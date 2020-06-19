FCA Launches Pre-owned Vehicle Venture In India

Published On Jun 19, 2020 07:59 AM By Rohit for Jeep Compass

It is currently only offering a pre-owned Jeep Compass

It was run on a pilot basis in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad in 2019.

Currently operational at 42 FCA dealerships and set to be expanded to 65 by August.

Pre-owned Jeep Compass to undergo a 125-point inspection.

Offered with a 3-year/60,000km warranty package and 24x7 roadside assistance.

FCA India has announced the introduction of its pre-owned vehicle business, ‘Selected for You’. It was first run on a pilot basis in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad in 2019 and is now operational at 42 FCA dealerships across India. It will be expanded to 65 by August this year.

This initiative allows customers to trade in any old car for a new or a pre-owned Jeep Compass . Jeep has even set up a dedicated website to select a model based on its variants, fuel type, transmission, and kilometres driven.

Commenting on the initiative, Partha Datta, President and Managing Director, FCA India said, “The Jeep Compass enjoys exceptional residual value in the Indian automobile market and that is a great opportunity for our customers. Selected for You, being cultivated as a shop-in-shop business model, assures trust, confidence and peace of mind to customers. A certified pre-owned Jeep Compass under Selected for You, promises high-quality, certified standards and will be as reliable as our straight from the factory model. We are entering the pre-owned vehicle business also because we are gearing up to launch all-new Jeep models in India and Jeep customers will have the opportunity to upgrade.”

Every pre-owned Jeep Compass will undergo a 125-point inspection including the verification of past ownership and service records. It will then be offered with a 3-year/60,000km warranty package along with 24x7 roadside assistance.

In other news, Jeep is expected to launch a mid-refreshed model of the Compass next year along with a bigger 7-seater SUV.

