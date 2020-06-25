Jeep Compass Facelift Spied In India For The First Time

Modified On Jun 25, 2020 02:50 PM By Sonny for Jeep Compass

Updated looks and added features on the cards for the nameplate’s first major update

The Compass facelift is likely to get a revised front fascia with LED headlamps and taillights.

It will also get updated interiors with FCA’s latest Uconnect 5 infotainment system

It could even get a 12.3-inch touchscreen.

Expect ventilated front seats, a digital instrument cluster and a new premium sound system.

The Compass facelift is also expected to get a new 1.3-litre turbo-petrol while retaining the 2.0-litre diesel.

Jeep is expected to launch the new Compass in India in the first half of 2021.

The Jeep Compass is due a mid-life refresh. It made its global debut in 2016 and arrived in India in 2017. It received a few updates since then in terms of technology and new variants but the SUV is due a comprehensive facelift, which we have spied testing in India for the first time.

The test mule was entirely covered in camouflage and spied travelling with an entourage of the current version of the Compass. It will likely get updated headlamps with LED lighting, taillamps and bumpers. The biggest visual change is expected to be the Compass’ front fascia and expectedly, it will retain the Jeep brand’s 7-slat grille design.

More significant changes for the facelifted Compass will likely take place inside the cabin which we sadly have not been able to get a peek at. One of the expected changes is the introduction of Jeep’s latest infotainment system that will get a new 12.3-inch touchscreen display running Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ (FCA) latest Uconnect 5 system. The Compass may feature an updated dashboard layout to house the larger unit along with the other control panels which are expected to be updated as well. Other feature additions may include a head-up display, ventilated front seats and maybe a larger display in the instrument cluster as well.

In terms of powertrains, the India-spec Compass facelift is expected to retain the 2.0-litre diesel option that currently makes 170PS and 350Nm along with a choice of a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic. It is also the engine option for the 4x4 variants of the Compass. However, the 163PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine may get replaced by the brand’s new 150PS 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine that features in the 2020 Compass for European markets, which was just a model year update. The new petrol engine also gets the choice of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed dual-clutch auto.

Jeep is expected to launch the Compass facelift in India in the first half of 2021. It will likely attract a premium over the current model which is priced between Rs 16.49 lakh and Rs 24.99 lakh not including the hardcore off-roading Trailhawk version which starts at Rs 26.8 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi prices). The facelifted Compass SUV will continue to rival the likes of the Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Karoq and the upcoming new-gen Mahindra XUV500 and Citroen C5 Aircross.

