Hyundai Plans To Launch Rs 10 Lakh EV To Rival The Tata Punch EV And Tata Nexon EV

Following the Hyundai Creta Electric, this will be the second mass market EV from the Korean automaker in India

To be offered with two battery pack options: Standard Range and Long Range

It will also get a level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Expected to be launched sometime in 2026.

At its recent Investors’ Meet, Hyundai outlined its future plans for the Indian market till FY2030, also confirming that it will launch a new EV in the Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) price range. As per Hyundai, it will be a small localised EV which will cater to the small SUV segment, most probably in sub-4m space, rivalling the likes of Tata Punch EV and Tata Nexon EV.

More About Hyundai’s Upcoming EV

While Hyundai is yet to reveal the design of its upcoming EV, it is said to compete in the small compact SUV space, which implies that it will be under 4 metres in length. It will be offered with two battery pack options (Standard and Long Range), and will also feature level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as already seen on many existing Hyundai cars. It will also offer an advanced infotainment system with OTA (over-the-air) update support, and, according to the automaker, a robust body structure for enhanced safety.

Why Another Mass Market EV?

This upcoming EV will be the second mass market EV from the Korean automaker in India after the Hyundai Creta Electric. If we look at the existing mass market EV space, Hyundai holds a limited share, and the segment is mainly dominated by Tata EVs. The Creta Electric remains Hyundai’s sole player in this space, as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 only targets the premium segment. Hence, bringing in a new mass market EV in the subcompact SUV space will help Hyundai strengthen its presence in the small EV segment.

Expected Launch

Hyundai subcompact electric SUV is expected to be launched in India anytime in 2026. It will be a direct rival to the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400 EV, and Tata Punch EV.