger, and Mahindra’s Blue Sense app. Passenger safety is covered by dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX mounting points on the rear seats. 

The Bolero Neo gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine (generating 100PS and 260Nm), paired with a 5-speed manual. It gets rear-wheel-drive (RWD) as standard with a mechanical locking rear differential, the latter exclusive to the top-spec N10 (O). 

At its price point, the Bolero Neo rivals sub-compact SUVs like the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Hyundai Venue

