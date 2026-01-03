All
    Important Car News This Week: Tata, Kia And Hyundai SUVs Make Headlines

    Published On Jan 03, 2026 08:01 AM By CarDekho

    This week has witnessed a new launch, spyshots and a variant update among the slump

    Weekly Wrap Up

    A very Happy New Year to our readers as we stepped into 2026 over the last week. Needless to say, the Indian automotive sphere was also in a holiday mood as we saw only a few updates this week. Tata’s upcoming SUV was spotted in near-production form, Kia rolled out the updated 2026 Seltos, and Hyundai expanded the Venue lineup with a new, more accessible variant. Here is a quick roundup of everything.

    2026 Kia Seltos Launched

    Kia officially launched the 2026 Seltos in India, with prices starting from Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed SUV comes with completely revamped styling, feature enhancements, and an updated lineup.

    New Kia Seltos

    Bookings for the new Seltos are already underway, and deliveries have started at select dealerships. The 2026 Seltos continues to be offered with naturally-aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engine options.

    Tata Punch Facelift Spied

    Tata’s micro-SUV, the Punch facelift, has been spotted testing in near production-ready form, offering a clearer look at the upcoming facelift. The latest spy shots reveal an updated front end with a sharper grille, revised bumper, and redesigned headlamps.

    Tata Punch Facelift

    While Tata is yet to confirm detailed specifications, the facelift is expected to bring subtle design updates at the front and rear, with only minor changes inside the cabin. 

    Hyundai Venue Gets A New Variant

    Hyundai has introduced a new HX 5 Plus variant for the Venue, priced at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned between the HX 5 and HX 6 trims, this variant makes several features more accessible. The Venue HX 5 Plus will be offered only with the naturally aspirated petrol engine.

    Hyundai VenueStay tuned to CarDekho as the rest of the month looks exciting, packed with some important launches as expected.

    Important Car News This Week: Tata, Kia And Hyundai SUVs Make Headlines
