2 BIG Launches From Hyundai: New MPV and Off-Road SUV Confirmed

Hyundai will launch 26 new cars by FY2030

Note: Images used in this article are for representational purposes.

Big news from the Hyundai India Investor Meet as the Korean carmaker has announced its future plans for the Indian market. Out of this, one of the standout announcements is the introduction of an MPV and an off-roader; body styles that the carmaker currently doesn’t have in its portfolio. What these models could be and when they are going to launch is something we’ll talk about next in the report.

New Hyundai MPV Confirmed!

The MPV segment has been gaining traction in the Indian market and has long been ruled by some popular nameplates like the Maruti Ertiga, Kia Carens Clavis and Toyota Innova. Soon, the Korean carmaker could foray into this segment with two possibilities, with the intention of bringing an affordable people mover.

What Do We Expect? Our Speculation.

There is a big potential to capitalise between the Maruti Ertiga and the Toyota Innova, where Hyundai could choose to play its cards. The first is taking help from its sister brand’s MPV - the Kia Carens Clavis. The upcoming MPV, which could be aimed at the mass market, could share its underpinning with the Clavis. That said, like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, this upcoming Hyundai MPV will boast a different top hat with completely different styling inside out.

Another probable potential from Hyundai is to focus on the luxury MPV segment to go up against the Kia Carnival and Toyota Vellfire. This could probably be the introduction of the Staria MPV, which Hyundai already sells in overseas markets. Like the Carnival, the Staria boasts a unique, posh design and an upmarket cabin with a long list of features.

An Off-roader Is Also Inbound!

In addition to the Hyundai MPV, the Korean marque has also announced that an off-roader is also confirmed for the Indian market.

What Do We Expect? Our Speculation.

The lifestyle off-roader SUV segment currently has limited players and is currently dominated largely by the Mahindra Thar and Mahindra Thar Roxx. Now, Hyundai hasn’t really specified what it plans to launch, but if it brings out a vehicle to go up against the Mahindra off-roaders, it would be a good capitalisation for Hyundai. Another possibility could take up a more premium approach and go up against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and the upcoming MG Majestor, which are also tougher SUVs.

Hyundai could also further capitalise in this segment to suit lifestyle SUV buyers by offering different powertrains with all-wheel drive capabilities, a long features list and a butch design.

What Else To Expect From Hyundai?

In addition to these exciting new products, Hyundai India has also announced its plans to introduce 26 new models till FY2030, 8 hybrids in various segments and the introduction of the much-awaited Genesis luxury brand. To know more about this exciting news, check out this in-depth report where we have given you a detailed coverage of Hyundai’s future plans.

The carmaker is also gearing up to launch the second-generation 2025 Venue, which has just been leaked ahead of its debut on November 4.