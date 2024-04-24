Published On Apr 24, 2024 08:00 AM By CarDekho for Jeep Wrangler 2024

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler will sport redesigned looks and few new added features but will likely retain the same petrol powertrain.

Exterior changes include a redesigned, blacked-out grille

Will get a larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless connectivity

Will be powered by the same 2-litre turbo petrol engine as before

Expect pricing to start north of Rs 65 lakh (ex-showroom)

Jeep India is all set to bring in the updated Wrangler to India tomorrow, which had made its debut internationally last year. This updated version of the legendary 4x4 SUV, sports a redesigned fascia and some extra features. In this article, we delve down to know what all can be expected at the launch scheduled for tomorrow.

Exterior

The new Wrangler has a redesigned seven-slat black grille, but it's sleeker now. Internationally, you get many variants to choose from, but here in India it is expected to be launched in two variants only: the Wrangler Unlimited and the Rubicon. Out of the various roof types offered in the international markets, we reckon it will be launched in just the hard-top and soft-top versions.

Interior

Inside the updated Wrangler, the dashboard has been slightly tweaked to fit a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The air vents for the AC have now been placed below the infotainment screen. This SUV will have added features like a wireless phone charger, 12-way powered front seats, and a digital drivers display. Additionally, Jeep’s ‘U Connect’ will further expand its connected car tech features.

Engine

The new Wrangler in India will be offered with the same powertrain configuration as before: a 2-litre turbo-petrol producing 270 PS and 400 Nm. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and Jeep's full-time 4WD system. Furthermore, multiple driving modes and locking differentials will remain standard as before, complimenting its off-road prowess. We won't be getting other global options like the hybrid and full EV here in India, at least for now.

Price and Competition

Currently, the Wrangler retails in India in two trims – Unlimited and Rubicon – prices for which start at Rs 62.65 lakh and Rs 66.65 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

While it will be manufactured in India, it will likely be exported as well.

Upon its launch, with the feature additions mentioned, the facelifted Wrangler will command a slight increment in price over the current-generation model. It'll still compete with the likes of the Land Rover Defender.

