The compact SUV segment sales crossed 50,000 units in July, with only two SUVs breaching the 10,000-unit mark

The compact SUV segment is soon to get two new members, namely the Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross, in the coming months. It has been one of the most populated SUV spaces in the last few years, attracting new players; and July saw combined sales of over 50,000 units.

Here’s how every model fared in the previous month:

Compact SUVs and crossovers July 2023 June 2023 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Hyundai Creta 14062 14447 -2.66 27.01 46.7 -19.69 13761 Mahindra Scorpio 10522 8648 21.66 20.21 14.06 6.15 8673 Kia Seltos 9740 3578 172.21 18.71 31.59 -12.88 6649 Maruti Grand Vitara 9079 10486 -13.41 17.44 0 17.44 9166 Toyota Hyryder 3387 2821 20.06 6.5 0 6.5 3250 Skoda Kushaq 2394 2133 12.23 4.59 7.63 -3.04 2005 Volkswagen Taigun 1908 1812 5.29 3.66 5.2 -1.54 1651 MG Astor 954 891 7.07 1.83 5.03 -3.2 886 Total 52046 44816 16.13 99.95

Takeaways

The Hyundai Creta once again surpassed its segment rivals to bag the title of the ‘best-selling compact SUV’ in July 2023 sales with a little over 14,000 units sold. While it crossed its average-six-month sales numbers, its year-on-year (YoY) market share went down by nearly 20 percent.

Mahindra retailed over 10,500 units of the Scorpio in July 2023, helping the SUV achieve a market share of more than 20 percent. Do note that the total sales number includes both models - Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N.

Thanks to the launch of its facelifted version, the Kia Seltos bounced back closer to its usual sales with month-on-month (MoM) increase of a whopping 172 percent. Its July sales stood just under 10,000 units.

With slightly over 9,000 units sold, the Maruti Grand Vitara came close on the heels of the Kia SUV. Its drop in MoM performance meant it sold fewer than its average-six-month sales numbers.

The Maruti SUV’s cousin, the Toyota Hyryder, stands a long way back with close to 3,400 units dispatched. Yet, its MoM number witnessed a positive movement by over 20 percent.

Following the Toyota Hyryder were the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun, with a difference of around only 500 units between them. That said, the market share of both the SUVs stood under 5 percent.

The MG Astor remains the least popular as it didn’t manage to cross even the 1,000-unit mark in July sales. While its market share dropped below 2 percent, the compact SUV did do better than its average-six-month sales number.

