The carmaker has put offers on six of its models, with the Hyundai Kona Electric still offering the highest savings

Every month, most carmakers in India put up many discounts on their lineup and recently, Hyundai rolled out its monthly offers that can save you up to Rs 2 lakh. These offers are on some models from the Korean carmaker’s portfolio, the details of which are given below.

Grand i10 Nios

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 43,000

These offers are on the manual variants of the hatchback.

The automatic variants do not get any cash benefits.

Exchange bonuses of up to Rs 10,000 and corporate discounts of up to Rs 3,000 are the same for all variants.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is priced from Rs 5.73 lakh to Rs 8.51 lakh.

Aura

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 33,000

The CNG variants of the subcompact sedan get the maximum cash discount, but all the other variants get a lower cash benefit of up to Rs 10,000.

All variants get the same exchange and corporate discounts this month.

Prices for the Hyundai Aura range from Rs 6.33 lakh to Rs 8.90 lakh.

i20

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000

The discounts stated above are only applicable to the Sportz manual variant. Other variants are eligible for a lower cash discount of up to Rs 10,000.

All variants get the same exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000.

There are no discounts on Sportz DCT, Asta (O) manual and Asta (O) DCT variants. If you do want an offer on the i20 with the sportier automatic transmission, you can consider the sportier i20 N Line.

The Hyundai i20 has a price range of Rs 7.46 lakh to Rs 11.88 lakh.

i20 N Line

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,000

The sporty hatchback gets these benefits only in the top-spec N8 variant equipped with the DCT ‘box.

The Hyundai i20 N Line is priced between Rs 10.19 lakh to Rs 12.31 lakh.

Alcazar

Offers Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 20,000

The three-row SUV comes only with an exchange bonus this August.

It recently got a new special variant called the Adventure Edition that offers a host of cosmetic changes in the top variant with both petrol and diesel engines.

The Hyundai Alcazar is priced between Rs 16.77 lakh and Rs 21.23 lakh.

Kona Electric

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 2 lakh Total Benefits Up to Rs 2 lakh

The electric SUV gets the highest discounts in Hyundai’s lineup.

There are no exchange or corporate benefits available.

The Hyundai Kona is priced from Rs 23.84 lakh to Rs 24.03 lakh.

* All prices mentioned are ex-showroom Delhi

Note: These offers may differ based on your location and the chosen variant. We recommend you contact your nearest Hyundai dealership for more information.

