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    2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Variant-wise Colours Explained In Detail

    The Hector Tomahawk PHEV is offered in six colours and even has a different colour from the EV sibling

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Aug 27, 2026 17:37 IST
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    Published OnAug 27, 2026 14:42 IST
    Last Updated OnAug 27, 2026 17:37 IST
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    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Variant-wise Colour Explained

    MG Motors India has launched the very first plug-in hybrid SUV, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV. With this hybrid SUV, MG is aiming for a brand-new category of vehicles in India, offering both EV and PHEV powertrains. You can check out its full details in our in-depth launch story

    The Hector Tomahawk PHEV features a new design language with a sleek fascia and an SUV-like profile. It is offered in some exciting new shades, and to distinguish itself from the EV sibling, it has some unique colours of its own, which we will be exploring today. So, let’s take a look at which colours are available with the Hector Tomahawk PHEV.

    Colour Options

    The Hector Tomahawk PHEV is available in six monotone colours, which are as follows:

    • Aurora Silver

    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Aurora Silver

    • Starry Black

    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Starry Black

    • Celadon Blue

    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Celadon Blue

    • Pearl White

    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Pearl White

    • Turquoise Green

    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Turquoise Green
    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Turquoise Green With White Roof

    • Shadow Gold

    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Shadow Gold

    Let’s have a look at which variant gets which colour options:

    Colour

    Exclusive

    Essence

    Aurora Silver

    Pearl White

    Starry Black

    Celadon Blue

    ✅*

    Shadow Gold

    Turquoise Green

    ✅*

    *Available with white roof option

    • The base Exclusive variant is available with four colour options, which are Aurora Silver, Pearl White, Celadon Blue and Starry Black.

    • In the top Essence trim, you get all the colours available, which are Aurora Silver, Pearl White, Starry Black, Celadon Blue, Shadow Gold, and Turquoise Green.

    • While in the EV sibling, you have the option of a black roof, with the Hector Tomahawk PHEV, you get the option of a white roof with the Celadon Blue and the Turquoise Green.

    Features & Safety

    The Hector Tomahawk PHEV is coming equipped with multiple features such as a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and has even moved up some physical controls such as fan speed, AC temperature, and even ventilated seats functionality. It is similar to the Windsor EV’s infotainment setup. Alongside, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV also has a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, all-four auto up/down power windows with anti-pinch, multiple modes such as camp mode, valet mode, nap mode, and even pet mode, which alters the AC temperature accordingly, and 6-way powered driver and 4-way powered co-driver seats. 

    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV

    In terms of safety, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV is equipped with Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), a 360-degree camera with multiple views, Vehicle to Load (V2L), first in the segment Vehicle to Home (V2H), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake (EPB), rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps and ISOFIX child seat mounts. 

    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV

    Overall, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV feels sufficiently equipped for this segment. 

    Drivetrain Option

    The Hector Tomahawk PHEV has a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a plug-in hybrid setup, which consists of a 20.5 kWh battery pack and a single electric motor. 

    Here are its specifications:

    Engine

    1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol

    Battery Pack

    20.5 kWh

    No. of electric motor(s)

    1

    Power (Engine + Motor)

    102 PS + 201 PS

    Torque (Engine + Motor)

    125 Nm + 237 Nm

    Claimed Range (EV only)^

    115 km

    Claimed Range (Combined)^

    1100 km

    Transmission

    DHT

    DHT- Dedicated Hybrid Transmission, ^As per MIDC Part 1 + Part 2

    Price & Rivals

    The Hector Tomahawk PHEV starts at Rs 25.70 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 27.80 lakh (ex-showroom). It also has the BaaS (Battery as a Service) subscription, which brings the price down to Rs 21.79 lakh (ex-showroom) + a battery rental fee. 

    The Hector Tomahawk PHEV EV will rival the Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Safari, and the Hyundai Alcazar.

    CarDekho Says….

    The Hector Tomahawk PHEV is being offered in some exciting colours, especially the Turquoise Green shade, which is also available with a white roof, making the SUV look distinctive. 

    That being said, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV is now being launched, and it is the only SUV in the segment to offer such a powertrain option, and it would be interesting to see how well it performs against the diesel-powered rivals as well, such as the Mahindra XUV 7XO and the Tata Safari.

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    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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