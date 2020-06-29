  • Login / Register
Jeep Compass Diesel AT vs Compass Trailhawk Mileage Comparison

Published On Jun 29, 2020 07:59 AM By Rohit for Jeep Compass

While the diesel variants and the Trailhawk edition share the same engine, which variant returns a better mileage in the real world?

Jeep Compass and Compass Trailhawk

The Jeep Compass was launched in India in 2017 while its top-spec Trailhawk edition came 2 years later. Jeep offers the Compass with both petrol and diesel engines while the Trailhawk edition gets only a diesel motor with a 9-speed AT option. Jeep offers this combo only in two variants of the Compass: Longitude and Limited Plus. The engine in question is a BS6 2.0-litre diesel that develops 173PS/350Nm in the above mentioned diesel variants of the Compass whereas it makes 170PS/350Nm in the Trailhawk. Jeep offers these variants with a 4WD system. Let’s see how their specs compare along with their claimed and actual fuel efficiency figures:

Jeep Compass Diesel AT

Jeep Compass Trailhawk

Engine

2.0-litre diesel

2.0-litre diesel

Power

173PS

170PS

Torque

350Nm

350Nm

Transmission

9-speed AT

9-speed AT

Claimed fuel efficiency

15.3kmpl

14.9kmpl

Tested fuel efficiency (city)

11.21kmpl

11.74kmpl

Tested fuel efficiency (highway)

16.81kmpl

17.58kmpl

Jeep Compass Trailhawk

While the diesel variants of the Compass couldn’t match the claimed mileage figure in the city, they exceeded it by 1.51kmpl out on the highway. Similarly, the Trailhawk edition fell short by over 3kmpl in the city, but surpassed it by 2.68kmpl when driven on the highway.

Jeep Compass 9-speed automatic gearbox

Let’s have a look at how they fared in mixed driving conditions:

Jeep Compass

City:Highway (50:50)

City:Highway (25:75)

City:Highway (75:25)

Diesel AT

13.45kmpl

14.94kmpl

12.22kmpl

Trailhawk

14.07kmpl

15.63kmpl

12.80kmpl

Across all average usage scenarios, the Trailhawk edition of the Compass is more fuel-efficient than the diesel automatic variants of the SUV.

Jeep Compass diesel-auto

Do note that these figures may vary depending on the road, driving, climate conditions, and the car’s health. If you own a diesel variant of the Compass or the Trailhawk edition, don’t forget to drop in your findings in the comments below.

Rohit

