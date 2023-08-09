Modified On Aug 09, 2023 04:09 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Exter

The sunroof is available from the Exter’s mid-spec SX variant, making it one of the most affordable cars with this feature

Exter receives over 50,000 bookings since bookings began in the first week of May.

75 percent of bookings were for the sunroof variants, available in top three trims, prices for which start from Rs 8 lakh .

One-third of the buyers opted for the AMT variants, which retail from Rs 7.97 lakh.

Features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charger, six airbags, and dual dash cams.

Prices range from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

The latest micro SUV in the market, the Hyundai Exter, has now received over 50,000 bookings. Its bookings began in the first week of May and it went on sale on July 10. The baby Hyundai SUV retails from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Sunroof Variants In Demand

Hyundai claims that more than 75 percent of the buyers opted for a sunroof, showing the feature’s popularity. The single-pane electric sunroof is available in the top three variants, which is priced from Rs 8 lakh. It is one of the most affordable cars with a sunroof. For reference, the Exter is available in the following variants: EX, S, SX, SX (O) and SX (O) Connect.

This feature is also offered on the Exter’s CNG variants, which retails at Rs 8.97 lakh. This enables CNG buyers to enjoy a feature-rich experience.

Buyers Flocking Towards AMT Too

More than one-third of the bookings were for the AMT variants. Hyundai offers the convenience of an automatic transmission from the hatchback’s second-from-base S variant. With an ex-showroom starting price of Rs 7.97 lakh, you can actually get an AMT-equipped variant for around Rs 10 lakh (on-road).

The Exter uses a 1.2-litre petrol engine which develops 83PS and 114Nm, while being paired with 5-speed manual and AMT units, the latter coming with paddle shifters for easier shifting. The manual variants claim a fuel efficiency figure of 19.2kmpl , while the AMT offers a claimed 19.4kmpl.

Its CNG counterpart develops 69PS and 95.2Nm, with a claimed mileage of 27.1km/kg.

Feature-loaded

The Hyundai Exter features an electric sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digitised driver’s display, wireless charger, and cruise control. Safety is guaranteed by six airbags, ESC, hill hold assist, dual camera dash cam, and a rear parking camera.

In terms of competition, the Exter fights it out with the Tata Punch , Maruti Ignis , Nissan Magnite , Renault Kiger , Citroen C3 and the Maruti Fronx .

(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)

