They say a fun car, a nice road and great company is all one needs to de-stress from the regular hustle and bustle of daily life. And this is a lot more evident when you’re an enthusiast. So when I got to know that I would be going for Mahindra Adventure’s Blue Odyssey Drive into the western ghats in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, my instant response was ‘Ofcourse, yes, absolutely!’ For many of you, it might feel like just another drive, but let me explain why it had me grinning ear to ear.

You see, over the 15 years or so of its existence, attending a Mahindra Adventure event has always been a sought-after and elusive assignment amongst our brethren. "It's one massive party” is what one friend told me, while getting to drive the best of Mahindra’s cars through their paces across different terrains is another highlight I looked forward to. With all the high praises, naturally I was quite excited to experience it first hand.

Day 1: Rest, Relax and Prepare!

As I landed at a sleepy Mysuru airport, the first glimpse of the Thar Roxx appeared. I mean, can you really ask for a better airport transfer? Little did I know, it was more than that; we would be driving the very same cars for the next few days through rain, sun, road, no road and everything in between.

The majestic Mysore Palace had all of us in awe of its granduer

Our first day was kept toned-down with a short visit to the iconic Mysore Palace forming most of the day’s attractions. Being a long weekend, a massive crowd greeted us, but to be honest, the lavishness and grandeur of the palace still had us in awe. We moved around the grounds, soaking the beauty and signed off with some interesting and quirky facts about its rich history. As the day came to close, we had a short briefing session and a quiet dinner before preparing for the long drive that lay ahead of us.

Day 2: Chop, Chop!

Our itinerary for the week was: Mysuru - Ooty - Coorg - Bengaluru, and with the first Mysuru - Ooty stretch being a mix of broken highways, sweeping corners and even tight ghats. I was quite excited to put the SUV to the test. A hearty breakfast later, we took an early start to beat the traffic and I have to admit, it was quite the sight seeing 11 Thar Roxx’s one-behind-the-other rolling out of the gate.

11 Thar Roxx's rolling together is quite the sight to watch out on the roads

Music on, and a lot of chatter on our radios, time went past very quickly and as we approached the Bandipur National Park, and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, roads got a lot nicer and you could feel the excellent suspension seamlessly switching between broken roads and smooth tarmac. As we entered the protected area, however, we were advised to reduce our speeds and look around the dense forest roads to spot any wildlife.

The Thar Roxx has an amazing road presence, but is no match for this herd of Elephants!

Driving Tip: Always go slow when in a forest or sanctuary. Wildlife has the right of way, and you must keep a comfortable distance and create minimal obstructions to its movement.

As we ascended into the ghats, traffic eased up and what lay ahead were near perfect roads. Let’s just say I had my share of fun on this stretch. Located on a hilltop, our Club Mahindra resort had some beautiful scenery and at dinner, each person I talked to remarked about the zero fatigue nature of the entire drive.

Day 3: Deer And Detox

Next day, we head right back down to the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve for a Jungle Safari. With few participants deciding to take the day off, we shared cars and I took this opportunity to climb into the backseat. The drive was, as the day before, excellent but the ‘Tiger Safari’ was quite the failure with an elephant or two and a herd of deers being the only notable spots.

Spotting this herd of deer was the highlight of the 'Tiger Safari'

That said, this is one area where I felt the Roxx fell a bit short. It’s not exactly the best chauffeur-driven package out there, it’s not meant to be one either and this did show in the lacking thigh-support as well as a bouncy ride. Thankfully though, Mahindra is working on a solution for the latter.

We got to try a range of teas at the estate

We spent the second half of the day driving to a tea estate, and understanding the intricacies of the tea making process. I still prefer my ‘cutting chai’, but it felt nice pretending to be more sophisticated for a few hours.

Day 4: Tale Of Three States

The next day, we left Ooty for our next destination: Madikeri in Coorg. The longest drive of the entire circuit, and one dotted with absolutely stunning scenery, shifting terrains across three states lay ahead. With the weather improving, the sun was out and with windows down and the panoramic sunroof open, the drive was a delight.

As we descended down from the hills of Tamil Nadu to the hot and humid Kerala, one could not help but notice the butter smooth tarmac and immaculate old cars in small towns dotted along the highway. I do not know about the state being ‘God’s Own Country’, but ‘Mods Own Country’ it surely is, with all the cool builds I got to see in just a single day.

Don't go by its large size, and macho road presence; the Thar Roxx can be equally fun even on the twisties!

At lunch we were treated to some delicious local Kerala chicken curry paired with some hot and flaky parottas, which were a refreshing break from the all-too-standard buffet food we were having for the past few days. As we approached Karnataka once more, the rain gods blessed us giving a much needed relief from the heat of the plains. The roads, though, were a different story and the about ten kilometres of craters were far more remarkable to remind us of our entry, than the small border post suggested.

The day ended with a grand welcome into yet another Club Mahindra property, followed by dinner and a lot of excitement over the next day’s plans.

Day 5: Thar Roxxstar

The most eagerly awaited day for me had arrived as we would be taking the SUV to its natural off-road habitat today. But before that, we headed to a local coffee plantation, with a detailed tour, right from the fruit to the processing, and finally a fresh cup of brew. The Thar Roxx’ 4x4 was put to use for the first time here, as we traversed the narrow trails amidst a dense forest. Recent rains had created a lot of slush, and gave us a first taste of what to expect later.

The coffee you drink at home starts off its life as this tiny fruit seed

Post another hearty lunch, we headed to the highlight of the day; a Mahindra Adventure off-road course! Having spent a lot of time behind the wheel, but little off-the-road experience meant I had a lot to learn. But with experienced guides all throughout, there was little to worry. This is where the Thar Roxx impressed the most. Seemingly impossible obstacles were dealt with not even a flinch. Don’t be mistaken by its luxuries, the Roxx is still a Thar through-and-through!

4WD came in handy while crawling through the slushy and narrow trails of the coffee plantation

First we drove onto the cross-axle pit; steep diagonal pits that shook the car up and down with multiple wheels in the air! You’d think it is scary, but with 4L mode engaged, the Roxx went about without as much as a throttle input!

The cross-axle pit was a cakewalk for the Roxx

Next, it was the turn of the steep drop off, an obstacle where a firm foot on the brakes and a dead straight steering wheel mean more than anything else. As I had now experienced, it would be a piece of cake to tackle, although still a thrilling experience nonetheless. Lastly, it was time to get out of the forest and with 4H engaged, too much fun was had, a lot of mud and slush covered the car and we got onto the tarmac just before the sunset.

While seemingly a scary obstacle, tackling the steep downslope was made easy with hill descent control

A gala dinner followed, as we recounted all of our memories, made new friends and distracted ourselves from the dreary prospect of the boring drive to the Bengaluru airport the next day, and more importantly, the fact that we had to hand over keys to the machines which were just about the perfect companion you could think of on a drive like this.

Final Thoughts…

After a tedious few months at work, the enthusiast in me properly craved for a long, scenic drive and did Mahindra deliver! Right from the excellent coordination and planning, the supreme feeling of driving in a convoy to experiencing the Roxx at its finest, this chapter of the Blue Odyssey drive certainly lifted my spirits.

The Thar Roxx has come a long way, but it still carries the soul of the first generation SUV

As for the car itself, I came out of the road-trip feeling connected to the car. Yes, it is a bit bouncy at the rear, its cupholders are hilariously useless and the luggage space could be better. It is the most family-friendly Thar yet, but it’s not anywhere near the most family-friendly SUV. That said, if cross-country drives are your thing, it simply does not get better than this.